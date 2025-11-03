Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP), a leading lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights and Recent Developments:

The Company reported consolidated revenue of $592.5 million, driven by Hospitality segment revenue of $500.9 million and Entertainment segment revenue of $91.6 million.

Generated consolidated net income of $34.0 million and consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre of $173.1 million.

Booked over 667,000 same-store Hospitality ( 1 ) Gross Definite Room Nights for all future periods, at an all-time quarterly record estimated average daily rate (ADR) of $291. The JW Marriott Desert Ridge booked nearly 50,000 Gross Definite Rooms Nights for all future periods, at an estimated ADR of $372.

Gross Definite Room Nights for all future periods, at an all-time quarterly record estimated average daily rate (ADR) of $291. The JW Marriott Desert Ridge booked nearly 50,000 Gross Definite Rooms Nights for all future periods, at an estimated ADR of $372. Subsequent to quarter-end, Opry Entertainment Group (OEG) and Luke Combs jointly announced the planned development of a second Category 10 location in the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino complex, with frontage on the Las Vegas Strip, expected to open in late 2026.

The Company is narrowing the ranges of its full year 2025 outlook, which results in slightly lower midpoints for operating income, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders per diluted share/unit.



Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said, “We were pleased to deliver third quarter results largely in line with our expectations. As anticipated, the uncertainty associated with the new U.S. tariff announcements earlier in the year and the pause in meeting planner decision-making that followed marginally impacted our group business in the third quarter. However, estimated same-store group rooms revenue on the books for the fourth quarter is comparable to the same time last year, and for 2026 it is pacing up nearly 8 percent as compared to estimated group rooms revenue on the books at the same time last year for 2025. Recently completed major capital projects, particularly at Gaylord Rockies, are delivering returns above our underwriting expectations, and meeting planners continue to be enthusiastic about the transformational investments currently underway.”

(1) Same-store Hospitality includes the JW Marriott Hill Country for all periods presented and excludes the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Results (as compared to Third Quarter 2024):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) % % 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Total revenue $ 592,458 $ 549,958 7.7 )% $ 1,839,253 $ 1,691,593 8.7 % Operating income $ 88,612 $ 105,880 (16.3 )% $ 344,158 $ 370,332 (7.1 )% Operating income margin 15.0 % 19.3 % (4.3 )pts 18.7 % 21.9 % (3.2 )pts Net income $ 33,959 $ 60,398 (43.8 )% $ 172,848 $ 207,899 (16.9 )% Net income margin 5.7 % 11.0 % (5.3 )pts 9.4 % 12.3 % (2.9 )pts Net income available to common stockholders $ 34,886 $ 59,011 (40.9 )% $ 169,600 $ 202,872 (16.4 )% Net income available to common stockholders margin 5.9 % 10.7 % (4.8 )pts 9.2 % 12.0 % (2.8 )pts Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (1) $ 0.53 $ 0.94 (43.6 )% $ 2.65 $ 3.25 (18.5 )% Adjusted EBITDAre $ 173,073 $ 174,803 (1.0 )% $ 570,431 $ 569,063 0.2 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 29.2 % 31.8 % (2.6 )pts 31.0 % 33.6 % (2.6 )pts Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest $ 166,368 $ 168,068 (1.0 )% $ 546,805 $ 546,944 (0.0 )% Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest margin 28.1 % 30.6 % (2.5 )pts 29.7 % 32.3 % (2.6 )pts Funds From Operations (FFO) available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 105,138 $ 116,205 (9.5 )% $ 365,185 $ 372,325 (1.9 )% FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1) $ 1.60 $ 1.86 (14.0 )% $ 5.72 $ 5.98 (4.3 )% Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 106,352 $ 120,235 (11.5 )% $ 385,020 $ 396,361 (2.9 )% Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1) $ 1.63 $ 1.93 (15.5 )% $ 6.06 $ 6.39 (5.2 )%

(1) Diluted weighted average common shares for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 includes the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include 4.2 million and 3.8 million, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include 3.8 million and 3.4 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.

Note: Consolidated results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 reflect franchise tax refunds for the 2020 through 2023 tax periods, totaling approximately $9.1 million.

Note: For the Company’s definitions of Adjusted EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre margin, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest margin, FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, as well as a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDAre to Net Income and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders to Net Income, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Definition,” “Adjusted EBITDAre Margin and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin Definition” “FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO Available to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders Definition” and “Supplemental Financial Results” below.

Hospitality Segment

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Hospitality revenue $ 500,869 $ 467,043 7.2 % $ 1,514,810 $ 1,447,600 4.6 % Same-store Hospitality revenue (1) $ 464,751 $ 467,043 (0.5 )% $ 1,473,343 $ 1,447,600 1.8 % Hospitality operating income $ 87,078 $ 102,781 (15.3 )% $ 330,807 $ 356,851 (7.3 )% Hospitality operating income margin 17.4 % 22.0 % (4.6 )pts 21.8 % 24.7 % (2.9 )pts Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre $ 156,315 $ 159,569 (2.0 )% $ 515,724 $ 518,777 (0.6 )% Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre margin 31.2 % 34.2 % (3.0 )pts 34.0 % 35.8 % (1.8 )pts Same-store Hospitality operating income (1) $ 90,754 $ 102,781 (11.7 )% $ 337,066 $ 356,851 (5.5 )% Same-store Hospitality operating income margin (1) 19.5 % 22.0 % (2.5 )pts 22.9 % 24.7 % (1.8 )pts Same-store Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre (1) $ 151,358 $ 159,569 (5.1 )% $ 511,349 $ 518,777 (1.4 )% Same-store Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre margin (1) 32.6 % 34.2 % (1.6 )pts 34.7 % 35.8 % (1.1 )pts Hospitality performance metrics: Occupancy 66.6 % 69.5 % (2.9 )pts 69.8 % 70.0 % (0.2 )pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 257.74 $ 252.42 2.1 % $ 260.25 $ 254.72 2.2 % RevPAR $ 171.63 $ 175.37 (2.1 )% $ 181.60 $ 178.19 1.9 % Total RevPAR $ 440.33 $ 444.77 (1.0 )% $ 469.95 $ 462.87 1.5 % Same-store Hospitality performance metrics: (1) Occupancy 67.3 % 69.5 % (2.2 )pts 70.3 % 70.0 % 0.3 pts ADR $ 258.04 $ 252.42 2.2 % $ 260.52 $ 254.72 2.3 % RevPAR $ 173.71 $ 175.37 (0.9 )% $ 183.17 $ 178.19 2.8 % Total RevPAR $ 442.58 $ 444.77 (0.5 % $ 472.83 $ 462.87 2.2 % Gross definite room nights booked 667,645 611,513 9.2 % 1,752,193 1,785,378 (1.9 )% Net definite room nights booked 459,897 477,121 (3.6 )% 1,204,951 1,315,138 (8.4 )% Group attrition (as % of contracted block) 16.3 % 16.0 % 0.3 pts 15.7 % 15.3 % 0.4 pts Cancellations ITYFTY (2) 22,920 11,615 97.3 % 62,986 38,652 63.0 %





