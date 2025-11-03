NIDEC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nidec Corporation on Behalf of Nidec Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Nidec (NJDCY) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Nidec Corporation (“Nidec” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) on behalf of Nidec stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Nidec has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On September 3, 2025, Nidec disclosed that it had established a third-party committee to investigate suspicions of improper accounting. The Company further revealed that its "investigations found multiple documents suggesting that . . . the Company and its group companies could have engaged in improper accounting with the involvement or knowledge of its or their management[.]"



On this news, Nidec's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $0.81 per ADR, or 16.5%, to close at $4.11 per ADR on September 4, 2025.



Then, on September 26, 2025, Nidec disclosed further investigative findings of additional suspected inappropriate accounting practices, including "cases where the reported value for customs purposes was declared to be lower than the appropriate amount without legitimate reason." Nidec also revealed that it "received an audit report containing a disclaimer of opinion" from its auditor due to the "ongoing investigations by the third-party committee, other internal investigations, and other action[s]."



On this news, Nidec's ADR price fell $0.29 per share, or 6.6%, to close at $4.09 per ADR on September 26, 2025.



On October 23, 2025, Nidec published a press release announcing that it was withdrawing its year-end forecast and had decided not to pay a surplus dividend, as "investigations by the Third Party Committee regarding suspected inappropriate accounting practices involving the Company and its group, as well as other internal investigations, are ongoing."



On this news, Nidec's ADR price fell $1.17 per ADR, or 25.4%, to close at $3.43 per ADR on October 23, 2025.



Finally, on October 27, 2025, the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") designated Nidec under a Special Security alert in part because "TSE deems that the improvement of the internal management system of [Nidec] is highly necessary." The alert noted that "since the initial issue was discovered, the scope of the investigation has continued to expand" and that "deficiencies have already been identified in the Company's company-wide internal control systems (particularly in areas related to information and communication), as well as in the internal controls related to its accounting and financial closing processes."



On this news, Nidec's ADR price fell $0.80 per ADR, or 20.3%, to close at $3.15 per ADR on October 27, 2025.



Next Steps:

