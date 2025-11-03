D5 Health - Personalized Longevity Clinic Opens Its Doors in Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D5 Health, a personalized longevity clinic in Raleigh, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new facility dedicated to optimizing health, performance, and longevity. Led by Dr. Philip Deibel, a double board-certified OB-GYN and Lifestyle Medicine physician, D5 Health provides evidence-based programs that go beyond traditional care, focusing on vitality and wellness at the cellular level.





Through advanced diagnostics, genetic and metabolic testing, hormone optimization, and peptide therapy, D5 Health offers personalized treatment plans designed to help men and women boost energy, balance hormones, slow the aging process, and achieve peak performance. The clinic integrates modern medical science with data-driven strategies to extend healthspan and prevent age-related decline.

“As a physician, my goal is to help patients take control of their long-term health and longevity,” said Dr. Philip Deibel, founder and CEO of D5 Health. “Our mission is to provide patients with the time, tools, and proven strategies to add life to their years. We’re proud to bring this innovative approach to the Raleigh community.”

D5 Health’s comprehensive programs combine longevity medicine, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), nutrition, exercise science, supplement protocols, and wearable technologies to ensure each patient receives a truly personalized experience. Dr. Deibel’s extensive expertise in hormone and metabolic optimization positions D5 Health as one of North Carolina’s leading destinations for proactive, precision-based healthcare.

Located in the heart of Downtown Raleigh, D5 Health is redefining how wellness and longevity are achieved. By focusing on prevention, cellular rejuvenation, and lifestyle optimization, the clinic empowers patients to live stronger, longer, and healthier lives.

The opening of D5 Health – Personalized Longevity Clinic marks a major milestone in the evolution of longevity and hormone optimization medicine in Raleigh, setting a new standard for patient-centered, data-driven health care.

Dr. Deibel is a double board-certified OB-GYN and Lifestyle Medicine physician with advanced training in peptide therapy, hormone optimization, and longevity medicine. He founded D5 Health to bring a truly personalized approach to health—one that goes far beyond symptom management to target wellness at the cellular level. At D5 Health, he integrates advanced diagnostics, genetic and metabolic testing, nutrition, exercise science, supplement protocols, wearable technologies, and cutting-edge therapies such as peptides to help men and women optimize vitality, slow the aging process, and prevent disease. His passion is giving patients the time, tools, and tailored strategies they need to achieve their fullest potential—because health is not just about adding years to life, but life to years.

Press inquiries

https://d5health.com

Philip Deibel

dr.deibel@d5-health.com

(919) 576-0252

618 W Jones St #102, Raleigh, NC 27603