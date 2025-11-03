Letter to Stockholders Issued by Diamondback Energy, Inc.

MIDLAND, Texas, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”).



Diamondback Stockholders,

This letter is meant to be a supplement to our earnings release and is being furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and released to our stockholders simultaneously with our earnings release. Please see the information regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial information included at the end of this letter.

Macro Update

A couple of quarters ago, we began to tie the macro environment and our corresponding activity levels to the colors of a stoplight, where “green” means we accelerate activity for organic growth, “yellow” means we preserve optionality by holding oil volumes roughly flat and growing per share metrics through a reduced share count and “red” means we defend value by reducing activity and preserving inventory while prioritizing our base dividend and reducing our share count until commodity pricing improves. In all cases, these decisions are made to maximize long-term stockholder value and grow per share metrics.

We remain in the “yellow” zone today, while retaining all operational flexibility for green or red. Global oil demand growth is healthy and the forward demand outlook looks constructive. However, current and future oil supply growth has become a hotly contested debate. The forecasted Q4 2025 and first half 2026 oil oversupply ranges from less than 500k barrels per day1 per OPEC forecasts to almost 4 million barrels per day2 at the IEA. As they say in Texas, “you could drive a truck between those two numbers”. Our best guess on the amount of oversupply lies somewhere in between, with our inherent cognitive bias leaning to support OPEC’s forecast. We also recognize we are unlikely to see positive price signals until this debate is resolved.

Against this backdrop, we firmly believe there is no need for incremental oil barrels until there is a proper price signal. Until that time, we will put our head down and continue to work to lower our industry-leading oil price breakeven, reinvestment rate and cost structure so we can maximize Free Cash Flow to pay our dividend, buy back shares and pay down debt.

Sitio Acquisition

On August 19, 2025, Viper Energy, our publicly traded mineral and royalty subsidiary, closed its acquisition of Sitio Royalties. The combined company now ranks among the largest minerals and royalty companies in North America, with greater scale across the core of the Permian Basin. This enhanced footprint increases exposure to high quality development activity without adding capital requirements and supports a more resilient stream of zero capital Free Cash Flow.

With its size and scale, Viper is positioned to pursue disciplined transactions in what continues to be a highly fragmented minerals market, apply superior land and data capabilities to source and evaluate opportunities and integrate assets efficiently. Viper now has access to well-level data for ~50% of all horizontal wells in the Permian, a resource that can be maximized with the continued advancement of artificial intelligence and data analytics.

2025 Guidance Update

Over the past two quarters, we reduced 2025 capital expenditures by $500 million (~13%) versus our original 2025 guidance. This was done through a deliberate moderation of activity, coupled with material efficiency gains and synergy capture following the integration of recent acquisitions. Additionally, we benefitted from structural improvements in our cost base, including lower service pricing and an ever-optimizing supply chain given our size and scale. We expect capex to tick up moderately in the fourth quarter to $875 - $975 million (up from $774 million in the third quarter) as our activity reductions from earlier in the year ran through third quarter numbers and we are back to a capital run-rate where oil production is expected to be held flat.

On the volume side, we are revising our annual oil production guidance up to a range of 495 - 498 MBO/d, an increase of 8 MBO/d at the midpoint. In addition, we are raising our annual BOE guidance by approximately 2%, now expected to fall within a range of 910 - 920 MBOE/d. These upward revisions primarily reflect the successful closing of the Sitio acquisition, coupled with continued improvements in gas capture efficiency that we highlighted last quarter.

Third Quarter Operational Performance

Oil production for the third quarter averaged 504 MBO/d (943 MBOE/d), at the top of our 494 - 504 MBO/d (908 - 938 MBOE/d) revised guidance range that we published after closing the Sitio acquisition.

Oil markets are cyclical and the price we receive for the product we produce is beyond our control. What is firmly within our control is the structural integrity of our cost base, adherence to capital discipline and flawless operational execution. Over the long term, in a commodity-based business, the lowest-cost operator wins because returns compound when cost structures stay resilient through the cycle.

Our team continues to deliver on this mandate through rigorous operating practices and optimized development strategies. A key highlight is that our well costs per lateral foot have declined to 2020 COVID-era levels, driven by extended lateral lengths and an uncompromising focus on efficiency and cost control. As a result of activity cadence and well cost reductions, capital expenditures for the quarter totaled $774 million, in the lower half of our $750 - $850 million guidance range.

One of the most notable recent developments has been the pronounced step change in the consistency of improved operational efficiency at scale, which has fundamentally shifted our internal benchmarks. Metrics that previously represented “leading-edge” or “record-setting” performance have now drifted towards the median across our execution machine.