(1) Same-store Hospitality includes the JW Marriott Hill Country for all periods presented and excludes the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025. (2) “ITYFTY” represents In The Year For The Year.

Note: Hospitality and same-store Hospitality results for the nine months ended September 30. 2024 reflect franchise tax refunds for the 2020 through 2023 tax periods, totaling approximately $5.6 million.

Note: For the Company’s definitions of Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) and Total Revenue Per Available Room (Total RevPAR), see “Calculation of RevPAR and Total RevPAR” below. Property-level results and operating metrics for third quarter 2025 are presented in greater detail below and under “Supplemental Financial Results—Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliations and Operating Metrics,” which includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre to Hospitality Operating Income, and property-level Adjusted EBITDAre to property-level Operating Income for each of the hotel properties.



Third Quarter 2025 Hospitality Segment Highlights

The same-store Hospitality portfolio generated third quarter operating income of $90.8 million and Adjusted EBITDAre of $151.4 million; strong corporate group mix in the third quarter of 2024 contributed to challenging year-over-year comparisons.

Same-store Hospitality corporate group room nights traveled in the quarter were approximately 20,000 room nights lower than the prior-year quarter. As a result, same-store banquet and AV revenue declined approximately $13.6 million, driven primarily by the group mix shift.

As anticipated, macroeconomic uncertainty has resulted in higher group cancellation trends compared to the prior year quarter, particularly for government and government-related groups.

Same-store attrition and cancellation fee revenue was approximately $11.6 million, an increase of $3.7 million compared to the prior year quarter.

In July 2025, the Company started a rooms renovation at the Gaylord Texan, and in September 2025, the Company completed meeting space renovations at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge.



Gaylord Opryland

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 110,078 $ 122,659 (10.3 )% $ 336,721 $ 356,846 (5.6 )% Operating income $ 30,683 $ 36,622 (16.2 )% $ 95,925 $ 112,089 (14.4 )% Operating income margin 27.9 % 29.9 % (2.0 )pts 28.5 % 31.4 % (2.9 )pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 38,805 $ 44,815 (13.4 )% $ 120,663 $ 136,592 (11.7 )% Adjusted EBITDAre margin 35.3 % 36.5 % (1.2 )pts 35.8 % 38.3 % (2.5 )pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 64.0 % 71.8 % (7.8 )pts 68.1 % 70.8 % (2.7 )pts ADR $ 268.20 $ 254.05 5.6 % $ 258.31 $ 235.83 9.5 % RevPAR $ 171.68 $ 182.49 (5.9 )% $ 175.79 $ 179.66 (2.2 )% Total RevPAR $ 414.30 $ 461.65 (10.3 )% $ 427.08 $ 450.95 (5.3 )%

Note: Gaylord Opryland results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 reflect franchise tax refunds for the 2020 through 2023 tax periods, totaling approximately $5.4 million.

Gaylord Palms

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 66,745 $ 68,242 (2.2 )% $ 228,251 $ 222,504 2.6 % Operating income $ 7,997 $ 12,323 (35.1 )% $ 45,450 $ 50,808 (10.5 )% Operating income margin 12.0 % 18.1 % (6.1 )pts 19.9 % 22.8 % (2.9 )pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 17,803 $ 19,635 (9.3 )% $ 73,986 $ 71,867 2.9 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 26.7 % 28.8 % (2.1 )pts 32.4 % 32.3 % 0.1 pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 64.2 % 61.0 % 3.2 pts 73.0 % 66.0 % 7.0 pts ADR $ 230.01 $ 223.10 3.1 % $ 250.64 $ 243.86 2.8 % RevPAR $ 147.75 $ 136.09 8.6 % $ 182.92 $ 160.98 13.6 % Total RevPAR $ 422.29 $ 431.76 (2.2 )% $ 486.66 $ 472.68 3.0 %

Gaylord Texan

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 74,082 $ 73,096 1.3 % $ 242,953 $ 241,895 0.4 % Operating income $ 16,480 $ 18,697 (11.9 )% $ 69,177 $ 71,043 (2.6 )% Operating income margin 22.2 % 25.6 % (3.4 )pts 28.5 % 29.4 % (0.9 )pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 22,701 $ 24,417 (7.0 )% $ 87,484 $ 88,398 (1.0 )% Adjusted EBITDAre margin 30.6 % 33.4 % (2.8 )pts 36.0 % 36.5 % (0.5 )pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 67.0 % 71.8 % (4.8 )pts 70.7 % 74.6 % (3.9 )pts ADR $ 248.99 $ 247.51 0.6 % $ 253.19 $ 246.78 2.6 % RevPAR $ 166.86 $ 177.82 (6.2 )% $ 178.91 $ 184.16 (2.9 )% Total RevPAR $ 443.90 $ 437.99 1.3 % $ 490.59 $ 486.68 0.8 %

Gaylord National

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 78,098 $ 69,751 12.0 % $ 242,340 $ 226,394 7.0 % Operating income $ 11,340 $ 8,493 33.5 % $ 36,632 $ 36,037 1.7 % Operating income margin 14.5 % 12.2 % 2.3 pts 15.1 % 15.9 % (0.8 )pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 24,130 $ 21,260 13.5 % $ 68,581 $ 68,000 0.9 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 30.9 % 30.5 % 0.4 pts 28.3 % 30.0 % (1.7 )pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 65.7 % 63.5 % 2.2 pts 68.6 % 66.3 % 2.3 pts ADR $ 241.65 $ 240.73 0.4 % $ 251.56 $ 247.47 1.7 % RevPAR $ 158.79 $ 152.98 3.8 % $ 172.58 $ 163.98 5.2 % Total RevPAR $ 425.30 $ 379.84 12.0 % $ 444.74 $ 413.96 7.4 %

