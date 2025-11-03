UFP Technologies Announces Strong Q3 2025 Results

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), a contract development and manufacturing organization that specializes in single-use and single-patient medical devices, today reported net income of $16.4 million or $2.11 per diluted common share outstanding for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025, the same as in Q3 of 2024. Adjusted earnings per diluted share outstanding for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, was $2.39. Sales for the third quarter were $154.6 million compared to sales of $145.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, was $50.7 million or $6.52 per diluted common share outstanding compared to net income of $42.6 million or $5.49 per diluted common share outstanding for the same period in 2024. Sales for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, were $453.9 million compared to sales of $360.4 million for the same period in 2024. Throughout this news release, reference is made to non-GAAP measures including organic sales growth, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted SG&A, adjusted net income and EPS, and EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this news release.

“I am pleased with our third quarter results and continued progress with our strategic initiatives,” said R. Jeffrey Bailly, Chairman and CEO. “Sales grew 6.5%, with a 7.3% increase in our MedTech sales offset by a 2.7% decline in our non-medical business. EPS was $2.11 per share, equal to last year. Strong operating results offset roughly $3 million in incremental labor costs at our Illinois AJR facility related to a post-acquisition review of our labor force’s eligibility to work under US laws. Absent this expense, EPS would have increased 13%. We expect the impact in Q4 will be significantly less as our new E-Verified employees continue to improve their efficiency.”

“We have made progress on several key initiatives, including the ramp-up and qualification of programs transferring to our new Santiago, Dominican Republic, facility,” Bailly continued. “The first program is now in commercial production, and the second is in its qualification phase. This facility now has over 300 employees. In addition, our two new large robotic surgery programs are launching and on track to be in commercial production by year-end; we expect each will generate significant revenue in 2026 and beyond. We are also in discussions to extend and expand our contract with our largest customer, with volumes expected to significantly increase over the added term of the contract.”

“Our two most recent acquisitions, UNIPEC in Rockland, Maryland, and TPI in Anasco, Puerto Rico, are both performing ahead of expectations, and their integrations are on track,” said Bailly. “Looking ahead, we will continue to execute on our expansion plans in both Santiago and La Romana, Dominican Republic, integrate our new acquisitions, and seek additional acquisitions that increase our value to customers. With the benefit of rapidly improving results in Illinois, the expected completion of our program transfers in the DR, increased revenue from major new program launches, and significant anticipated long-term growth in our robotic surgery platform, we remain very bullish about our future.”

Financial Highlights for Q3 and YTD 2025

Sales for the third quarter increased 6.5% to $154.6 million, from $145.2 million in the same period of 2024. Year-to-date sales through September increased 26.0% to $453.9 million, from $360.4 million in the same period of 2024. Organic sales were essentially flat for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025. Organic growth for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, was approximately 2.2%. More than $8 million in incremental orders were not fulfilled in the third quarter due to the labor issue at AJR.

Third quarter sales to the medical market increased 7.3% to $142.4 million. Non-medical sales decreased 2.7% to $12.2 million. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, sales to the medical market increased 31.1% to $417.1 million. Non-medical sales decreased 13.0% to $36.8 million.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales (“gross margin”) decreased to 27.7% for the third quarter of 2025, from 28.6% in the same quarter of 2024. Gross margin for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, decreased to 28.3% from 29.0% in the same period of 2024. Approximately $3 million in incremental labor cost was incurred at AJR during the third quarter of 2025. Third quarter gross margin, absent that expense, would have been 29.6%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the third quarter increased 20.8% to $19.1 million in 2025 compared to $15.8 million in the same quarter of 2024. As a percentage of sales, SG&A increased to 12.3% in the third quarter of 2025, from 10.9% in the same period of 2024. As a percentage of sales, adjusted SG&A increased in the third quarter of 2025 to 10.7% from 9.5% in the same period of 2024. The SG&A increase for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025 was primarily due to investments in back-office resources to support our recent acquisitions. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, SG&A increased 29.5% to $56.5 million from $43.6 million in the same period of 2024. As a percentage of sales, SG&A in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, increased slightly to 12.4% from 12.1% in the same period of 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as a percentage of sales, adjusted SG&A decreased to 10.8% from 10.9% in the same period of 2024.



For the third quarter, operating income decreased 5.6% to $23.4 million, from $24.8 million in the same quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating income for the third quarter decreased 8.8% to $26.3 million from $28.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, operating income increased 20.8% to $70.8 million from $58.6 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted operating income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, increased 19.7% to $79.4 million from $66.3 million in the same period of 2024.

