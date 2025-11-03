Palm Club Design Group Opens Immersive New Jupiter Design Showroom

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palm Club Design Group, the Jupiter-based firm transforming how high-end homes are renovated in South Florida, has opened its new immersive studio at 1153 Dakota Drive.

The space gives clients a hands-on look at the craftsmanship and curation behind Palm Club’s work, an environment where they can touch, feel, and experience the materials, finishes, and custom cabinetry that define each home transformation. Designed as both a creative studio and inspiration gallery, the showroom captures the firm’s white-glove, high-touch approach to renovation, where every project is guided with the same care and personalization as building a custom home.

Founded by designer Jon Scurry, who partnered with systems engineer John Hill during the pandemic, Palm Club Design Group merges two disciplines rarely found under one roof. Scurry’s design sensibility and Hill’s systems-driven precision create a unified model that orchestrates suppliers, vendors, and construction crews into a seamless workflow. The result is a faster, smoother path to luxury renovation managed entirely in-house.

“Our clients want a stress-free experience,” said Co-Founder Jon Scurry. “From the first design conversation to the final reveal, we make sure every detail reflects how they live, not just how it looks.”

“When you combine design intuition with systems logic, you can bring order to an industry that’s often chaotic,” added Co-Founder John Hill. “It’s about precision, predictability, and peace of mind.”

To celebrate the studio’s opening, Palm Club Design Group hosted an invitation-only design preview last month, giving guests an inside look at the technology, craftsmanship, and coordination behind some of the region’s most remarkable transformations. Explore Palm Club Design Group’s latest projects and signature style at palmclubdesigngroup.com .

About Palm Club Design Group:

Palm Club Design Group is a Jupiter-based luxury renovation and design firm redefining how South Florida renovates. Serving discerning homeowners across Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast, the company delivers fully managed, design-led transformations completed in months, not years, through advanced technology and systems-engineered precision. From architectural planning and material selection to contractor oversight and installation, Palm Club’s white-glove, concierge approach guides clients from “before-you-buy through the final finish,” ensuring every project is cohesive, buildable, and aligned with their lifestyle vision.