Gaylord Rockies

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 77,951 $ 72,658 7.3 % $ 230,621 $ 213,316 8.1 % Operating income $ 17,156 $ 16,045 6.9 % $ 53,777 $ 49,478 8.7 % Operating income margin 22.0 % 22.1 % (0.1 )pts 23.3 % 23.2 % 0.1 pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 32,069 $ 30,520 5.1 % $ 98,439 $ 91,932 7.1 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 41.1 % 42.0 % (0.9 )pts 42.7 % 43.1 % (0.4 )pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 83.6 % 80.8 % 2.8 pts 78.7 % 75.2 % 3.5 pts ADR $ 266.03 $ 259.76 2.4 % $ 261.20 $ 253.23 3.1 % RevPAR $ 222.36 $ 209.86 6.0 % $ 205.69 $ 190.54 8.0 % Total RevPAR $ 564.49 $ 526.16 7.3 % $ 562.80 $ 518.67 8.5 %

JW Marriott Hill Country

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 51,615 $ 54,273 (4.9 )% $ 173,464 $ 167,064 3.8 % Operating income $ 6,849 $ 9,976 (31.3 )% $ 34,948 $ 34,548 1.2 % Operating income margin 13.3 % 18.4 % (5.1 )pts 20.1 % 20.7 % (0.6 )pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 14,786 $ 17,549 (15.7 )% $ 58,635 $ 56,989 2.9 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 28.6 % 32.3 % (3.7 )pts 33.8 % 34.1 % (0.3 )pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 66.7 % 73.8 % (7.1 )pts 70.1 % 72.2 % (2.1 )pts ADR $ 337.63 $ 327.27 3.2 % $ 334.35 $ 321.73 3.9 % RevPAR $ 225.31 $ 241.68 (6.8 )% $ 234.36 $ 232.14 1.0 % Total RevPAR $ 559.92 $ 588.74 (4.9 )% $ 634.13 $ 608.50 4.2 %

JW Marriott Desert Ridge (2)

Three Months Ended Period Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) 2025 2025 Revenue $ 36,118 $ 41,467 Operating loss $ (3,676 ) $ (6,259 ) Operating loss margin (10.2 )% (15.1 )% Adjusted EBITDAre $ 4,957 $ 4,375 Adjusted EBITDAre margin 13.7 % 10.6 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 57.9 % 54.4 % ADR $ 253.43 $ 250.08 RevPAR $ 146.63 $ 136.07 Total RevPAR $ 413.25 $ 386.27

(1) The JW Marriott Desert Ridge was acquired by the Company on June 10, 2025, therefore there are no comparison figures.





Entertainment Segment

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands) % % 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 91,589 $ 82,915 10.5 % $ 324,443 $ 243,993 33.0 % Operating income $ 11,827 $ 13,050 (9.4 )% $ 45,638 $ 44,984 1.5 % Operating income margin 12.9 % 15.7 % (2.8 )pts 14.1 % 18.4 % (4.3 )pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 24,738 $ 22,451 10.2 % $ 79,585 $ 73,734 7.9 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 27.0 % 27.1 % (0.1 )pts 24.5 % 30.2 % (5.7 )pts

Note: Entertainment results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 reflect franchise tax refunds for the 2020 through 2023 tax periods, totaling approximately $3.4 million.

Fioravanti continued, “In our Entertainment business, we remain focused on expanding the reach of the Grand Ole Opry brand in connection with its 100-year celebration. In September, the Opry traveled to the Royal Albert Hall in London for the first international performance in its history. International engagement with the Opry brand has exceeded our expectations, which we believe bodes well for future demand for the Opry and Nashville more broadly. In addition, we recently announced the expansion of the Category 10 brand with a second location on the Las Vegas Strip, expected to open in late 2026. Despite increased competitive supply of live entertainment options in downtown Nashville, we continue to see healthy demand and consumer enthusiasm for our iconic brands and venues, underscoring the unique nature of our portfolio.”

Corporate and Other Segment

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands) % % 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Operating loss $ (10,293 ) $ (9,951 ) (3.4 )% $ (32,287 ) $ (31,503 ) (2.5 )% Adjusted EBITDAre $ (7,980 ) $ (7,217 ) (10.6 )% $ (24,878 ) $ (23,448 ) (6.1 )%

Note: Corporate and Other results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 reflect franchise tax refunds for the 2020 through 2023 tax periods, totaling approximately $0.1 million.

Capital Expenditures

In 2025, the Company expects to spend approximately $375 to $425 million on capital expenditures, primarily related to its Hospitality business, which includes approximately $252 million spent through September 30, 2025.

Major ongoing Hospitality projects include:

Continuation of the sports bar, pavilion and event lawn development at Gaylord Opryland, which is expected to be completed in April 2026;

Continuation of the meeting space expansion at Gaylord Opryland, which is expected to be completed in 2027; and

Renovation of the rooms at Gaylord Texan, which began in July 2025 and is expected to be completed by mid-year 2026.



Included in the Company’s capital expenditure estimates are modest investments at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge; accelerated materials purchasing for the anticipated 2026 rooms renovation at the JW Marriott Hill Country; and initial project costs for the development of Category 10 Las Vegas. The Company estimates the total project cost for Category 10 Las Vegas will be approximately $35 million, with the majority of cash spending occurring in 2026.

Disruption

For 2025, the Company affirms its previously stated expectation that the full year impact of construction-related disruption to its same-store Hospitality segment will be 250 to 350 basis points to RevPAR; 200 to 300 basis points to Total RevPAR; and $30 to $35 million to operating income and Adjusted EBITDAre. For the remainder of 2025, construction-related disruption is expected to impact results at Gaylord Texan.

