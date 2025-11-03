Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

MIDLAND, Texas, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback,” “we,” “our” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Average oil production of 503.8 MBO/d (942.9 MBOE/d)

Net cash provided by operating activities of $2.4 billion; Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes 1 of $2.5 billion

of $2.5 billion Cash capital expenditures of $774 million

Free Cash Flow 1 of $1.8 billion; Adjusted Free Cash Flow 1 of $1.8 billion

of $1.8 billion; Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $1.8 billion Declared Q3 2025 base cash dividend of $1.00 per share payable on November 20, 2025; implies a 2.8% annualized yield based on October 31, 2025 closing share price of $143.19

Repurchased 4,286,080 shares of common stock for approximately $603 million (at a weighted average price of $140.70 per share excluding excise tax)

Total return of capital of $892 million; represents 50% of Adjusted Free Cash Flow from stock repurchases and the declared Q3 2025 base dividend

As previously announced, Viper Energy, Inc. ("Viper"), a subsidiary of Diamondback, closed the acquisition of Sitio Royalties Corp. ("Sitio") on August 19th

1 NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

For a definition of Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share, Net Debt and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial metrics to their respective most directly comparable GAAP metrics, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

On October 1st, closed the previously announced divestiture of Environmental Disposal Systems, LLC to Deep Blue Midland Basin LLC (“Deep Blue”); Diamondback retained its 30% equity ownership in Deep Blue and received $694 million upfront cash proceeds; additionally, Diamondback has the potential to earn up to $200 million in contingent consideration based on the achievement of certain completion thresholds for the years 2026 through 2028

On October 31st, closed the previously announced divestiture of the Company's 27.5% equity interest in EPIC Crude Holdings, LP ("EPIC Crude") and received $504 million upfront cash proceeds; additionally, Diamondback has the potential to earn $96 million in contingent consideration should a capacity expansion of EPIC Crude be formally sanctioned before year-end 2027

Repurchased 610,996 shares of common stock in Q4 2025 (to date) for $87 million (at a weighted average price of $143.21 per share excluding excise tax)

Repurchased $203 million in senior notes due 2051 & 2052 at 82.3% of par (~$167 million) in Q4 2025 (to date)

UPDATED 2025 GUIDANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Increasing full year oil production guidance to 495 - 498 MBO/d and increasing annual BOE guidance to 910 - 920 MBOE/d

Narrowing full year cash capital expenditures to $3.45 - $3.55 billion; unchanged at the midpoint from August update

The Company expects to drill 445 - 465 gross (412 - 430 net) wells and complete between 510 - 520 gross (471 - 481 net) wells with an average lateral length of approximately 11,500 feet in 2025

Q4 2025 oil production guidance of 505 - 515 MBO/d (927 - 963 MBOE/d)

Q4 2025 cash capital expenditures guidance of $875 - $975 million

OPERATIONS UPDATE

The following tables provide a summary of Diamondback’s key operational updates for the quarter:

Wells Drilled and Completed:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Drilled Completed Drilled Completed Area: Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Midland Basin 107 97 137 127 352 326 361 342 Delaware Basin 1 1 — — 4 4 15 13 Total 108 98 137 127 356 330 376 355



Gross Wells Drilled and Completed By Zone:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Number of Wells Drilled Number of Wells Completed Number of Wells Drilled Number of Wells Completed Midland Basin: Upper Spraberry 1 3 6 13 Middle Spraberry 7 11 24 32 Jo Mill 19 26 63 54 Lower Spraberry 19 28 73 77 Dean 1 10 13 22 Wolfcamp A 28 27 73 66 Wolfcamp B 25 27 83 80 Wolfcamp D 4 1 9 7 Barnett 3 4 8 10 Midland Basin Total 107 137 352 361 Delaware Basin: 2nd Bone Spring — — — 2 3rd Bone Spring 1 — 3 8 Wolfcamp A — — 1 5 Delaware Basin Total 1 — 4 15 Total Company Operated 108 137 356 376 Average Completed Lateral Length (in feet) 11,020 12,060



Realized Average Prices:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Average Prices: Oil ($ per Bbl) $ 64.60 $ 63.23 $ 73.13 Natural gas ($ per Mcf) $ 0.75 $ 0.88 $ (0.26 ) Natural gas liquids ($ per Bbl) $ 17.28 $ 18.13 $ 17.70 Combined ($ per BOE) $ 39.73 $ 39.61 $ 44.80 Oil, hedged ($ per Bbl)(1) $ 63.70 $ 62.34 $ 72.32 Natural gas, hedged ($ per Mcf)(1) $ 1.75 $ 1.45 $ 0.60 Natural gas liquids, hedged ($ per Bbl)(1) $ 17.28 $ 18.13 $ 17.70 Average price, hedged ($ per BOE)(1) $ 40.58 $ 39.89 $ 45.43

(1) Hedged prices reflect the effect of our commodity derivative transactions on our average sales prices and include gains and losses on cash settlements for matured commodity derivatives, which we do not designate for hedge accounting. Hedged prices exclude gains or losses resulting from the early settlement of commodity derivative contracts.

Average Costs per BOE:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Lease operating expenses $ 5.65 $ 5.26 $ 6.01 Production and ad valorem taxes 2.44 2.56 2.91 Gathering, processing and transportation expense 1.41 1.73 1.94 General and administrative - cash component 0.55 0.55 0.63 Total operating expense - cash $ 10.05 $ 10.10 $ 11.49



FINANCIAL UPDATE

Earnings Attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc.:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 (in millions, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 1,018 Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. - Diluted(1) $ 3.51 Adjusted net income(1) $ 895 Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted(1) $ 3.08

(1) The Company’s earnings (loss) per diluted share amount has been computed using the two-class method in accordance with GAAP. The two-class method is an earnings allocation which reflects the respective ownership among holders of common stock and participating securities. Diluted earnings per share using the two-class method is calculated as (i) net income attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc, (ii) less the reallocation of $4 million in earnings attributable to participating securities, (iii) divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the respective periods.

Capital Expenditures:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in millions) Operated drilling and completion additions to oil and natural gas properties $ 632 $ 631 $ 2,203 $ 1,785 Capital workovers, non-operated additions to oil and natural gas properties and science 94 2 205 13 Infrastructure, environmental and midstream additions 48 55 172 136 Total $ 774 $ 688 $ 2,580 $ 1,934



Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow - Non-GAAP:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 (in millions) Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 1,018 $ 3,122 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,638 $ 8,027 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 2,408 $ 7,520 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,383 $ 6,415 Free Cash Flow $ 1,760 $ 4,547 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 1,792 $ 4,709



Debt & Liquidity:

September 30, 2025 (in millions) Standalone cash $ 106 Borrowings outstanding under the credit facility $ 175 Remaining availability under the credit facility $ 2,325 Total liquidity $ 2,431 Consolidated total debt $ 16,432 Consolidated total net debt $ 15,893



RETURN OF CAPITAL UPDATE

Diamondback announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a base cash dividend of $1.00 per common share for the third quarter of 2025 payable on November 20, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2025.

On July 31, 2025, Diamondback’s Board approved a $2.0 billion increase to the share repurchase authorization, bringing total capacity to $8.0 billion (excluding excise tax), with $3.0 billion remaining as of October 31, 2025. The Company expects to continue repurchases opportunistically using cash on hand, free cash flow and potential asset sale proceeds. The program has no time limit and may be suspended, modified or discontinued at the Board’s discretion. Repurchases may be executed in privately negotiated or open-market transactions, consistent with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and will be subject to market conditions, applicable regulatory and legal requirements and other factors. All shares repurchased will be retired.

The table below summarizes Diamondback’s return of capital program, including dividends and share repurchases, with future actions subject to Board approval.

Q32025 Q42025to date Cumulative (in millions, except per share amounts, shares in thousands) Base dividend $ 1.00 Shares repurchased 4,286 611 36,129 Weighted average repurchase price $ 140.70 $ 143.21 $ 138.08 Total repurchase cost $ 603 $ 87 $ 4,989 Total return of capital $ 892 Return of capital % free cash flow 51 % Return of capital % adjusted free cash flow 50 %



FULL YEAR 2025 GUIDANCE

Below is Diamondback's updated guidance for the full year 2025, which includes fourth quarter production, cash tax and capital guidance.

