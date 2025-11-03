Reed’s Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s, Inc. (OTCQX: REED) (“Reed’s” or the “Company”), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, natural ginger beverages, is reporting financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights (vs. Q3 2024):

Net sales increased 4% to $7.0 million compared to $6.8 million.

Gross profit remained flat at $1.2 million, with gross margin of 17% compared to 18%. Excluding inventory write-offs of $0.1 million, gross profit for the third quarter of 2025 was $1.3 million with gross margin of 19%.

Delivery and handling costs decreased by 14% to $2.50 per case compared to $2.99 per case.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $4.2 million compared to $3.1 million.

Net loss improved to $4.0 million compared to $4.2 million.

Modified EBITDA loss was $3.9 million compared to $3.0 million.

Management Commentary

“Our third quarter results reflect steady operational improvements and continued progress against our plan to strengthen Reed’s foundation for long-term growth and profitability,” said Cyril Wallace, Chief Executive Officer of Reed’s. “We continue to build out a robust manufacturing program designed to align production capacity and capabilities with current demand trends, ensuring we can efficiently meet customer needs while maintaining quality and operational discipline. In addition, we are actively identifying new opportunities to streamline operations to enhance our efficiency, scalability, and overall performance.”

“During the quarter, we strengthened our leadership team with two key appointments: Tina Reejsinghani as Chief Marketing Officer and Keith Johnson as Chief Go-To-Market and Customer Officer. Both bring decades of experience and a proven record of driving growth for leading brands through marketing and sales excellence. Tina and Keith will play pivotal roles in advancing our 2026 go-to-market strategy and rebranding initiatives across the Reed’s and Virgil’s portfolios. We believe these strategic investments will build a stronger, more agile organization and support our next phase of growth.”

“Looking ahead, our priorities are clear: improve margins, optimize operations, and drive sales growth within our core Reed’s and Virgil’s portfolios. We’ve taken important steps to reinforce our balance sheet through our recent financing, repayment of approximately $650,000 of debt, and the refinancing of our credit facility. We are also preparing for an anticipated uplist to a major stock exchange, which would enhance Reed’s visibility, improve liquidity, and broaden access to institutional capital. We believe these initiatives, coupled with our focused commercial strategy and disciplined execution, will enable us to accelerate organic growth in 2026 and beyond.”

Subsequent Event

Effective October 31, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, the Company effected a 1-for-6 reverse stock split of its common stock (the “Reverse Stock Split”) pursuant to a Certificate of Amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware on October 28, 2025. Accordingly, there were approximately 8,945,620 shares of common stock issued and outstanding after the Reverse Stock Split, prior to eliminating fractional shares. The Company’s common stock began trading on OTCQX Best Market on a split-adjusted basis on November 3, 2025. The new CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock following the Reverse Stock Split is 758338404.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

During the third quarter of 2025, net sales increased 4% to $7.0 million compared to $6.8 million in the year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by higher volumes of Reed’s branded products with recurring national customers.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2025 remained flat at $1.2 million compared to the same period in 2024. Gross margin was 17% compared to 18% in the year-ago quarter. The modest year-over-year decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by $0.1 million of inventory write-offs related to product portfolio optimization. Excluding these inventory write-offs, gross profit for the third quarter of 2025 was $1.3 million, or 19% of net sales.

Delivery and handling costs decreased by 14% to $1.1 million during the third quarter of 2025 compared to $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, primarily driven by lower transportation costs. Delivery and handling costs were 16% of net sales, or $2.50 per case, compared to 19% of net sales, or $2.99 per case, during the same period last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $4.2 million during the third quarter of 2025 compared to $3.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase in SG&A was primarily driven by the Company’s investments in personnel, marketing, and related services to support growth initiatives.

Net loss during the third quarter of 2025 improved to $4.0 million, or $(0.48) per share, compared to $4.2 million, or $(4.91) per share, in the third quarter of 2024.