2025 Guidance

The Company is updating its 2025 business performance outlook based on current information as of November 3, 2025. The Company does not expect to update the guidance provided below before next quarter’s earnings release. However, the Company may update or withdraw its full business outlook or any portion thereof at any time for any reason, including due to economic uncertainty and volatility.

Fioravanti concluded, “With much of the year behind us, we are narrowing the range of expectations for our full year 2025 outlook, including modestly lowering the midpoint for the Entertainment segment due to the impact of new supply of live entertainment venues in downtown Nashville. Demand for country music and Nashville-based tourism remains robust, and our iconic brands and experiences continue to resonate with consumers in the United States and abroad.”

Guidance Range Prior Guidance Range (in millions, except per share figures) For Full Year 2025 (1) Full Year 2025 (1) Change to Low High Midpoint Low High Midpoint Midpoint Same-store Hospitality RevPAR growth(2) 1.50 % 3.50 % 2.50 % 1.25 % 3.75 % 2.50 % - % Same-store Hospitality Total RevPAR growth(2) 1.00 % 3.00 % 2.00 % 0.75 % 3.25 % 2.00 % - % Operating income: Hospitality (same-store) (2) $ 446.0 $ 456.0 $ 451.0 $ 444.0 $ 458.0 $ 451.0 $ - JW Marriott Desert Ridge – 2.0 1.0 – 2.0 1.0 - Entertainment 64.3 65.3 64.8 65.8 69.8 67.8 (3.0 ) Corporate and Other (48.0 ) (47.5 ) (47.8 ) (48.0 ) (47.5 ) (47.8 ) - Consolidated operating income $ 462.3 $ 475.8 $ 469.0 $ 461.8 $ 482.3 $ 472.0 $ (3.0 ) Adjusted EBITDA re : Hospitality (same-store) (2) $ 680.0 $ 700.0 $ 690.0 $ 675.0 $ 705.0 $ 690.0 $ - JW Marriott Desert Ridge 18.0 22.0 20.0 18.0 22.0 20.0 - Entertainment 110.0 114.0 112.0 110.0 120.0 115.0 (3.0 ) Corporate and Other (36.0 ) (34.0 ) (35.0 ) (36.0 ) (34.0 ) (35.0 ) - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre $ 772.0 $ 802.0 $ 787.0 $ 767.0 $ 813.0 $ 790.0 $ (3.0 ) Net income $ 227.0 $ 235.5 $ 231.3 $ 225.8 $ 236.8 $ 231.3 $ - Net income available to common stockholders $ 218.0 $ 227.5 $ 222.8 $ 216.8 $ 228.8 $ 222.8 $ - FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 490.1 $ 512.0 $ 501.1 $ 485.9 $ 520.3 $ 503.1 $ (2.0 ) Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 509.5 $ 538.0 $ 523.8 $ 505.0 $ 546.5 $ 525.8 $ (2.0 ) Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (3) $ 3.41 $ 3.53 $ 3.47 $ 3.40 $ 3.55 $ 3.47 $ - Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (3) $ 8.00 $ 8.38 $ 8.19 $ 7.93 $ 8.49 $ 8.21 $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (3) 66.2 66.2 66.2 66.2 66.2 66.2 - Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (3) 66.6 66.6 66.6 66.6 66.6 66.6 -

(1) Includes the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, except as otherwise noted. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers. (2) Same-store Hospitality includes the JW Marriott Hill Country and excludes the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025. (3) Includes shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option, and the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025.

Note: For reconciliations of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre guidance to Net Income, segment-level Adjusted EBITDAre to segment-level Operating Income, and FFO and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders to Net Income available to common stockholders, see “Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements.”

Dividend Update

On October 15, 2025, the Company paid the previously announced quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per common share, which was paid to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2025.

The Company’s dividend policy provides that it will distribute minimum dividends of 100% of REIT taxable income annually. Future dividends are subject to the Board’s future determinations as to amount and timing.

Balance Sheet/Liquidity Update

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had unrestricted cash of $483.3 million and total debt outstanding of $3,976.0 million, net of unamortized deferred financing costs. As of September 30, 2025, there were no amounts drawn under the Company’s revolving credit facility or OEG’s revolving credit facility, which left $780.0 million of aggregate borrowing availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility and OEG’s revolving credit facility.

Earnings Call Information

Ryman Hospitality Properties will hold a conference call to discuss this release tomorrow, November 4, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Investors can listen to the conference call over the Internet at www.rymanhp.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the Investor Relations section of the website (Investor Relations/News & Events/Events & Presentation) at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call and will be available for at least 30 days.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company’s holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa and JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company’s hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 12,364 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns an approximate 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium; WSM 650 AM; Ole Red; Category 10; Nashville-area attractions; Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas; and a majority interest in Southern Entertainment, a leading festival and events business. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements as to the Company’s beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future performance of the Company’s business, anticipated business levels and anticipated financial results for the Company during future periods, the Company’s expected cash dividend, and other business or operational issues. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These include the risks and uncertainties associated with economic conditions affecting the hospitality business generally, the geographic concentration of the Company’s hotel properties, business levels at the Company’s hotels, the effects of inflation and changes in international, national, regional and local economic and market conditions (such as the imposition of trade barriers or other changes in trade policy) on the Company’s business, including the effects on costs of labor and supplies and effects on group customers at the Company’s hotels and customers in OEG’s businesses, the Company’s ability to remain qualified as a REIT, the Company’s ability to execute our strategic goals as a REIT, the Company’s ability to generate cash flows to support dividends, future board determinations regarding the timing and amount of dividends and changes to the dividend policy, the Company’s ability to borrow funds pursuant to its credit agreements and to refinance indebtedness and/or to successfully amend the agreements governing its indebtedness in the future, changes in interest rates, the Company’s integration of the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, the Company’s ability to identify and capitalize on additional value creation opportunities at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge and the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could limit the Company’s ability to capitalize on any additional value creation opportunities it identifies at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge. Other factors that could cause operating and financial results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Additional Information

This release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of our reports are available on our website at no expense at www.rymanhp.com and through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at www.sec.gov.

Calculation of RevPAR and Total RevPAR

We calculate revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing room revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. We calculate total revenue per available room (“Total RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing the sum of room revenue, food & beverage, and other ancillary services revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. Hospitality metrics do not include the results of the W Austin, which is included in the Entertainment segment.

