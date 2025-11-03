3-Year Renal Data in Adults with Hypoparathyroidism Treated with TransCon® PTH (Palopegteriparatide) to Be Shared at Kidney Week 2025

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced that its data showing sustained improvements in renal function, continued normalization of urine calcium handling, and continued safety and efficacy in adults with hypoparathyroidism treated with TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) through Year 3 of the Phase 2 PaTH Forward and Phase 3 PaTHway trials will be shared during Kidney Week 2025, the annual meeting of the American Society for Nephrology being held in Houston from November 5-9.

Thursday

November 6

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Convention Center

Exhibit Hall

Abstract and Poster #TH-PO0227



Sustained Improvement in Renal Function with Palopegteriparatide in Adults with Chronic Hypoparathyroidism: 3-Year Results from the PaTH Forward and PaTHway Trials



Gosmanova, Schwarz,Rejnmark et al

Presentation on November 6 by Dr. Elvira Gosmanova



The abstract is also available in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology 36(10S):10.1681/ASN.20253yamgex4, October 2025. | DOI: 10.1681/ASN.20253yamgex4







“We are pleased to share this data reinforcing the benefits of long-term treatment with TransCon PTH on renal function,” said Aimee Shu, M.D., Executive Vice President of Endocrine & Rare Disease Medical Science and Chief Medical Officer at Ascendis Pharma. “Our goal at this pre-eminant nephrology meeting is to expand awareness and scientific knowledge of TransCon PTH, the kidney’s role in a healthy parathyroid axis, and the importance of delivering physiological levels of PTH for overall kidney health.”

TransCon PTH is a prodrug of PTH (1-34), administered once daily, designed to provide active parathyroid hormone (PTH) within the physiological range for 24 hours/day. TransCon PTH is approved as YORVIPATH® in the United States, European Union, and European Economic Area as a treatment for adults with hypoparathyroidism.

About Hypoparathyroidism

Hypoparathyroidism is an endocrine disease caused by insufficient levels of parathyroid hormone (PTH), the primary regulator of calcium and phosphate balance in the body, acting directly on bone and kidney and indirectly on the intestine. Individuals with hypoparathyroidism may experience a range of severe and potentially life-threatening short-term and long-term complications, including neuromuscular irritability, renal complications, extra-skeletal calcifications, and cognitive impairment. Post-surgical hypoparathyroidism accounts for the majority of cases (70-80%), while other etiologies include autoimmune and idiopathic causes.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on applying our innovative TransCon technology platform to make a meaningful difference for patients. Guided by our core values of Patients, Science, and Passion, and following our algorithm for product innovation, we apply TransCon to develop new therapies that demonstrate best-in-class potential to address unmet medical needs. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has additional facilities in Europe and the United States. Please visit ascendispharma.com to learn more.

