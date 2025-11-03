Hax Helmets and Carroll Shelby Licensing Celebrate FIA Racing Championship 60th Anniversary With New Racing Helmet

Los Angeles, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hax Helmets and Carroll Shelby Licensing, Inc., have launched a new line of Shelby themed lightweight racing helmets to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Shelby American’s FIA Sports Car World Championship. Available worldwide, the helmets have earned safety ratings by both Snell and the FIA.

“Shelby American’s incredible reputation is based on their racing prowess and commitment to cutting edge technology that gains a competitive advantage,” said Aurelio Mesa, General Manager of Hax Helmets. “Their company continues to depend on the most advanced designs and materials for their current line of street performance cars and trucks. Our helmets are created with the same philosophy to be a perfect complement for any track enthusiast.”

Hax has been offering premium helmets for over 11 years, and the new auto racing model is based on the company’s wildly popular motorcycle design. More than 1,000,000 Hax helmets have been purchased worldwide.

Available in four colors, the full-face Shelby helmet line incorporates the latest features:

PRACTICAL AND SAFE DESIGN – The aerodynamic design helps reduce wind resistance and minimize wind noise. Hax racing helmets meet Snell, FIA and DOT safety standards.





SUPERIOR COMFORT – Multiple vents keep the air fresh. The premium hypoallergenic liner is extremely comfortable, impact resistant, and creates a better fit. The internal design makes it easy to wear glasses and incorporate a Bluetooth headset.





GREAT VISION – The latest UV treatment technology, which prevents about 98% of ultraviolet radiation. The TearOff system Ready plastic nails allow installation of an optional anti-dirt or anti-fog lens package (not included, sold separately).





HANS Device Anchor Ready Installed (Head and Neck Support System, HANS Device sold separately)

“Shelby American is still the only American automaker to win the FIA Sports Car Racing Championship,” said M. Neil Cummings, Esq., Co-CEO of Carroll Shelby International and CEO of Carroll Shelby Licensing. “We’re celebrating that amazing accomplishment with this line of incredible helmets designed to keep Shelby fans worldwide protected on the track. Every Shelby owner and collector should consider adding one of these to their kit.”

HAX Helmets has been redefining how fashion meets safety over the past decade. The company believes that helmets are far more than just protective gear, they are also pieces of art that drivers use to express themselves.



With an MSRP starting at $1,500, the full-face racing helmets are available in Shelby Blue, Race Red, Super Snake Silver and Tall Texan Black. With Shelby Cobras adorning the sides and racing stripes across the crown, the helmets make a bold, stylish statement. An optional matching Shelby helmet bag is available for $69.95.

The Shelby helmets are as well built as they are stylish.

“The carbon fiber used in these helmets is the same material used in the newly released Shelby Super Snake-R,” said Mr. Mesa. “The strength and lightweight benefits of premium carbon fiber make it perfect for every aspect of Shelby ownership.”

However, safety was the first objective. Hax helmets earned safety ratings from two of the most important groups in the world. The Snell Memorial Foundation Fédération and Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) have set the highest safety standards, are recognized worldwide and require rigorous performance testing before earning their approval.

An initial run of 500 Shelby edition Hax racing helmets will be available for preorder worldwide through Carroll Shelby’s Store, Shelby mod shops and various retail stores, as well as Hax Helmets online. Delivery is expected to begin in early January 2026. For more information, go to https://www.haxhelmets.com.

About Carroll Shelby Licensing, Inc.

Automotive manufacturer and entrepreneur Carroll Shelby is one of the most famous and successful high performance visionaries in the world. He was also a pioneer for modern automotive licensing programs; beginning in the 1960s, he began licensing his name and designs for various products. He founded Carroll Shelby Licensing Inc., which is the exclusive holder of trademarks and vehicle design rights for some of the most famous muscle cars and high-performance vehicles. CSL also holds trademark rights for Shelby-branded apparel, accessories and collectibles. For more information about the company or licensing opportunities, call (310) 914-1843, fax (310) 538-8189 or visit carrollshelby.com, shelbylicensing.com or carrollshelbyinternational.com.

About Hax Helmet

HAX Helmets has made its distinctive mark in every market where it operates. The company is guided by an unwavering commitment to quality and safety. Hax also believes that every helmet should be a statement of style. Each design, crafted with passion, captures the youthful and adventurous spirit that lives within everyone. HAX is a champion at heart. The soul of Hax is built on three core ideas: Safety, Fashion, and Functionality. Hax offers cutting-edge fiberglass and carbon fiber elements incorporating top features that have earned both SNELL and FIA safety approval. For more information, visit www.haxhelmets.com.