Calculation of GAAP Margin Figures

We calculate net income available to common stockholders margin by dividing GAAP consolidated net income available to common stockholders by GAAP consolidated total revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level operating income margin by dividing consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP operating income by consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP revenue.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present the following non-GAAP financial measures we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance:

EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Definition

We calculate EBITDAre, which is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) in its September 2017 white paper as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property (including gains or losses on change in control), impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in the value of depreciated property of the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

Adjusted EBITDAre is then calculated as EBITDAre, plus to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:

preopening costs;

non-cash lease expense;

equity-based compensation expense;

impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;

credit losses on held-to-maturity securities;

transaction costs of acquisitions;

interest income on bonds;

loss on extinguishment of debt;

pension settlement charges;

pro rata Adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures; and

any other adjustments we have identified herein.



We then exclude the pro rata share of Adjusted EBITDAre related to noncontrolling interests to calculate Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest.

We use EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest and segment or property-level EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre to evaluate our operating performance. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics, and that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income or operating income, as applicable, is beneficial to an investor’s complete understanding of our operating performance. We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that presenting Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics.

Adjusted EBITDAre Margin and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin Definition

We calculate consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin by dividing consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest by GAAP consolidated total revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level Adjusted EBITDAre Margin by dividing consolidated, segment-, or property-level Adjusted EBITDAre by consolidated, segment-, or property-level GAAP revenue. We believe Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because this non-GAAP financial measure helps investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by presenting a ratio showing the quantitative relationship between Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest and GAAP consolidated total revenue or segment or property-level GAAP revenue, as applicable.

FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO Available to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders Definition

We calculate FFO, which definition is clarified by NAREIT in its December 2018 white paper as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts), gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from a change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciated real estate held by the entity, income (loss) from consolidated joint ventures attributable to noncontrolling interest, and pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures.

To calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, we then exclude, to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:

right-of-use asset amortization;

impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;

write-offs of deferred financing costs;

amortization of debt discounts or premiums and amortization of deferred financing costs;

loss on extinguishment of debt;

non-cash lease expense;

credit loss on held-to-maturity securities;

pension settlement charges;

additional pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures;

(gains) losses on other assets;

transaction costs of acquisitions;

deferred income tax expense (benefit); and

any other adjustments we have identified herein.



FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders exclude the ownership portion of the joint ventures not controlled or owned by the Company.

We present Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit as a non-GAAP measure of our performance in addition to net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (calculated in accordance with GAAP). We calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit as Adjusted FFO (defined as set forth above) for a given operating period, as adjusted for the effect of dilutive securities, divided by the number of diluted shares and units outstanding during such period.

We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the performance of our ongoing operations because each presents a measure of our operations without regard to specified non-cash items such as real estate depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on sale of assets and certain other items, which we believe are not indicative of the performance of our underlying hotel properties. We believe that these items are more representative of our asset base than our ongoing operations. We also use these non-GAAP financial measures as measures in determining our results after considering the impact of our capital structure.

We caution investors that non-GAAP financial measures we present may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. The non-GAAP financial measures we present, and any related per share measures, should not be considered as alternative measures of our net income, operating performance, cash flow or liquidity. These non-GAAP financial measures may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures and property acquisitions and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures can enhance an investor’s understanding of our results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed individually, are not necessarily better indicators of any trend as compared to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, or cash flow from operations.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Rooms $ 195,227 $ 184,154 $ 585,359 $ 557,284 Food and beverage 233,674 224,835 737,328 719,304 Other hotel revenue 71,968 58,054 192,123 171,012 Entertainment 91,589 82,915 324,443 243,993 Total revenues 592,458 549,958 1,839,253 1,691,593 Operating expenses: Rooms 48,668 45,129 142,195 134,292 Food and beverage 139,961 127,040 414,252 387,588 Other hotel expenses 144,882 123,716 399,394 360,298 Management fees, net 16,551 16,889 52,930 56,300 Total hotel operating expenses 350,062 312,774 1,008,771 938,478 Entertainment 67,935 61,659 248,081 173,806 Corporate 10,062 9,724 31,591 31,080 Preopening costs 1,289 870 1,474 3,361 (Gain) loss on sale of assets 1,296 – 1,296 (270 ) Depreciation and amortization 73,202 59,051 203,882 174,806 Total operating expenses 503,846 444,078 1,495,095 1,321,261 Operating income 88,612 105,880 344,158 370,332 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (64,873 ) (54,546 ) (177,690 ) (171,566 ) Interest income 4,836 7,219 15,878 21,805 Loss on extinguishment of debt (380 ) – (2,922 ) (2,319 ) Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures (37 ) 9 (66 ) 224 Other gains and (losses), net 2,168 2,758 1,864 3,075 Income before income taxes 30,326 61,320 181,222 221,551 (Provision) benefit for income taxes 3,633 (922 ) (8,374 ) (13,652 ) Net income 33,959 60,398 172,848 207,899 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG (987 ) (997 ) (3,792 ) (3,688 ) Net (income) loss attributable to other noncontrolling interests 1,914 (390 ) 544 (1,339 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 34,886 $ 59,011 $ 169,600 $ 202,872 Basic income per share available to common stockholders(1) $ 0.55 $ 0.99 $ 2.76 $ 3.39 Diluted income per share available to common stockholders(1) $ 0.53 $ 0.94 $ 2.65 $ 3.25 Weighted average common shares for the period: Basic(1) 63,000 59,900 61,435 59,845 Diluted(1) 67,335 63,901 65,463 63,535

(1) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 include the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include 4.2 million and 3.8 million, respectively, and the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include 3.8 million and 3.4 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited

(In thousands) September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation $ 4,932,998 $ 4,124,382 Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted 483,330 477,694 Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 33,225 98,534 Notes receivable, net 52,425 57,801 Trade receivables, net 111,147 94,184 Deferred income tax assets, net 65,019 70,511 Prepaid expenses and other assets 227,733 178,091 Intangible assets and goodwill, net 290,768 116,376 Total assets $ 6,196,645 $ 5,217,573 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Debt and finance lease obligations $ 3,976,019 $ 3,378,396 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 540,790 466,571 Dividends payable 75,045 71,444 Deferred management rights proceeds 164,203 164,658 Operating lease liabilities 157,912 135,117 Other liabilities 72,546 66,805 Noncontrolling interest in OEG 411,989 381,945 Total equity 798,141 552,637 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,196,645 $ 5,217,573





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Results

Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation

Unaudited

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin Consolidated: Revenue $ 592,458 $ 549,958 $ 1,839,253 $ 1,691,593 Net income $ 33,959 5.7 % $ 60,398 11.0 % $ 172,848 9.4 % $ 207,899 12.3 % Interest expense, net 60,037 47,327 161,812 149,761 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (3,633 ) 922 8,374 13,652 Depreciation and amortization 73,202 59,051 203,882 174,806 (Gain) loss on sale of assets 1,296 – 1,296 (270 ) Pro rata EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures (1 ) 1 1 5 EBITDAre 164,860 27.8 % 167,699 30.5 % 548,213 29.8 % 545,853 32.3 % Preopening costs 1,289 870 1,474 3,361 Non-cash lease expense 1,219 1,046 3,053 2,904 Equity-based compensation expense 3,660 3,479 10,777 10,724 Pension settlement charge 640 597 640 597 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,025 1,113 3,252 3,503 Loss on extinguishment of debt 380 – 2,922 2,319 Transaction costs of acquisitions – – 100 – Pro rata adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures – (1 ) – (198 ) Adjusted EBITDAre 173,073 29.2 % 174,803 31.8 % 570,431 31.0 % 569,063 33.6 % Adjusted EBITDAre of noncontrolling interest (6,705 ) (6,735 ) (23,626 ) (22,119 ) Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest $ 166,368 28.1 % $ 168,068 30.6 % $ 546,805 29.7 % $ 546,944 32.3 % Hospitality segment: Revenue $ 500,869 $ 467,043 $ 1,514,810 $ 1,447,600 Operating income $ 87,078 17.4 % $ 102,781 22.0 % $ 330,807 21.8 % $ 356,851 24.7 % Depreciation and amortization 63,729 51,488 175,232 152,271 Non-cash lease expense 1,184 984 3,134 2,949 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,025 1,113 3,252 3,503 Other gains and (losses), net 3,299 3,203 3,299 3,203 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 156,315 31.2 % $ 159,569 34.2 % $ 515,724 34.0 % $ 518,777 35.8 % Same-store Hospitality segment: (1) Revenue $ 464,751 $ 467,043 $ 1,473,343 $ 1,447,600 Operating income $ 90,754 19.5 % $ 102,781 22.0 % $ 337,066 22.9 % $ 356,851 24.7 % Depreciation and amortization 55,335 51,488 164,895 152,271 Non-cash lease expense 945 984 2,837 2,949 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,025 1,113 3,252 3,503 Other gains and (losses), net 3,299 3,203 3,299 3,203 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 151,358 32.6 % $ 159,569 34.2 % $ 511,349 34.7 % $ 518,777 35.8 % Entertainment segment: Revenue $ 91,589 $ 82,915 $ 324,443 $ 243,993 Operating income $ 11,827 12.9 % $ 13,050 15.7 % $ 45,638 14.1 % $ 44,984 18.4 % Depreciation and amortization 9,242 7,336 27,954 21,842 Preopening costs 1,289 870 1,474 3,361 Non-cash lease (revenue) expense 35 62 (81 ) (45 ) Equity-based compensation 1,087 989 3,135 2,882 Loss on sale of assets 1,296 – 1,296 – Other gains and (losses), net – 135 136 680 Transaction costs of acquisitions – – 100 – Pro rata adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures (38 ) 9 (67 ) 30 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 24,738 27.0 % $ 22,451 27.1 % $ 79,585 24.5 % $ 73,734 30.2 % Corporate and Other segment: Operating loss $ (10,293 ) $ (9,951 ) $ (32,287 ) $ (31,503 ) Depreciation and amortization 231 227 696 693 Other gains and (losses), net (1,131 ) (580 ) (1,569 ) (807 ) Equity-based compensation 2,573 2,490 7,642 7,842 Gain on sale of assets – – – (270 ) Pension settlement charge 640 597 640 597 Adjusted EBITDAre $ (7,980 ) $ (7,217 ) $ (24,878 ) $ (23,448 )





(1) Same-store Hospitality includes the JW Marriott Hill Country for all periods presented and excludes the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Results

Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted FFO Reconciliation

Unaudited

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income available to common stockholders $ 34,886 $ 59,011 $ 169,600 $ 202,872 Noncontrolling interest in OP Units 218 390 1,092 1,339 Net income available to common stockholders and unit holders 35,104 59,401 170,692 204,211 Depreciation and amortization 73,053 59,004 203,635 174,664 Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (3,019 ) (2,201 ) (9,142 ) (6,553 ) Pro rata adjustments from joint ventures – 1 – 3 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders 105,138 116,205 365,185 372,325 Right-of-use asset amortization 149 47 247 142 Non-cash lease expense 1,219 1,046 3,053 2,904 Pension settlement charge 640 597 640 597 Pro rata adjustments from joint ventures – (1 ) – (198 ) (Gain) loss on other assets 1,296 – 1,296 (270 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 3,155 2,647 8,762 7,995 Amortization of debt discounts and premiums 387 545 1,375 1,852 Loss on extinguishment of debt 380 – 2,922 2,319 Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (1,621 ) (902 ) (3,639 ) (2,020 ) Transaction costs of acquisitions – – 100 – Deferred tax provision (benefit) (4,391 ) 51 5,079 10,715 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 106,352 $ 120,235 $ 385,020 $ 396,361 Basic net income per share(1) $ 0.55 $ 0.99 $ 2.76 $ 3.39 Diluted net income per share(1) $ 0.53 $ 0.94 $ 2.65 $ 3.25 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit(1) $ 1.66 $ 1.93 $ 5.91 $ 6.18 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit(1) $ 1.68 $ 1.99 $ 6.23 $ 6.58 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1) $ 1.60 $ 1.86 $ 5.72 $ 5.98 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1) $ 1.63 $ 1.93 $ 6.06 $ 6.39 Weighted average common shares and OP units for the period: Basic(1) 63,395 60,295 61,830 60,240 Diluted (1) 67,730 64,296 65,858 63,930