Modified EBITDA loss was $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Liquidity and Cash Flow

For the third quarter of 2025, cash used in operations was $2.8 million compared to $1.1 million of cash provided by operating activities for the same period in 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $4.1 million of cash and $9.2 million of total debt net of deferred financing fees. This compares to $10.4 million of cash and $9.6 million of total debt net of deferred financing fees at December 31, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our GAAP results, we present Modified EBITDA and gross profit and gross margin excluding inventory write-offs as supplemental measures of our performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized measurements under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, gross profit, gross margin or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. We define Modified EBITDA as net loss, plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization, Stock option and other noncash compensation, change in fair value of SAFE agreements, Insurance payment on product quality claim, product quality hold write-down, gain on sale of property and equipment, employee retention credit refund, and severance. We define gross profit excluding inventory write-offs as gross profit plus inventory write-offs, and we define gross margin excluding inventory write-offs as gross profit excluding inventory write-offs divided by net sales.

Management considers our core operating performance to be that which our managers can effect in any particular period through their management of the resources that affect our underlying revenue and profit generating operations during that period. Non-GAAP adjustments to our results prepared in accordance with GAAP are itemized below. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating our non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments set forth below. Our presentation of non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

A reconciliation of net loss to Modified EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024 is contained in the tables accompanying this press release.

We present the foregoing non-GAAP measures because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use these non-GAAP measures in developing our internal budgets, forecasts, and strategic plan; in analyzing the effectiveness of our business strategies in evaluating potential acquisitions; making compensation decisions; and in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, including, among others, the following:

Modified EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Modified EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Modified EBITDA does not reflect future interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts; and

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Modified EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements are typically identified by terms such as “aim,” "believe," "look forward to,” "can," “will,” “realize,” “deliver,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our strategic initiatives and investments, our ability to achieve our strategic objectives, expand our business and generate long-term value, recent officer appointments aimed at strengthening organizational agility and supporting future growth, priorities to improve financial performance, and our plan to uplist to a major stock exchange and the potential benefits thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks could materially impact our ability to access raw materials, production, transportation and/or other logistics needs.

If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, Reed’s actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: our ability to compete successfully; our ability to manage growth, including the expansion of our business to markets in Asia; our ability to repay and/or refinance our credit facility on favorable terms; risks associated with new product releases; the impacts of further inflation; risks that customer demand may fluctuate or decrease; our ability to attract and retain qualified management and personnel; our ability to develop and expand strategic and third party distribution channels; our dependence on third party suppliers, co-packers and distributors; our ability to continue to innovate; protection of intellectual property; inventory shortages or write-offs; general political or destabilizing events, including the wars in Ukraine and Israel; the effect of evolving domestic and foreign government regulations, including those addressing tariffs, data privacy and cross-border data transfers; and other risks detailed from time to time in Reed’s public filings, including Reed’s annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 28, 2025 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which will be available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Reed’s assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

REED’S, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 7,033 $ 6,752 $ 26,585 $ 28,221 Cost of goods sold 5,695 5,537 19,377 19,762 Inventory write-offs 114 - 1,775 - Total cost of goods sold 5,809 5,537 21,152 19,762 Gross profit 1,224 1,215 5,433 8,459 Operating expenses: Delivery and handling expense 1,100 1,279 4,299 4,204 Selling and marketing expense 1,366 1,283 4,139 3,473 General and administrative expense 2,861 1,791 8,633 5,239 Total operating expenses 5,327 4,353 17,071 12,916 Loss from operations (4,103 ) (3,138 ) (11,638 ) (4,457 ) Interest expense (274 ) (2,405 ) (864 ) (4,578 ) Other income 395 - 441 - Change in fair value of SAFE investments - 1,393 - - Net loss (3,982 ) (4,150 ) (12,061 ) (9,035 ) Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock - - (5 ) (5 ) Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (3,982 ) $ (4,150 ) $ (12,066 ) $ (9,040 ) Loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (4.91 ) $ (1.54 ) $ (12.10 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and diluted 8,248,157 844,402 7,848,471 747,265