2025 Guidance 2025 Guidance Diamondback Energy, Inc. Viper Energy, Inc. 2025 Net production - MBOE/d 910 - 920 (from 890 - 910) 92.8 - 93.5 2025 Oil production - MBO/d 495 - 498 (from 485 - 492) 48.8 - 49.0 Q4 2025 Oil production - MBO/d (total - MBOE/d) 505 - 515 (927 - 963) 65.0 - 67.0 (124.0 - 128.0) Unit costs ($/BOE) Lease operating expenses, including workovers $5.40 - $5.70 (from $5.30 - $5.70) G&A Cash G&A $0.60 - $0.75 $0.80 - $1.00 Non-cash equity-based compensation $0.25 - $0.35 $0.10 - $0.20 DD&A $14.50 - $15.50 $16.75 - $17.25 Interest expense (net of interest income) $0.60 - $0.80 $2.50 - $3.00 Gathering, processing and transportation $1.45 - $1.60 (from $1.60 - $1.75) Production and ad valorem taxes (% of revenue) ~7% ~7% Corporate tax rate (% of pre-tax income) 23% Cash tax rate (% of pre-tax income)(1) 15% - 18% 21% - 23% Q4 2025 Cash taxes ($ - million)(2) (3) $270 - $350 $13 - $18 Capital Budget ($ - million) Operated drilling and completion $2,925 - $2,950 (from $2,850 - $2,950) Capital workovers, non-operated properties and science $300 - $350 (from $250 - $300) Infrastructure, environmental and midstream $225 - $250 (from $300 - $350) 2025 Total capital expenditures $3,450 - $3,550 (from $3,400 - $3,600) Q4 2025 Capital expenditures $875 - $975 Gross horizontal wells drilled (net) 445 - 465 (412 - 430) (from 425 - 450 (395 - 418)) Gross horizontal wells completed (net) 510 - 520 (471 - 481) (from 490 - 515 (458 - 482)) Average lateral length (Ft.) ~11,500' FY 2025 Midland Basin well costs per lateral foot $550 - $580 FY 2025 Delaware Basin well costs per lateral foot $860 - $910 Midland Basin completed net lateral feet (%) ~95% Delaware Basin completed net lateral feet (%) ~5%

(1) Pre-tax income attributable to the Company is a non-GAAP measure. We are not able to forecast the most directly comparable GAAP measure - Income (loss) before income taxes - due to high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect Income (loss) before income taxes, such as future commodity prices, pace of and costs of developing, producing and operating our interests in oil and natural gas properties, future changes in interest rates and various other business factors impacting our financial results.

(2) Includes approximately $175 million tax impact from asset divestitures in the fourth quarter.

(3) Includes estimated favorable impact on the year-to-date period of tax legislation enacted in the third quarter.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, which involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding Diamondback’s: future performance; business strategy; future operations (including drilling plans and capital plans); estimates and projections of revenues, losses, costs, expenses, returns, cash flow, and financial position; reserve estimates and its ability to replace or increase reserves; anticipated benefits or other effects of strategic transactions including the Endeavor acquisition, Double Eagle acquisition, 2025 drop down and Sitio acquisition and other acquisitions or divestitures; and plans and objectives of management (including plans for future cash flow from operations and for executing environmental strategies) are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “model,” “outlook,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions (including the negative of such terms) as they relate to Diamondback are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Although Diamondback believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, they involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond Diamondback’s control. Accordingly, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and Diamondback’s actual outcomes could differ materially from what Diamondback has expressed in its forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause the outcomes to differ materially include (but are not limited to) the following: changes in supply and demand levels for oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids and the resulting impact on the price for those commodities; the impact of public health crises, including epidemic or pandemic diseases and any related company or government policies or actions; actions taken by the members of OPEC and Russia affecting the production and pricing of oil, as well as other domestic and global political, economic, or diplomatic developments; changes in general economic, business or industry conditions, including changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates and inflation rates, instability in the financial sector; regional supply and demand factors, including delays, curtailment delays or interruptions of production, or governmental orders, rules or regulations that impose production limits; federal and state legislative and regulatory initiatives relating to hydraulic fracturing, including the effect of existing and future laws and governmental regulations; physical and transition risks relating to climate change; restrictions on the use of water, including limits on the use of produced water and a moratorium on new produced water well permits recently imposed by the Texas Railroad Commission in an effort to control induced seismicity in the Permian Basin; significant declines in prices for oil, natural gas, or natural gas liquids, which could require recognition of significant impairment charges; changes in U.S. energy, environmental, monetary and trade policies, including with respect to tariffs or other trade barriers and any resulting trade tensions; conditions in the capital, financial and credit markets, including the availability and pricing of capital for drilling and development operations and our environmental and social responsibility projects; challenges with employee retention and an increasingly competitive labor market; changes in availability or cost of rigs, equipment, raw materials, supplies and oilfield services; changes in safety, health, environmental, tax and other regulations or requirements (including those addressing air emissions, water management, or the impact of global climate change); security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, or from breaches of information technology systems of third parties with whom we transact business; lack of, or disruption in, access to adequate and reliable transportation, processing, storage and other facilities for our oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; failures or delays in achieving expected reserve or production levels from existing and future oil and natural gas developments, including due to operating hazards, drilling risks, or the inherent uncertainties in predicting reserve and reservoir performance; difficulty in obtaining necessary approvals and permits; severe weather conditions and natural disasters; acts of war or terrorist acts and the governmental or military response thereto; changes in the financial strength of counterparties to our credit agreement and hedging contracts; changes in our credit rating; risks related to the recently completed Endeavor acquisition, Double Eagle acquisition, 2025 drop down and Sitio acquisition; those other risks described in Part I, Item 1A of Diamondback’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2025, and those risks disclosed in its subsequent filings on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and Diamondback’s website at www.diamondbackenergy.com/investors.