Net income was $16.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, the same as in Q3 of 2024. Adjusted net income decreased 4.3% to $18.6 million in the third quarter of 2025. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, net income increased to $50.7 million, from $42.6 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted net income increased 18.2% to $57.1 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter decreased 4.9% to $30.7 million from $32.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, increased 20.6% to $92.8 million from $77.0 million in the same period of 2024.



About UFP Technologies, Inc.

UFP Technologies is a contract development and manufacturing organization that specializes in single-use and single-patient medical devices. UFP is a vital link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsourcing partner to many of the world's top medical device manufacturers. The Company’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 154,558 $ 145,165 $ 453,882 $ 360,351 Cost of sales 111,811 103,642 325,440 255,714 Gross profit 42,747 41,523 128,442 104,637 Selling, general & administrative expenses 19,069 15,789 56,474 43,601 Acquisition costs 14 732 334 1,676 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 263 238 789 714 Loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment 22 — 11 7 Operating income 23,379 24,764 70,834 58,639 Interest expense, net 2,393 3,475 7,873 4,683 Other (income) expense (78 ) 70 (10 ) 30 Income before income tax expense 21,064 21,219 62,971 53,926 Income tax expense 4,681 4,858 12,224 11,320 Net income $ 16,383 $ 16,361 $ 50,747 $ 42,606 Net income per share $ 2.12 $ 2.13 $ 6.59 $ 5.56 Net income per diluted share $ 2.11 $ 2.11 $ 6.52 $ 5.49 Weighted average common shares outstanding 7,712 7,674 7,703 7,666 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 7,780 7,772 7,783 7,763





Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited) September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,226 $ 13,450 Receivables, net 85,176 84,677 Inventories 86,149 87,536 Other current assets 8,420 9,282 Net property, plant, and equipment 77,540 70,564 Goodwill 197,302 189,657 Intangible assets, net 143,261 144,252 Other assets 36,747 29,577 Total assets $ 652,821 $ 628,995 Liabilities and equity: Accounts payable $ 29,442 $ 24,269 Current installments, net of long-term debt 12,500 12,500 Other current liabilities 40,284 39,526 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 133,620 176,875 Other liabilities 33,062 33,065 Total liabilities 248,908 286,235 Total equity 403,913 342,760 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 652,821 $ 628,995

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company’s future financial or operating performance and may be identified by words such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” or similar words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s future financial or operating performance; statements of the Company’s position in the marketplace; statements about the Company’s acquisition strategies and opportunities and the Company’s growth potential and strategies for growth; statements about the integration and performance of recent acquisitions, including that such acquisitions will be accretive to the Company's revenue, income and EBITDA; statements about the Company’s ability to realize the benefits expected from our pipeline of acquisition opportunities and recently completed acquisitions, including any related synergies; expectations regarding an increase in revenue as a result of the Company’s new robotic programs; expectations regarding an increase in product demand as a result of negotiating favorable terms with the Company’s largest customer; expectations regarding customer demand; statements about profitability improvements in the Company’s Illinois facility; statements about the completion of program transfers to the Dominican Republic, and any indication that the Company may be able to sustain or increase its sales, earnings or earnings per share, or its sales, earnings or earnings per share growth rates. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions made by the Company as of the date hereof and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company's general ability to execute its business plans; industry conditions, including fluctuations in supply, demand and prices for the Company's products and services due to inflation or otherwise; risks associated with governmental regulations and/or sanctions affecting the import and export of products, including global trade barriers, additional taxes, tariff increases, cash repatriation restrictions, retaliations and boycotts between the U.S. and other countries; risks associated with domestic, regional and global political risks and uncertainties; risks associated with our or third-party use of artificial intelligence technologies; risks related to our indebtedness and compliance with covenants contained in our financing arrangements, and whether any available financing may be sufficient to address our needs; risks relating to delayed payments by our customers and the potential for reduced or canceled orders; risks related to customer concentration; risks associated with new product and program launches; risks relating to our performance and the performance of our counterparties under the agreements we have entered into; the risk that our two largest customers, on whom we depend for a substantial portion of our annual revenues, will not purchase the expected volume of goods under the supply agreements we have entered into with them because, among other things, they no longer require the products at all or to the degree they anticipated or because, among other things, our largest customer, decides to manufacture the products itself or through one of its affiliates it obtains the products from other listed suppliers specified in our agreement; risks associated with our inability to extend or otherwise renegotiate favorable terms with the Company's largest customer, if at all; the risk that we will not achieve expected rebates under the applicable supply agreement; risks relating to our ability to maintain increased levels of production at profitable levels, if at all; or to continue to increase production rates and/or timely and successfully transfer programs to the Dominican Republic and risks relating to disruptions and delays in our supply chain or labor force; risks associated with delays or failures to improve profitability in our Illinois facility; risks associated with the identification of suitable acquisition candidates and the successful, efficient execution of acquisition transactions, the integration of any such acquisition candidates, the value of those acquisitions to our customers and shareholders, and the financing of such acquisitions; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Forward-looking statements are also subject to the risks and other issues described above under “Use of non-GAAP Financial Information,” which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations included in the Company’s forward-looking statements included in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This news release includes non-generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) performance measures. Management considers organic sales growth, adjusted gross margin, adjusted SG&A, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP measures. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of the Company’s historical operating results. The Company’s management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and are similar measures reported by publicly listed U.S. competitors, and regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors, and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company’s business. By providing these non-GAAP measures, the Company’s management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company’s performance for the periods presented. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definition of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures of performance used by other companies in other industries or within the same industry.

