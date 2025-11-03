Sense Group Expands Service Coverage Across Ontario

Leading Security Solutions Provider Now Offers Comprehensive Smart Security System Installations Province-Wide

Sense Group Expands Smart Security and Installation Services Across Ontario — Now Proudly Serving Ontario and Beyond

Ontario, Canada , Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SENSE GROUP, a trusted leader in security system installations and smart home/business technology solutions, is proud to announce the province-wide expansion of its services across Toronto, Milton, Barrie, Kitchener, Hamilton, Peterborough, Guelph, Caledon, Erin, Tobermory, Huntsville, Kawartha Lakes, Muskoka Region, Parry Sound, Severn, Uxbridge, Orillia, Innisfil, Collingwood, Owen Sound, and surrounding areas.





Security Camera Installation





With a growing demand for reliable security camera installation, Starlink satellite internet setup, and network infrastructure solutions, Sense Group is now fully equipped to deliver fast, affordable, and professional installation services throughout Ontario.

“We’re on a mission to make Ontario safer, smarter, and more connected,” said Vitaly Sukhina, CEO of Sense Group. “From homes in Muskoka to offices in Toronto, our team is ready to help clients secure what matters most using trusted technology and real local expertise.”

Full-Service Security & Connectivity Experts

Sense Group offers a wide range of residential and commercial installation services tailored to meet modern security and network demands:

CCTV & Security Camera Installation: Indoor/outdoor, IP & PoE surveillance, 4K / 8K / HD video, night vision & infrared, AI motion detection, wide‑angle / 360° coverage, cloud + local / hybrid recording, two‑way audio, mobile app remote access, 24/7 monitoring, wireless, battery, solar, DVR/NVR hybrid systems, CSA‑rated, weatherproof / IP67 hardware.



Starlink Internet Installation: Roof/fascia/wall mounting, professional alignment, cable routing, grid integration, optimal signal placement for remote or rural properties, redundant backup, weather‑resistant mounts, satellite link setup for properties off the grid. (Service page implies remote / rural installations).



Access Control Systems: Card / fob / RFID entry, biometric scanners, keypad / PIN codes, mobile / app access control, encrypted credentials, time‑based permissions / schedules, audit logs & user reporting, cloud / web-based management, lock hardware (electric strike, magnetic), integration with CCTV / video doorbell systems.



Network Cabling & Data Wiring: CAT5e / CAT6 / CAT6A structured cabling, shielded / unshielded, termination, patch panels, data closets, trunking / conduit, hidden routing, wired backbone for surveillance, access control, and Wi-Fi infrastructure.



Wi-Fi Access Points Installation: High-density / high-throughput indoor / outdoor access points, mesh networks, enterprise-grade solutions (Ubiquiti, Cisco, Aruba, Meraki), central management, seamless roaming, elimination of dead zones, support for guest networks, firewall/VLAN segmentation.



Smart Video Doorbells: Real-time alerts, two-way video & audio, integration with access control / lock systems, motion zones, cloud or local video storage, night vision, compatibility with CCTV / smart home ecosystem.

All installation services are backed by a 3-year warranty, unlimited remote support, and a local Ontario team that gets the job done right the first time.

Now Servicing These Ontario Cities:

Toronto, Milton, Barrie, Kitchener, Hamilton, Peterborough, Guelph, Caledon, Erin, Tobermory, Huntsville, Kawartha Lakes, Muskoka Region, Parry Sound, Severn, Uxbridge, Orillia, Innisfil, Collingwood, Owen Sound, and surrounding areas.

Whether you're upgrading a warehouse in Hamilton, installing cameras at a cottage in Muskoka, or securing your home in Guelph, Sense Group delivers fast response times, honest pricing, and professional results.

Why Ontario Homeowners & Businesses Choose Sense Group

Certified Installers with 14+ Years of Hands-On Experience

Same-Week Service in Most Cities

in Most Cities Premium Technology + Affordable Rates

Custom Quotes for Any Home or Commercial Property

All Services Done On-Site with Minimal Disruption

Book a Consultation or Installation Today

Get expert advice, upfront pricing, and reliable security solutions for your property. Free consultations available across Ontario.





Starlink Installation Service

About Sense Group



Founded by security systems expert Vitaly Sukhina, Sense Group is a Canadian-owned business specializing in CCTV camera installations, Starlink setups, access control, network cabling, and Wi-Fi expansion solutions. With over 1,600 successful projects completed, Sense Group is the go-to name for smart installation services in Ontario.

Contact Sense Group

Business Name: Sense Group

Address: 2200 King Rd, King City, ON L7B 0M6

Phone: (249) 535-4347

Website: https://sense-group.pro

Check Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/maps/place/?cid=9903877921909489609

Email: mail@sense-group.pro















