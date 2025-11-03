AltaGas to Retain MVP as Long-Term Investment; Announces $400 Million Bought Deal Financing

MVP Pipeline Set to Deliver Strong Growth Over Next Three Years



AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) today announced its decision to retain ownership in the Mountain Valley Pipeline (“MVP”) as a long-term investment. Concurrently, AltaGas has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters, led by CIBC Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank for a bought deal equity financing to issue $400 million of common equity. While not material on a consolidated level, these actions are expected to maximize value for AltaGas’ shareholders—driving modestly higher near- and medium-term normalized EPS accretion relative to a monetization of MVP. The equity issuance will be leverage neutral in the near-term, when compared to a monetization of MVP; and longer-term, post the two expansion projects coming online, will enhance AltaGas’ credit metrics and increase investment capacity to fund growth projects.

Bought Deal Financing

AltaGas has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank (collectively, the "Underwriters") under which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 10,100,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") for aggregate gross proceeds of $400 million at an offering price of $39.65 per Common Share (the "Offering").

AltaGas has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase, on the same terms and exercisable not more than 30 days after the closing of the offering, up to an additional 1,515,000 common shares for additional gross proceeds of up to approximately $60 million. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 7, 2025.

AltaGas intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for leverage reduction and to fund future growth, with the financing expected to deliver the same net near-term de-leveraging as would have been achieved through a full monetization of MVP and stronger long-term leverage reduction through MVP ownership once the Boost and Southgate projects (described below) come online.

MVP Update

Following a comprehensive sales process, AltaGas has elected to retain its ownership in MVP, including the MVP Mainline, MVP Boost, and MVP Southgate projects. The Company was pleased by robust demand from a broad set of buyers throughout the sale process. However, recent developments released over the past month has altered AltaGas’ view of proceeding with a monetization. As such, retaining MVP with its attractive near-term expansion projects will enhance shareholder value.

Key highlights on the strategic rationale to keep MVP:

MVP Boost Exceeds Expectations: Following a highly oversubscribed open season, the MVP partners have increased the size of the proposed MVP Boost expansion by 20 percent. The project will now add 600 MMcf/d of capacity with a mid-2028 in-service date, subject to approval by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”). This is one year earlier than previously anticipated.

Following a highly oversubscribed open season, the MVP partners have increased the size of the proposed MVP Boost expansion by 20 percent. The project will now add 600 MMcf/d of capacity with a mid-2028 in-service date, subject to approval by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”). This is one year earlier than previously anticipated. MVP Boost to Deliver Strong Project-level Returns: The full 600 MMcf/d of incremental capacity has been contracted under 20-year take-or-pay agreements with large investment-grade utilities at rates well above existing mainline contracts. Importantly, the 20 percent higher throughput will be delivered with no increase in the forecasted capital cost. Boost is expected to achieve a ~3x EBITDA build multiple, an attractive return profile for a brownfield development, supported by minimal incremental operating costs and is backstopped by highly creditworthy utilities. AltaGas will continue to own 10 percent of MVP Boost, with a remaining capital commitment of US$45 million for AltaGas to bring the project into service.

The full 600 MMcf/d of incremental capacity has been contracted under 20-year take-or-pay agreements with large investment-grade utilities at rates well above existing mainline contracts. Importantly, the 20 percent higher throughput will be delivered with no increase in the forecasted capital cost. Boost is expected to achieve a ~3x EBITDA build multiple, an attractive return profile for a brownfield development, supported by minimal incremental operating costs and is backstopped by highly creditworthy utilities. AltaGas will continue to own 10 percent of MVP Boost, with a remaining capital commitment of US$45 million for AltaGas to bring the project into service. Progress on MVP Southgate Continues: The proposed MVP Southgate project—an extension of the MVP Mainline into North Carolina—is advancing under a more efficient project plan. On October 2, 2025, FERC published its Environmental Assessment in coordination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, concluding that Southgate would not cause significant adverse impacts if specific mitigation measures and environmental safeguards are implemented. AltaGas expects Southgate to also deliver attractive project-level returns with an expected <5.0x EBITDA build multiple on incremental investments by leveraging existing MVP infrastructure. The project is expected to be in service ahead of MVP Boost. AltaGas will retain a 5.1 percent interest in Southgate with a modest remaining capital commitment of ~US$16 million to bring the project into service.

The proposed MVP Southgate project—an extension of the MVP Mainline into North Carolina—is advancing under a more efficient project plan. On October 2, 2025, FERC published its Environmental Assessment in coordination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, concluding that Southgate would not cause significant adverse impacts if specific mitigation measures and environmental safeguards are implemented. AltaGas expects Southgate to also deliver attractive project-level returns with an expected <5.0x EBITDA build multiple on incremental investments by leveraging existing MVP infrastructure. The project is expected to be in service ahead of MVP Boost. AltaGas will retain a 5.1 percent interest in Southgate with a modest remaining capital commitment of ~US$16 million to bring the project into service. MVP Mainline Outperformance: The MVP Mainline continues to exceed AltaGas’ financial expectations in 2025. Supported by 20-year contracts with investment-grade counterparties, the pipeline remains a critical conduit for Appalachian gas into key downstream markets. MVP alleviates constrained Appalachian production and connects to multiple sources of growing market demand, including LNG export from the U.S. gulf coast, increasing base load power generation, and rising data center usage. AltaGas expects this strong operational performance to continue under EQT’s industry-leading performance as operator.

AltaGas now expects project-level MVP EBITDA to increase significantly by the second half of 2028, following completion of the two expansion projects. As such, even assuming a monetization at the highest valuation multiple achieved for a minority pipeline monetization in recent years, on a 2026 multiple, a sale of AltaGas’ stake would be a low multiple on projected run-rate EBITDA following the now near-term expansions, inclusive of the Company’s net future investments—further reinforcing the superior value of continued ownership. By raising equity to achieve the same near-term leverage reduction as a monetization, AltaGas anticipates $0.02 higher normalized EPS in 2026, $0.03 higher normalized EPS in 2027, and $0.05 higher normalized EPS in 2028+, once expansions are online, than what would have been achieved through a divestiture. Retaining MVP is also expected to drive enhanced deleveraging as these projects come into service and the cash flow rises.

AltaGas is excited to remain an owner of MVP and believes retaining the assets will deliver superior value to its shareholders.

