Artiva Biotherapeutics to Host Virtual Event Discussing Initial Safety and Translational Data in up to 32 Patients with Autoimmune Disease Treated with AlloNK®

The virtual webcast will take place Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 8 a.m. ET

Initial safety data for 32 patients with autoimmune disease treated with AlloNK + monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy, highlighting a favorable tolerability profile observed to date and the feasibility of patient management in outpatient rheumatology clinics

Initial translational data highlighting uniform, consistent, deep B-cell depletion supporting AlloNK’s intended mechanism of action

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTV), a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe, and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers, announced today that management will host a virtual event discussing initial safety and translational data for AlloNK® in combination with anti-CD20 antibodies across autoimmune diseases.

The webcast will feature:

Initial safety data for 32 patients with autoimmune disease treated with AlloNK + mAb therapy, highlighting a favorable tolerability profile observed to date and the ease-of-use of the regimen that includes cyclophosphamide/fludarabine conditioning, and the feasibility of administration and patient management in outpatient rheumatology clinics

Initial translational data highlighting uniform, consistent, deep B-cell depletion across all patients treated

Results from a high-sensitivity B-cell depletion assay with 10- to 50-fold higher sensitivity than typical assays, demonstrating that patients treated with AlloNK + mAb achieve deep B-cell depletion, the intended mechanism of action for AlloNK

B-cell reconstitution in patients treated with AlloNK + mAb, demonstrating a consistent preponderance of naïve and transitional cells at reconstitution, in line with what has been observed with auto-CAR-T treatment

Characterization of the unmet need in refractory rheumatoid arthritis that AlloNK + mAb has the potential to address





Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the webcast on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 8 a.m. ET. A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. To register for the event, please click here.

A webcast replay will be made available through the "Investors" section on Artivabio.com.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe, and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers. Artiva’s lead program, AlloNK® (also known as AB-101), is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, non-genetically modified, cryopreserved NK cell therapy candidate designed to enhance the antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity effect of monoclonal antibodies to drive B-cell depletion. AlloNK is currently being evaluated in three ongoing clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell driven autoimmune diseases, including a company-sponsored basket trial across autoimmune diseases that includes rheumatoid arthritis and Sjögren’s disease and an investigator-initiated basket trial in B-cell driven autoimmune diseases. Artiva’s pipeline also includes CAR-NK candidates targeting both solid and hematologic cancers. Artiva was founded in 2019 as a spin out of GC Cell, formerly GC Lab Cell Corporation, a leading healthcare company in the Republic of Korea, pursuant to a strategic partnership granting Artiva exclusive worldwide rights (excluding Asia, Australia and New Zealand) to GC Cell’s NK cell manufacturing technology and programs.

Artiva is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.artivabio.com.

