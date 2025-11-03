Invivyd to Host Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Update Call on November 6, 2025

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results and provide a corporate update.

Interested parties may join the live webcast by visiting this link and are advised to log in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A recording of the webcast will be available on the company’s investor relations website shortly after the event.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