REED’S, INC.,

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 4,136 $ 10,391 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $714 and $859, respectively 2,434 3,979 Inventory, net 10,566 8,114 Receivable from former related party 169 144 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 770 683 Total current assets 18,075 23,311 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $697 and $636, respectively 1,200 1,185 Intangible assets 650 644 Total assets $ 19,925 $ 25,140 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,827 $ 6,956 Accrued expenses 1,328 984 Senior secured loan, net of deferred financing costs of $90 and $329, respectively 9,160 9,571 Payable to former related party - 144 Current portion of lease liabilities 48 - Total current liabilities 16,363 17,655 Lease liabilities, less current portion 805 837 Total liabilities 17,168 18,492 Stockholders’ equity: Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $10 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, 9,411 shares issued and outstanding 94 94 Common stock, $.0001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 8,945,453 and 7,561,875 shares issued and outstanding, respectively. 1 1 Additional paid in capital 166,612 158,437 Accumulated deficit (163,950 ) (151,884 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,757 6,648 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 19,925 $ 25,140





REED’S, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (12,061 ) $ (9,035 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 121 88 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (5 ) - Amortization of debt discount 273 568 Fair value of vested options 60 268 Product quality hold write-down - (29 ) Change in allowance for doubtful accounts (412 ) (282 ) - Inventory write-offs and change in reserve 991 (825 ) Accrued interest - 3,141 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,957 1,084 Inventory (3,443 ) 2,903 Prepaid expenses and other assets (87 ) (449 ) Decrease in right of use assets 35 121 Accounts payable (1,014 ) 180 Accrued expenses 339 173 - Lease liabilities 16 (160 ) Net cash used in operating activities (13,230 ) (2,254 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Trademark costs (6 ) (7 ) Purchase of property and equipment (191 ) (51 ) Proceeds on sale of property and equipment 25 - Net cash used in investing activities (172 ) (58 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit - 24,878 Payments on line of credit - (29,367 ) Payment of accrued interest on convertible note payable - (513 ) Proceeds from sale of common stock 8,000 1,903 Proceeds from convertible notes - 1,400 Proceeds from SAFE agreement 4,097 Payment of note payable (650 ) - Payment of cash recorded as debt discount (34 ) (335 ) Amounts from former related party, net (169 ) (48 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 7,147 2,015 Net decrease in cash (6,255 ) (297 ) Cash at beginning of period 10,391 603 Cash at end of period $ 4,136 $ 306 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 326 $ 238 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Reclass SAFE agreement from accounts payable to equity $ 115 $ - Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock $ 5 $ 5 Reclass of prepaid expenses and accounts payable $ - $ 1,000





REED’S, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30 2025 2024 Net loss $ (3,982 ) $ (4,150 ) Modified EBITDA adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 64 71 Tax expense - (8 ) Interest expense 274 2,405 Change in fair value of SAFE investments - (1,393 ) Product quality hold write-down 15 Stock option and other noncash compensation 4 46 Gain on sale of property and equipment (5 ) - Employee retention credit refund (324 ) Severance 144 16 Insurance payment on product quality claim (100 ) - Total EBITDA adjustments $ 57 $ 1,152 Modified EBITDA $ (3,925 ) $ (2,998 )





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Net loss $ (12,061 ) $ (9,035 ) Modified EBITDA adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 156 209 Income taxes - 67 Interest expense 864 4,578 Product quality hold write-down - 44 Stock option and other noncash compensation 60 268 Professional fees 208 334 Severance expense 147 42 Contract proceedings 850 - Gain on sale of property and equipment (5 ) - Employee retention credit refund (324 ) - Insurance payment on product quality claim (100 ) - Legal settlements - 170 Total EBITDA adjustments $ 1,856 $ 5,712 Modified EBITDA $ (10,205 ) $ (3,323 )