During the most recent quarter, the average number of days from spud to total depth ("TD") for all wells drilled declined to 8.19 days, a new record for the Company. The average days from spud to rig release similarly improved to 10.09 days. Notably, 11% of wells reached TD in under five days, a threshold previously considered exceptional. This includes the fastest 10,000-foot lateral in Company history, drilled to TD in just 3.9 days, as well as two other wells that ranked among the top ten fastest in Company history.

Our completions team continues to deliver exceptional efficiency at scale. While simulfrac is now table stakes for our completion program, the team recently took things a step further with a new concept called “continuous pumping”. On these custom-designed fleets, we are now consistently completing over one mile of lateral footage per day (up from 4,000 lateral feet per day last quarter). Due to this success, we expect to convert all our fleets to continuous pumping within the next couple quarters.

Cash operating costs fell again this quarter to $10.05/BOE. As we discussed in our last letter, LOE ticked up slightly this quarter as we saw an expected increase in spend on well-work and artificial lift. Our production operations teams are diligently working to drive process automation using machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize lift type and cost while delivering structural gains through reducing downtime and improving performance of wells that are closer to the tail of their production curves, among many other field-based initiatives.

Third Quarter Financial Performance and Return of Capital

We generated $2.4 billion in net cash from operating activities in the third quarter, which translated into $1.8 billion of Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. Third quarter operating cash flow and Free Cash Flow benefitted from a tailwind related to the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’, which lowered our estimated year-to-date cash tax rate and resulted in a significant cash tax true-up during the quarter.

Year-to-date through September, Diamondback has now generated ~2% more operating cash flow per share and ~15% more Adjusted Free Cash Flow per share compared to the same period in 2024 despite our average realized oil price declining ~13% to ~$66 per barrel from ~$76 per barrel over the same period. This is a testament to cost control, capital efficiency and tangible synergy capture since our merger with Endeavor closed just over one year ago.

Our commitment to stockholder returns remains steadfast, as seen through the return of approximately $892 million to stockholders in the third quarter through our base dividend and stock repurchases, representing ~50% of Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

In the third quarter, we accelerated our share repurchase activity, retiring approximately 4.3 million shares for ~$603 million at an average price of $140.70 per share. This is the largest quarterly buyback in our Company’s history, both in terms of shares repurchased and capital deployed. To provide context, these repurchases accounted for ~3.5% of average daily trading volume during the quarter and reduced our shares outstanding by approximately 1.5%. Year-to-date through September, we have repurchased 10.9 million shares for $1.6 billion. This reflects our commitment to prioritize stockholder returns over capex regardless of continued efficiency gains given current macro conditions. We expect to conclude 2025 with more shares repurchased than both 2023 and 2024 combined, underscoring our conviction that the Company is undervalued today relative to our view of long-term intrinsic value.

Non-Core Asset Sales

We recently completed both large divestitures previously announced in September. On October 1, 2025, we closed the sale of Environmental Disposal Systems, LLC to Deep Blue Midland Basin LLC ("Deep Blue"), retaining a 30% equity interest in Deep Blue and receiving $694 million in upfront cash proceeds. Subsequently, on October 31st, we completed the divestiture of our 27.5% equity interest in EPIC Crude Holdings, LP, generating $504 million of upfront cash proceeds.

At the time of the Double Eagle acquisition announcement in February, we committed to executing at least $1.5 billion in non-core asset sales. While we told the market we expected to achieve this goal over about 18 months, our team delivered ahead of expectations. Through these two major transactions, together with proceeds from the sale of the BANGL pipeline and Delaware Basin non-operated properties, we have successfully exceeded (inclusive of potential future earnouts) our $1.5 billion target in just over six months.

Balance Sheet

Consolidated gross debt increased by $1.1 billion and consolidated net debt increased by roughly $795 million sequentially in the third quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the issuance of new Viper notes to fund the redemption of Sitio's debt at acquisition close, partially offset by Free Cash Flow generation and non-core asset sale proceeds at Diamondback. We ended the quarter with consolidated gross debt of approximately $16.4 billion and $15.9 billion of consolidated net debt.

We expect net debt to decline significantly in the fourth quarter through the combination of continued Free Cash Flow generation and significant cash inflow from non-core asset sale proceeds. We recently reduced our 2025 term loan balance by $500 million to $1.0 billion and expect to continue to reduce this balance over the coming quarters. In addition, we repurchased $203 million in aggregate principal amount of our longer-dated bonds at a weighted average price of 82.3% of par (approximately $167 million cash outflow) during the first month of the fourth quarter.

Closing

As seen in this quarter’s results, our relentless focus on capital allocation, execution and cost discipline positions us well for whatever color the proverbial “stoplight” may turn.

“Never underestimate the American engineer” is a phrase I have personally come to appreciate in recent months. These professionals are the foundation of the shale revolution and will continue to evolve, invent and discover new things regardless of current commodity prices and macro sentiment.

Thank you for your interest in Diamondback Energy.

Sincerely,

Kaes Van't Hof

Chief Executive Officer and Director