(1) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 include the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include 4.2 million and 3.8 million, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include 3.8 million and 3.4 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Results

Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation and Operating Metrics

Unaudited

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin Hospitality segment: Revenue $ 500,869 $ 467,043 $ 1,514,810 $ 1,447,600 Operating income $ 87,078 17.4 % $ 102,781 22.0 % $ 330,807 21.8 % $ 356,851 24.7 % Depreciation and amortization 63,729 51,488 175,232 152,271 Non-cash lease expense 1,184 984 3,134 2,949 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,025 1,113 3,252 3,503 Other gains and (losses), net 3,299 3,203 3,299 3,203 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 156,315 31.2 % $ 159,569 34.2 % $ 515,724 34.0 % $ 518,777 35.8 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 66.6 % 69.5 % 69.8 % 70.0 % ADR $ 257.74 $ 252.42 $ 260.25 $ 254.72 RevPAR $ 171.63 $ 175.37 $ 181.60 $ 178.19 OtherPAR $ 268.70 $ 269.40 $ 288.35 $ 284.68 Total RevPAR $ 440.33 $ 444.77 $ 469.95 $ 462.87 Same-store Hospitality segment: (1) Revenue $ 464,751 $ 467,043 $ 1,473,343 $ 1,447,600 Operating income $ 90,754 19.5 % $ 102,781 22.0 % $ 337,066 22.9 % $ 356,851 24.7 % Depreciation and amortization 55,335 51,488 164,895 152,271 Non-cash lease expense 945 984 2,837 2,949 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,025 1,113 3,252 3,503 Other gains and (losses), net 3,299 3,203 3,299 3,203 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 151,358 32.6 % $ 159,569 34.2 % $ 511,349 34.7 % $ 518,777 35.8 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 67.3 % 69.5 % 70.3 % 70.0 % ADR $ 258.04 $ 252.42 $ 260.52 $ 254.72 RevPAR $ 173.71 $ 175.37 $ 183.17 $ 178.19 OtherPAR $ 268.87 $ 269.40 $ 289.66 $ 284.68 Total RevPAR $ 442.58 $ 444.77 $ 472.83 $ 462.87 Gaylord Opryland: Revenue $ 110,078 $ 122,659 $ 336,721 $ 356,846 Operating income $ 30,683 27.9 % $ 36,622 29.9 % $ 95,925 28.5 % $ 112,089 31.4 % Depreciation and amortization 8,132 8,203 24,767 24,535 Non-cash lease revenue (10 ) (10 ) (29 ) (32 ) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 38,805 35.3 % $ 44,815 36.5 % $ 120,663 35.8 % $ 136,592 38.3 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 64.0 % 71.8 % 68.1 % 70.8 % ADR $ 268.20 $ 254.05 $ 258.31 $ 235.83 RevPAR $ 171.68 $ 182.49 $ 175.79 $ 179.66 OtherPAR $ 242.62 $ 279.16 $ 251.29 $ 271.29 Total RevPAR $ 414.30 $ 461.65 $ 427.08 $ 450.95 Gaylord Palms: Revenue $ 66,745 $ 68,242 $ 228,251 $ 222,504 Operating income $ 7,997 12.0 % $ 12,323 18.1 % $ 45,450 19.9 % $ 50,808 22.8 % Depreciation and amortization 8,851 6,318 25,670 18,078 Non-cash lease expense 955 994 2,866 2,981 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 17,803 26.7 % $ 19,635 28.8 % $ 73,986 32.4 % $ 71,867 32.3 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 64.2 % 61.0 % 73.0 % 66.0 % ADR $ 230.01 $ 223.10 $ 250.64 $ 243.86 RevPAR $ 147.75 $ 136.09 $ 182.92 $ 160.98 OtherPAR $ 274.54 $ 295.67 $ 303.74 $ 311.70 Total RevPAR $ 422.29 $ 431.76 $ 486.66 $ 472.68





(1) Same-store Hospitality includes the JW Marriott Hill Country for all periods presented and excludes the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Results

Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation and Operating Metrics

Unaudited

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin Gaylord Texan: Revenue $ 74,082 $ 73,096 $ 242,953 $ 241,895 Operating income $ 16,480 22.2 % $ 18,697 25.6 % $ 69,177 28.5 % $ 71,043 29.4 % Depreciation and amortization 6,221 5,720 18,307 17,355 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 22,701 30.6 % $ 24,417 33.4 % $ 87,484 36.0 % $ 88,398 36.5 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 67.0 % 71.8 % 70.7 % 74.6 % ADR $ 248.99 $ 247.51 $ 253.19 $ 246.78 RevPAR $ 166.86 $ 177.82 $ 178.91 $ 184.16 OtherPAR $ 277.04 $ 260.17 $ 311.68 $ 302.52 Total RevPAR $ 443.90 $ 437.99 $ 490.59 $ 486.68 Gaylord National: Revenue $ 78,098 $ 69,751 $ 242,340 $ 226,394 Operating income $ 11,340 14.5 % $ 8,493 12.2 % $ 36,632 15.1 % $ 36,037 15.9 % Depreciation and amortization 8,466 8,451 25,398 25,257 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,025 1,113 3,252 3,503 Other gains and (losses), net 3,299 3,203 3,299 3,203 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 24,130 30.9 % $ 21,260 30.5 % $ 68,581 28.3 % $ 68,000 30.0 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 65.7 % 63.5 % 68.6 % 66.3 % ADR $ 241.65 $ 240.73 $ 251.56 $ 247.47 RevPAR $ 158.79 $ 152.98 $ 172.58 $ 163.98 OtherPAR $ 266.51 $ 226.86 $ 272.16 $ 249.98 Total RevPAR $ 425.30 $ 379.84 $ 444.74 $ 413.96 Gaylord Rockies: Revenue $ 77,951 $ 72,658 $ 230,621 $ 213,316 Operating income $ 17,156 22.0 % $ 16,045 22.1 % $ 53,777 23.3 % $ 49,478 23.2 % Depreciation and amortization 14,913 14,475 44,662 42,454 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 32,069 41.1 % $ 30,520 42.0 % $ 98,439 42.7 % $ 91,932 43.1 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 83.6 % 80.8 % 78.7 % 75.2 % ADR $ 266.03 $ 259.76 $ 261.20 $ 253.23 RevPAR $ 222.36 $ 209.86 $ 205.69 $ 190.54 OtherPAR $ 342.13 $ 316.30 $ 357.11 $ 328.13 Total RevPAR $ 564.49 $ 526.16 $ 562.80 $ 518.67 JW Marriott Hill Country: Revenue $ 51,615 $ 54,273 $ 173,464 $ 167,064 Operating income $ 6,849 13.3 % $ 9,976 18.4 % $ 34,948 20.1 % $ 34,548 20.7 % Depreciation and amortization 7,937 7,573 23,687 22,441 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 14,786 28.6 % $ 17,549 32.3 % $ 58,635 33.8 % $ 56,989 34.1 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 66.7 % 73.8 % 70.1 % 72.2 % ADR $ 337.63 $ 327.27 $ 334.35 $ 321.73 RevPAR $ 225.31 $ 241.68 $ 234.36 $ 232.14 OtherPAR $ 334.61 $ 347.06 $ 399.77 $ 376.36 Total RevPAR $ 559.92 $ 588.74 $ 634.13 $ 608.50





