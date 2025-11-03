Rapid7 Expands Partnership with Microsoft to Advance Modern Detection and Response

BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in threat detection and exposure management, today announced an expanded partnership with Microsoft aimed at helping organizations simplify and strengthen their detection and response capabilities across Microsoft environments. Rapid7’s new MDR for Microsoft solution integrates a dedicated service with Microsoft Defender that provides comprehensive coverage across endpoints, cloud, identity, and email. The collaboration is designed to help organizations maximize their Microsoft security investments and overcome today’s most complex operational and visibility challenges.

This seamlessly-integrated approach makes it easier for organizations already working with Rapid7 and invested in the Microsoft ecosystem to get 24x7 managed detection and response across their environment that combines AI-driven insights with human expertise to deliver better security outcomes.

“Microsoft continues to advance the state of technology and security and this partnership extends that work, creating a service that enables organizations to get the most out of their Microsoft investment, while updating security across their infrastructure,” said Corey Thomas, CEO at Rapid7. “Many of Rapid7’s managed detection and response (MDR) customers already rely on the Microsoft Defender suite of products. With this partnership, these organizations, and future ones, will benefit by combining Microsoft’s scale and innovation with Rapid7’s AI-native operations platform and extensive SOC expertise to make modern detection and response more integrated, more accessible, and more effective.”

By combining the power of Microsoft’s advanced telemetry and analytics with Rapid7’s human-led threat expertise and AI-driven operations, organizations will gain faster, more precise detection and more contextually rich response playbooks to stop threats before impact. By simplifying security operations that integrate customers' full security ecosystem inclusive of Microsoft, Rapid7 will help customers advance their security program, manage compliance and drive measurable progress aligned to their business outcomes.

This partnership underscores Rapid7’s commitment to advancing a more unified and transparent approach to threat detection and response, one that provides organizations with flexibility, clarity, and confidence as they navigate evolving threats and increasingly complex technology environments. The new dedicated Rapid7 service for Microsoft Defender is expected to be introduced along with new integrated detection and response capabilities to market in early 2026, with additional joint initiatives to follow.

To learn more about Rapid7’s Managed Detection and Response offering visit here .

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

Rapid7 Media Relations

Alice Randall

Director, Global Communications

press@rapid7.com

(857) 216-7804

Rapid7 Investor Contact

Ryan Gardella / Ryan Flanagan

ICR, Inc

investors@rapid7.com

(617) 865-4277