In light of these factors, the events anticipated by Diamondback’s forward-looking statements may not occur at the time anticipated or at all. Moreover, Diamondback operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. Diamondback cannot predict all risks, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking statements it may make. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release or, if earlier, as of the date they were made. Diamondback does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in millions, except share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents ($53 million and $27 million related to Viper) $ 159 $ 161 Restricted cash ($390 million and $— million related to Viper) 393 3 Accounts receivable: Joint interest and other, net 345 198 Oil and natural gas sales, net ($290 million and $149 million related to Viper) 1,280 1,387 Inventories 86 116 Derivative instruments 174 168 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 144 77 Total current assets 2,581 2,110 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties, full cost method of accounting ($24,498 million and $22,666 million excluded from amortization at September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively) ($14,589 million and $5,713 million related to Viper and $5,275 million and $2,180 million excluded from amortization related to Viper) 94,309 82,240 Other property, equipment and land 1,019 1,440 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment ($1,454 million and $1,081 million related to Viper) (22,795 ) (19,208 ) Property and equipment, net 72,533 64,472 Funds held in escrow 17 1 Equity method investments 362 375 Assets held for sale 505 — Derivative instruments 1 2 Deferred income taxes, net ($— million and $185 million related to Viper) — 173 Other assets 214 159 Total assets $ 76,213 $ 67,292 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable - trade $ 426 $ 253 Accrued capital expenditures 846 690 Current maturities of debt ($380 million and $— million related to Viper) 394 900 Other accrued liabilities 1,000 1,020 Revenues and royalties payable 1,433 1,491 Derivative instruments 10 43 Income taxes payable 33 414 Total current liabilities 4,142 4,811 Long-term debt ($2,241 million and $1,083 million related to Viper) 15,848 12,075 Derivative instruments 106 106 Asset retirement obligations 584 573 Deferred income taxes 9,877 9,826 Other long-term liabilities 22 39 Total liabilities 30,579 27,430 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 800,000,000 shares authorized; 286,876,206 and 290,984,373 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 32,606 33,501 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 6,486 4,238 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (7 ) (6 ) Total Diamondback Energy, Inc. stockholders’ equity 39,088 37,736 Non-controlling interest 6,546 2,126 Total equity 45,634 39,862 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 76,213 $ 67,292





Diamondback Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, $ in millions except per share data, shares in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid sales $ 3,447 $ 2,354 $ 10,420 $ 6,629 Sales of purchased oil 459 282 1,168 698 Other operating income 18 9 62 28 Total revenues 3,924 2,645 11,650 7,355 Costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 490 316 1,338 825 Production and ad valorem taxes 212 153 654 413 Gathering, processing and transportation 122 102 378 261 Purchased oil expense 455 280 1,168 696 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 1,286 742 3,649 1,694 General and administrative expenses 70 49 210 141 Merger and transaction expenses 17 258 94 273 Other operating expenses 36 35 111 68 Total costs and expenses 2,688 1,935 7,602 4,371 Income (loss) from operations 1,236 710 4,048 2,984 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (70 ) (18 ) (166 ) (101 ) Other income (expense), net 108 89 133 87 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 120 131 149 101 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt (32 ) — 23 2 Income (loss) from equity investments, net 8 6 20 23 Total other income (expense), net 134 208 159 112 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,370 918 4,207 3,096 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 287 210 894 685 Net income (loss) 1,083 708 3,313 2,411 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 65 49 191 147 Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 1,018 $ 659 $ 3,122 $ 2,264 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 3.51 $ 3.19 $ 10.71 $ 12.00 Diluted $ 3.51 $ 3.19 $ 10.71 $ 12.00 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 288,826 204,730 290,188 187,253 Diluted 288,826 204,730 290,188 187,253