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Results

Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation and Operating Metrics

Unaudited

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin JW Marriott Desert Ridge: Revenue $ 36,118 $ – $ 41,467 $ – Operating loss $ (3,676 ) (10.2 )% $ – N/A % $ (6,259 ) (15.1 )% $ – N/A % Depreciation and amortization 8,394 – 10,337 – Non-cash lease expense 239 – 297 – Adjusted EBITDAre $ 4,957 13.7 % $ – N/A % $ 4,375 10.6 % $ – N/A % Performance metrics: Occupancy 57.9 % N/A % 54.4 % N/A % ADR $ 253.43 $ N/A $ 250.08 $ N/A RevPAR $ 146.63 $ N/A $ 136.07 $ N/A OtherPAR $ 266.62 $ N/A $ 250.20 $ N/A Total RevPAR $ 413.25 $ N/A $ 386.27 $ N/A The AC Hotel at National Harbor: Revenue $ 2,880 $ 2,686 $ 9,140 $ 9,615 Operating income $ 253 8.8 % $ 133 5.0 % $ 1,124 12.3 % $ 1,864 19.4 % Depreciation and amortization 224 235 669 703 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 477 16.6 % $ 368 13.7 % $ 1,793 19.6 % $ 2,567 26.7 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 61.7 % 54.9 % 58.8 % 59.6 % ADR $ 233.22 $ 234.78 $ 258.12 $ 263.77 RevPAR $ 143.95 $ 129.01 $ 151.75 $ 157.11 OtherPAR $ 19.07 $ 23.04 $ 22.62 $ 25.65 Total RevPAR $ 163.02 $ 152.05 $ 174.37 $ 182.76 The Inn at Opryland: (1) Revenue $ 3,302 $ 3,678 $ 9,853 $ 9,966 Operating income (loss) $ (4 ) (0.1 )% $ 492 13.4 % $ 33 0.3 % $ 984 9.9 % Depreciation and amortization 591 513 1,735 1,448 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 587 17.8 % $ 1,005 27.3 % $ 1,768 17.9 % $ 2,432 24.4 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 53.6 % 58.7 % 51.9 % 54.0 % ADR $ 161.88 $ 174.34 $ 171.75 $ 173.35 RevPAR $ 86.81 $ 102.30 $ 89.12 $ 93.57 OtherPAR $ 31.61 $ 29.72 $ 29.98 $ 26.49 Total RevPAR $ 118.42 $ 132.02 $ 119.10 $ 120.06





(1) Includes other hospitality revenue and expense.





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Results

Earnings Per Share, FFO Per Share and Adjusted FFO Per Share Calculations

Unaudited

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Earnings per share: Numerator: Net income available to common stockholders $ 34,886 $ 59,011 $ 169,600 $ 202,872 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG 987 997 3,792 3,688 Net income available to common stockholders - if-converted method $ 35,873 $ 60,008 $ 173,392 $ 206,560 Denominator: Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 63,000 59,900 61,435 59,845 Effect of dilutive stock-based compensation 166 223 184 287 Effect of dilutive put rights (1) 4,169 3,778 3,844 3,403 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 67,335 63,901 65,463 63,535 Basic income per share available to common stockholders $ 0.55 $ 0.99 $ 2.76 $ 3.39 Diluted income per share available to common stockholders (1) $ 0.53 $ 0.94 $ 2.65 $ 3.25 FFO per share/unit: Numerator: FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 105,138 $ 116,205 $ 365,185 $ 372,325 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG 987 997 3,792 3,688 FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG 2,574 2,201 7,808 6,553 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method $ 108,699 $ 119,403 $ 376,785 $ 382,566 Denominator: Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - basic 63,395 60,295 61,830 60,240 Effect of dilutive stock-based compensation 166 223 184 287 Effect of dilutive put rights (1) 4,169 3,778 3,844 3,403 Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted 67,730 64,296 65,858 63,930 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit $ 1.66 $ 1.93 $ 5.91 $ 6.18 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1) $ 1.60 $ 1.86 $ 5.72 $ 5.98 Adjusted FFO per share/unit: Numerator: Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 106,352 $ 120,235 $ 385,020 $ 396,361 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG 987 997 3,792 3,688 FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG 2,574 2,201 7,808 6,553 Adjusted FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG 661 902 2,679 2,020 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method $ 110,574 $ 124,335 $ 399,299 $ 408,622 Denominator: Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - basic 63,395 60,295 61,830 60,240 Effect of dilutive stock-based compensation 166 223 184 287 Effect of dilutive put rights (1) 4,169 3,778 3,844 3,403 Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted 67,730 64,296 65,858 63,930 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit $ 1.68 $ 1.99 $ 6.23 $ 6.58 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1) $ 1.63 $ 1.93 $ 6.06 $ 6.39





(1) Includes equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.



