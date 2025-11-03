Relay Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage, small molecule precision medicine company developing potentially life-changing therapies for patients living with cancer and genetic disease, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming fireside chats in November:

Guggenheim’s 2 nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference on Monday, November 10, 2025 at 11:00-11:25 a.m. ET

Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference on Monday, November 10, 2025 at 11:00-11:25 a.m. ET Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 11:30-11:55 a.m. ET (4:30-4:55 p.m. GMT)





The fireside chats will be webcast live and may be accessed through Relay Therapeutics’ website under Events in the News & Events section through the following link: https://ir.relaytx.com/news-events/events-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for up to 30 days following the event.