Diamondback Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,083 $ 708 $ 3,313 $ 2,411 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes 253 51 235 180 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 1,286 742 3,649 1,694 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt 32 — (23 ) (2 ) (Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (120 ) (131 ) (149 ) (101 ) Cash received (paid) on settlement of derivative instruments 60 (4 ) 108 (36 ) (Income) loss from equity investment, net (8 ) (6 ) (20 ) (23 ) Equity-based compensation expense 22 16 61 49 Other (74 ) 20 (47 ) 77 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (22 ) 106 138 61 Income tax receivable — — 3 12 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (49 ) (11 ) (65 ) 78 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 28 (395 ) (355 ) (490 ) Income taxes payable (206 ) (36 ) (515 ) (51 ) Revenues and royalties payable 58 95 28 109 Other 40 54 54 104 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,383 1,209 6,415 4,072 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to oil and natural gas properties (774 ) (688 ) (2,580 ) (1,934 ) Property acquisitions (1,536 ) (7,791 ) (5,411 ) (7,994 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 257 207 314 459 Other (6 ) 106 (14 ) 103 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,059 ) (8,166 ) (7,691 ) (9,366 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds under term loan agreements 500 1,000 2,000 1,000 Repayments under term loan agreements — — (900 ) — Proceeds from borrowings under credit facilities 2,300 1,011 8,222 1,185 Repayments under credit facilities (2,885 ) (1,073 ) (8,148 ) (1,333 ) Proceeds from senior notes 1,600 — 2,800 5,500 Repayment of senior notes (428 ) — (672 ) (25 ) Repurchased shares under buyback program (603 ) (515 ) (1,576 ) (557 ) Proceeds from partial sale of investment in Viper Energy, Inc. — — — 451 Net proceeds from Viper’s issuance of common stock — 476 1,232 476 Dividends paid to stockholders (289 ) (416 ) (870 ) (1,316 ) Dividends to non-controlling interest (78 ) (59 ) (255 ) (157 ) Other (110 ) (5 ) (169 ) (142 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 7 419 1,664 5,082 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 331 (6,538 ) 388 (212 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 221 6,911 164 585 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 552 $ 373 $ 552 $ 373





Diamondback Energy, Inc. Selected Operating Data (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Production Data: Oil (MBbls) 46,345 45,108 29,537 Natural gas (MMcf) 115,353 110,119 66,519 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 21,180 20,248 11,918 Combined volumes (MBOE)(1) 86,751 83,709 52,541 Daily oil volumes (BO/d) 503,750 495,692 321,054 Daily combined volumes (BOE/d) 942,946 919,879 571,098 Average Prices: Oil ($ per Bbl) $ 64.60 $ 63.23 $ 73.13 Natural gas ($ per Mcf) $ 0.75 $ 0.88 $ (0.26 ) Natural gas liquids ($ per Bbl) $ 17.28 $ 18.13 $ 17.70 Combined ($ per BOE) $ 39.73 $ 39.61 $ 44.80 Oil, hedged ($ per Bbl)(2) $ 63.70 $ 62.34 $ 72.32 Natural gas, hedged ($ per Mcf)(2) $ 1.75 $ 1.45 $ 0.60 Natural gas liquids, hedged ($ per Bbl)(2) $ 17.28 $ 18.13 $ 17.70 Average price, hedged ($ per BOE)(2) $ 40.58 $ 39.89 $ 45.43 Average Costs per BOE: Lease operating expenses $ 5.65 $ 5.26 $ 6.01 Production and ad valorem taxes 2.44 2.56 2.91 Gathering, processing and transportation expense 1.41 1.73 1.94 General and administrative - cash component 0.55 0.55 0.63 Total operating expense - cash $ 10.05 $ 10.10 $ 11.49 General and administrative - non-cash component $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.30 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion $ 14.82 $ 15.12 $ 14.12 Interest expense, net $ 0.81 $ 0.67 $ 0.34

(1) Bbl equivalents are calculated using a conversion rate of six Mcf per one Bbl.

