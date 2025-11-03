Urban Farmer and CAULIPOWER Complete Transformative Combination to Establish the Leading Vertically Integrated Better-for-You Frozen Foods Platform

MANTENO, Ill., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Farmer, a portfolio company of Paine Schwartz Partners and a fully integrated producer of specialty dough products for leading brands and major retailers across North America, today announced the transformative acquisition of CAULIPOWER, the #1 better-for-you, gluten-free, and cauliflower crust frozen pizza brand in America.

Together, these two industry leaders will unite Urban Farmer’s fully integrated manufacturing capabilities with CAULIPOWER’s beloved, category-defining brand, forming a scaled platform with powerful reach across branded, private label, and co-manufactured better-for-you frozen products. The addition of CAULIPOWER significantly strengthens the platform by adding its extensive nationwide distribution, strong pipeline of innovation, and access to millions of new households. CAULIPOWER will continue to operate under its established brand, supported by Urban Farmer’s leading manufacturing expertise to accelerate growth and innovation. This transaction unlocks significant synergies amongst two highly complementary portfolios, creating a vertically integrated, scaled leader in the better-for-you frozen pizza and dough industry.

“CAULIPOWER has transformed how people think about comfort food,” said Chris Jaromin, CEO of Urban Farmer. “CAULIPOWER’s commitment to making better-for-you foods accessible and delicious aligns perfectly with Urban Farmer’s mission to combine culinary innovation with quality manufacturing. Together, we’ll expand our ability to bring nutritious, craveable foods to more tables across the country.”

“When I founded CAULIPOWER in 2016, I searched for a co-manufacturer to bring my idea of a frozen cauliflower crust pizza to life. Most turned me down, but one said yes – and that was Urban Farmer,” said Gail Becker, Founder of CAULIPOWER. “How fitting that years after CAULIPOWER disrupted the $6 billion-dollar frozen pizza category, our two companies are joining forces again in such a meaningful way. A huge debt of gratitude goes to the millions of consumers and retail partners who supported the brand and cheered us on.”

Jaromin will continue to lead Urban Farmer as CEO. Becker will work closely with Jaromin to drive accelerated growth, serving on Urban Farmer’s board and continuing to guide CAULIPOWER’s vision, innovation, and brand.

“Combining CAULIPOWER’s groundbreaking brand and Urban Farmer’s integrated manufacturing platform creates a powerful engine for innovation and growth,” said Tyler Ricks, CAULIPOWER’s CEO. “We believe this combination establishes a clear category leader in better-for-you frozen dough and underscores our long-term conviction in the health and wellness segment of the industry.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Urban Farmer

Urban Farmer is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in premium frozen pizzas, crusts, and bakery products. With a focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability, Urban Farmer partners with leading brands and retailers to deliver exceptional food experiences to consumers nationwide.

About CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER uses the power of vegetables to reinvent America’s favorite comfort foods. CAULIPOWER’s first innovation, cauliflower crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017 and has led it ever since. Today, CAULIPOWER is the #1 cauliflower crust pizza and #1 gluten-free pizza in the U.S. - and has even been featured as an answer on Jeopardy! In addition to cauliflower crust pizzas, the CAULIPOWER family of innovative products includes cauliflower and chickpea-coated all-natural chicken, baked (never fried) cauliflower-crust pizza bites, and more. Founder and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, left a successful corporate career in 2016 and set out to innovate the frozen food aisle with the mission of making better-for-you foods more accessible to all.

About Paine Schwartz Partners

Paine Schwartz Partners is the largest private equity firm dedicated to sustainable food chain investing, with ~$6.5 billion of AUM and over 20 years of experience. The firm invests across specific segments of the food and agribusiness value chain, with a focus on two core investment themes: productivity and sustainability and health and wellness. Through its proactive, thesis-driven approach, the firm targets value-added and differentiated companies and makes primarily control buyout investments, with a smaller allocation to growth companies.