Organic Sales Growth Rate Reconciliation

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended September 30,

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Overall net sales $ 154,558 $ 145,165 $ 453,882 $ 360,351 Net sales from acquired operations (9,415 ) — (85,758 ) (15 ) Organic sales $ 145,143 $ 145,165 $ 368,124 $ 360,336 Organic growth sales rate (0.02 )% 2.2 %





Adjusted Gross Margin

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Overall net sales (GAAP) $ 154,558 $ 145,165 $ 453,882 $ 360,351 Gross profit (GAAP) 42,747 41,523 128,442 104,637 Gross margin (GAAP) 27.7 % 28.6 % 28.3 % 29.0 % Adjustments: Purchase accounting expenses 146 1,100 146 1,100 Adjusted gross profit $ 42,893 $ 42,623 $ 128,588 $ 105,737 Adjusted gross margin 27.8 % 29.4 % 28.3 % 29.3 %





Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (SG&A)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 SG&A (GAAP) $ 19,069 $ 15,789 $ 56,474 $ 43,601 Amortization of intangible assets (2,481 ) (2,005 ) (7,279 ) (4,203 ) Adjusted SG&A $ 16,588 $ 13,784 $ 49,195 $ 39,398 Adjusted SG&A as a % of sales 10.7 % 9.5 % 10.8 % 10.9 %





Adjusted Operating Income Reconciliation

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating income (GAAP) $ 23,379 $ 24,764 $ 70,834 $ 58,639 Adjustments: Purchase accounting expenses 146 1,100 146 1,100 Acquisition costs 14 732 334 1,676 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 263 238 789 714 Amortization of intangible assets 2,481 2,005 7,279 4,203 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 22 — 11 7 Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 26,305 $ 28,839 $ 79,393 $ 66,339





Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Common Share Outstanding Reconciliation

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (GAAP) $ 16,383 $ 16,361 $ 50,747 $ 42,606 Adjustments (net of taxes): Purchase accounting expenses $ 146 $ 1,100 $ 146 $ 1,100 Acquisition costs 14 732 334 1,676 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 263 238 789 714 Amortization of intangible assets 2,481 2,005 7,279 4,203 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 22 — 11 7 Taxes on adjustments (753 ) (1,049 ) (2,204 ) (1,983 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 18,556 $ 19,387 $ 57,102 $ 48,323 Adjusted net income per diluted share outstanding (Non-GAAP) $ 2.39 $ 2.49 $ 7.34 $ 6.22 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 7,780 7,772 7,783 7,763





EBITDA Reconciliation

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (GAAP) $ 16,383 $ 16,361 $ 50,747 $ 42,606 Income tax expense 4,681 4,858 12,224 11,320 Interest expense, net 2,393 3,475 7,873 4,683 Depreciation 2,393 2,022 6,948 5,855 Amortization of intangible assets 2,481 2,005 7,279 4,203 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 28,331 $ 28,721 $ 85,071 $ 68,667 Adjustments: Share based compensation 1,959 1,540 6,456 4,787 Purchase accounting expenses 146 1,100 146 1,100 Acquisition costs 14 732 334 1,676 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 263 238 789 714 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 22 — 11 7 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 30,735 $ 32,331 $ 92,807 $ 76,951