(2) Hedged prices reflect the effect of our commodity derivative transactions on our average sales prices and include gains and losses on cash settlements for matured commodity derivatives, which we do not designate for hedge accounting. Hedged prices exclude gains or losses resulting from the early settlement of commodity derivative contracts.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc., plus net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest ("net income (loss)") before non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net, interest expense, net, depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, depreciation and interest expense related to equity method investments, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, capitalized equity-based compensation expense, merger and transaction expenses, other non-cash transactions and provision for (benefit from) income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because the measure allows it to evaluate the Company’s operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) to determine Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within its industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Further, the Company excludes the effects of significant transactions that may affect earnings but are unpredictable in nature, timing and amount, although they may recur in different reporting periods. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. The Company’s computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA:



Diamondback Energy, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 1,018 $ 3,122 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 65 191 Net income (loss) 1,083 3,313 Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (60 ) (41 ) Interest expense, net 70 166 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 1,286 3,649 Depreciation and interest expense related to equity method investments 22 67 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt 32 (23 ) Non-cash equity-based compensation expense 31 85 Capitalized equity-based compensation expense (9 ) (24 ) Merger and transaction expenses 17 94 Other non-cash transactions (121 ) (153 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 287 894 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 2,638 8,027 Less: Adjustment for non-controlling interest 230 507 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 2,408 $ 7,520



ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. plus net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest ("net income (loss)") adjusted for non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, merger and transaction expenses, other non-cash transactions and related income tax adjustments. The Company’s computation of adjusted net income may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts. Management believes adjusted net income helps investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure and compare the Company's performance to other oil and natural gas companies by excluding from the calculation items that can vary significantly from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets and other non-operational factors. Further, in order to allow investors to compare the Company's performance across periods, the Company excludes the effects of significant transactions that may affect earnings but are unpredictable in nature, timing and amount, although they may recur in different reporting periods.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. to the non-GAAP measure of adjusted net income:



Diamondback Energy, Inc. Adjusted Net Income (unaudited, $ in millions except per share data, shares in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Amounts Amounts Per Diluted Share Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc.(1) $ 1,018 $ 3.51 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 65 0.23 Net income (loss)(1) 1,083 3.74 Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (60 ) (0.21 ) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt 32 0.11 Merger and transaction expenses 17 0.06 Other non-cash transactions (121 ) (0.42 ) Adjusted net income excluding above items(1) 951 3.28 Income tax adjustment for above items 28 0.10 Adjusted net income(1) 979 3.38 Less: Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interest 84 0.30 Adjusted net income attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc.(1) $ 895 $ 3.08 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 288,826 Diluted 288,826

(1) The Company’s earnings (loss) per diluted share amount has been computed using the two-class method in accordance with GAAP. The two-class method is an earnings allocation which reflects the respective ownership among holders of common stock and participating securities. Diluted earnings per share using the two-class method is calculated as (i) net income attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc, (ii) less the reallocation of $4 million in earnings attributable to participating securities, (iii) divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the respective periods.

OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES, FREE CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

Operating cash flow before working capital changes, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, represents net cash provided by operating activities as determined under GAAP without regard to changes in working capital. The Company believes operating cash flow before working capital changes is a useful measure of an oil and natural gas company’s ability to generate cash used to fund exploration, development and acquisition activities and service debt or pay dividends. The Company also uses this measure because changes in working capital relate to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that the Company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. This allows the Company to compare its operating performance with that of other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure.

