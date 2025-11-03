Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight to File New Federal Torts Claims Act Complaints Against the Army on Behalf of Victims of Fort Hood Army Doctor Who Sexually Abused Patients

FORT HOOD, Texas, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, a national civil rights and public interest law firm, is investigating reports of alleged sexual misconduct by a medical provider at the Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center in Fort Hood, Texas. The Army confirmed in a statement last week that it suspended the medical provider after receiving a report of misconduct. The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the medical provider for allegedly taking non-consensual videos of female patients during medical exams. The base and the medical center are contacting all patients who were seen by the provider during the provider’s time at the facility and have opened a dedicated call-line for additional support.

Sanford Heisler currently represents victims of the medical provider and is actively investigating the Army’s liability in allowing the alleged sexual misconduct to occur. The victims are represented by Christine Dunn, Co-Managing Partner of the firm’s Washington, D.C. office and Co-Chair of the firm’s Sexual Violence, Title IX, and Victims’ Rights Practice Group, as well as Associate Jillian Seymour.

Sanford Heisler intends on bringing claims on behalf of these victims under the Federal Tort Claims Act (“FTCA”). The FTCA is a federal statute that permits individuals to bring legal claims against federal agencies for torts committed by agency personnel. Prior to filing an FTCA complaint in court, the individual must first file an administrative complaint with the agency at fault. The agency is then afforded at least six months to investigate the claim. After that, the individual may file a lawsuit against the agency in federal court.

Sanford Heisler has extensive experience representing victims of sexual misconduct against the military. Attorney Christine Dunn currently represents 45 victims of Major Michael Stockin, a former Army doctor who was recently convicted of sexually abusing dozens of patients during medical exams at Joint Base Lewis–McChord in Tacoma, Washington. The firm has filed FTCA complaints on behalf of these victims in an attempt to hold the Army accountable for negligently supervising Dr. Stockin. In what has been termed the largest sexual abuse scandal in Army history, Dr. Stockin ultimately pled guilty to 41 counts of sexual abuse earlier this year and is currently serving 164 months in military prison. Attorney Dunn also represents more than two dozen former cadets in their FTCA claims against the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. The firm’s work on behalf of these former cadets is the first known collective action against a United States service academy involving claims of sexual abuse.

“Members of the military and their spouses make profound sacrifices every day for the safety of our country. That potentially dozens of patients were sexually violated at yet another Army medical center is unacceptable,” says Dunn.

“The military community relies on medical providers to deliver care that is safe, professional, and respectful. When the military fails to keep its medical centers safe, the military needs to be held accountable.”

If you received care at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and have questions or concerns about your experience, please contact Christine Dunn at (202) 499-5214, or at cdunn@sanfordheisler.com. You can also contact our legal team by completing our online intake form here. Speaking with an attorney does not obligate you to take legal action. We approach these inquiries with care, discretion, and a trauma-informed perspective.

