Korbel California Champagne Introduces Korbel & Cookies

GUERNEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korbel California Champagne has partnered with nationally celebrated baker and entrepreneur Kelsey Elizabeth to launch Korbel & Cookies, a sparkling new way to celebrate the season. This festive partnership brings together two timeless treats — Korbel’s signature Brut sparkling wine and a limited-edition Brown Sugar Sandwich Cookie – a pairing that’s equal parts elegant and nostalgic, all in time for National Cookie Day on December 4th. Whether gifting, hosting, or indulging, fans can celebrate National Cookie Day (and the entire holiday season) with Korbel.

“Since 1882, Korbel has been a part of life’s most joyful moments, and the holidays are where that spirit shines brightest,” says Margie Healy, Vice President of Communications for Korbel California Champagne. “Partnering with Kelsey Elizabeth allows us to celebrate the fun and creativity of the season in a fresh new way. Whether you’re gifting, baking, or simply toasting to the end of the year, Korbel brings a little sparkle to every celebration.”

Korbel is the official sparkling wine partner of the country's largest cookie exchange, where over twenty-one thousand cookies will be swapped between home bakers on December 3rd at a sold-out event, in partnership with Taste of Home. Korbel and Kelsey Elizabeth hope to bring the magic of this exchange to cookie lovers, hosts, and holiday entertainers by encouraging them to pair festive cookies with a glass of bubbly.

“Cookies and champagne might just be the most unexpected power couple of the holidays,” says Kelsey Elizabeth, founder of Kelsey Elizabeth Cakes. “For me, the key to pairing is balance — Korbel’s crisp, citrusy bubbles cut through the rich, buttery sweetness of brown sugar, creating something that feels both cozy and celebratory. I love setting out a chilled bottle of Korbel next to a platter of brown sugar cookies for guests — it instantly turns a simple moment into something special.”

Enter for Your Chance to Win a Korbel-Green KitchenAid Mixer:

Korbel and Taste of Home will conduct a social media giveaway on Instagram to celebrate the partnership between Kelsey Elizabeth Cakes and Korbel California Champagne. Beginning Monday, November 3, cookie & wine enthusiasts can enter to win a Korbel-green KitchenAid mixer by following these steps: follow @korbel_1882, and @tasteofhome, then tag three friends on the dedicated post for a chance to win. A grand prize winner will be announced on January 8, 2026. For additional information, visit https://www.korbel.com/korbel-holiday-sweepstakes/

The Sweet & Sparkling Duo

Holiday hosts & gift givers can enjoy the magic of Korbel and Cookies firsthand by ordering their own set of cookies directly from Kelsey Elizabeth Cakes for $34 per dozen with nationwide shipping included (except for Hawaii and Alaska), or by recreating Kelsey’s signature brown sugar cookie recipe at home this holiday season. Pair with the quintessential chilled glass of Korbel Brut for a true holiday cookie experience.

About Korbel California Champagne:

Established in 1882 in Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley, Korbel Champagne Cellars produces the United States’ most popular méthode champenoise champagne. The true measure of Korbel’s success over its 143 years can be seen in its impact on American consumers and in its presence at various celebrations throughout the years. Owned and managed by the Heck family since 1954, Korbel currently makes eleven California champagnes and a limited amount of still wine. In a separate facility, Korbel also produces one of the country’s most respected brandies.