The Company defines Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital in excess of cash capital expenditures. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Free Cash Flow before merger and transaction expenses, costs of early termination of derivatives and settlements of any treasury locks. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are useful to investors as they provide a measure to compare both cash flow from operating activities and additions to oil and natural gas properties across periods on a consistent basis, adjusted, as applicable, for non-recurring impacts from divestitures, merger and transaction expenses, the early termination of derivative contracts and settlements of treasury locks. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by operating activities as an indicator of liquidity. The Company's computation of Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Currently, the Board has approved a return of capital commitment of at least 50% of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to the Company's stockholders through repurchases under the share repurchase program, base dividends and variable dividends.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP measure of operating cash flow before working capital changes and to the non-GAAP measures of Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow:



Diamondback Energy, Inc. Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,383 $ 6,415 Less: Changes in cash due to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (22 ) 138 Income tax receivable — 3 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (49 ) (65 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 28 (355 ) Income taxes payable (206 ) (515 ) Revenues and royalties payable 58 28 Other 40 54 Total working capital changes (151 ) (712 ) Operating cash flow before working capital changes 2,534 7,127 Additions to oil and natural gas properties (774 ) (2,580 ) Total Cash CAPEX (774 ) (2,580 ) Free Cash Flow 1,760 4,547 Merger and transaction expenses(1) 17 94 Early termination of derivatives 15 67 Treasury locks — 1 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 1,792 $ 4,709

(1) Includes $15 million and $25 million of Viper's transaction expenses related to the Sitio Acquisition and the Drop Down for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.

NET DEBT

The Company defines the non-GAAP measure of net debt as total debt (excluding debt issuance costs, discounts, premiums and unamortized basis adjustments) less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash that has been irrevocably deposited for the redemption of principal amounts of outstanding senior notes. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. The Company believes this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining the Company's leverage position because the Company has the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. Net Debt (unaudited, in millions) September 30, 2025 NetQ3Principal Borrowings/ (Repayments) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 (in millions) Diamondback Energy, Inc.(1) $ 13,792 $ (420 ) $ 14,212 $ 13,269 $ 12,069 $ 12,284 Viper Energy, Inc.(1) 2,640 1,535 1,105 830 1,091 830 Total debt 16,432 $ 1,115 15,317 14,099 13,160 13,114 Cash and cash equivalents(2) (539 ) (219 ) (1,816 ) (161 ) (370 ) Net debt $ 15,893 $ 15,098 $ 12,283 $ 12,999 $ 12,744

(1) Excludes debt issuance costs, discounts, premiums and unamortized basis adjustments.

(2) Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2025 includes $380 million of restricted cash which Viper irrevocably deposited with Computershare Trust Company, National Association in July 2025 for the redemption of the principal amount of Viper's 5.375% Senior Notes due 2027 on November 1, 2025.

DERIVATIVES

As of October 31, 2025, the Company had the following outstanding consolidated derivative contracts, including derivative contracts at Viper. The Company’s derivative contracts are based upon reported settlement prices on commodity exchanges, with crude oil derivative settlements based on New York Mercantile Exchange West Texas Intermediate pricing and Crude Oil Brent pricing and with natural gas derivative settlements based on the New York Mercantile Exchange Henry Hub pricing. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.

Crude Oil (Bbls/day, $/Bbl) Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 2026 Long Puts - Crude Brent Oil 46,000 36,000 22,000 5,000 — Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $53.91 $53.13 $52.50 $52.50 — Deferred Premium ($/Bbl) $-1.64 $-1.73 $-1.73 $-1.63 — Long Puts - WTI (Magellan East Houston) 100,000 95,000 60,000 15,000 — Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $53.00 $51.13 $50.00 $50.00 — Deferred Premium ($/Bbl) $-1.68 $-1.66 $-1.66 $-1.74 — Long Puts - WTI (Cushing) 176,000 175,000 80,000 10,000 — Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $53.79 $51.83 $49.53 $50.00 — Deferred Premium ($/Bbl) $-1.64 $-1.63 $-1.66 $-1.83 — Basis Swaps - WTI (Midland)



76,000 30,000 30,000 25,000 25,000 $1.05 $0.96 $0.96 $0.95 $0.95 Roll Swaps - WTI



65,000 — — — — $1.07 — — — —





Natural Gas (Mmbtu/day, $/Mmbtu) Q4 2025 FY 2026 FY 2027 Costless Collars - Henry Hub 690,000 840,000 580,000 Floor Price ($/Mmbtu) $2.49 $2.87 $2.91 Ceiling Price ($/Mmbtu) $5.28 $6.35 $6.37 Natural Gas Basis Swaps - Waha Hub



610,000 650,000 300,000 $-0.98 $-1.69 $-1.35 Natural Gas Basis Swaps - Houston Ship Channel



20,000 100,000 120,000 $-0.49 $-0.35 $-0.25





