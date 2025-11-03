Vital Energy Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) ("Vital Energy" or the "Company") today reported third-quarter 2025 financial and operating results. Due to the Company's pending merger (the "Transaction") with Crescent Energy Company ("Crescent"), the Company will not be posting supplemental slides or hosting a conference call to discuss its quarterly results.

Third-Quarter 2025 Highlights

Reported a net loss of $353.5 million, Adjusted Net Income 1 of $57.6 million and cash flow from operating activities of $286.6 million

of $57.6 million and cash flow from operating activities of $286.6 million Generated Consolidated EBITDAX 1 of $308.5 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow 1 of $5.5 million

of $308.5 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $5.5 million Reduced total and Net Debt 1 by $40.0 million and $24.5 million, respectively

by $40.0 million and $24.5 million, respectively Produced 136.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day and 60.2 thousand barrels of oil per day

Reported capital investments of $257.5 million, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions and leasehold expenditures

Reported lease operating expense of $114.3 million and total general and administrative expenses of $25.0 million (which includes $6.9 million of transaction-related expenses)

Turned-in-line 26 wells during the quarter and began flowing back a 12-horseshoe-well package in mid-October





1Non-GAAP financial measure; please see supplemental reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

"Our third-quarter results reflect our focus on operational execution and cost discipline," stated Jason Pigott, President and CEO. "We delivered on an ambitious development plan, turning-in-line 26 wells during the quarter, completing the 8-mile package of 12 horseshoe wells in mid-October and exceeding the top-end of our total production guidance. We are excited by the prospect of joining forces with Crescent to create a premier mid-cap operator and generate increased value for our shareholders."

Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Summary

Financial Results. The Company had a net loss of $353.5 million, or $(9.35) per diluted share. Results were impacted by a non-cash pre-tax impairment loss on oil and gas properties of $420.0 million. Adjusted Net Income was $57.6 million, or $1.52 per adjusted diluted share. Cash flows from operating activities were $286.6 million and Consolidated EBITDAX was $308.5 million.

2025 Outlook

Due to the Transaction, the Company's prior guidance should no longer be relied upon. Vital Energy will not be providing guidance at this time and does not expect to do so prior to the closing of the Transaction, including updates to any such information provided in the first or second quarter earnings releases, as those forward-looking statements were estimates of management only as of the date provided and were subject to the specific risks and uncertainties that accompanied such forward-looking statements.

Merger Update

While the recent United States ("U.S.") government shutdown has temporarily halted the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") review of all merger proxies, including the one related to the Transaction, both the Company and Crescent continue to make substantial progress toward fulfilling closing conditions and remain committed to completing the Transaction. Currently, the Company expects to hold a special meeting of Vital Energy stockholders on December 12, 2025 to vote on the Transaction.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Vital Energy's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

Additional information about Vital Energy may be found on its website at www.vitalenergy.com .

This press release and any accompanying disclosures include financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), such as Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income, Net Debt and Consolidated EBITDAX. While management believes that such measures are useful for investors, they should not be used as a replacement for financial measures that are in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable measure in accordance with GAAP, please see the supplemental financial information at the end of this press release.

Unless otherwise specified, references to "average sales price" refer to average sales price excluding the effects of the Company's derivative transactions.

All amounts, dollars and percentages presented in this press release are rounded and therefore approximate.

Vital Energy, Inc.

Selected operating data Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Sales volumes: Oil (MBbl) 5,542 5,446 17,037 16,161 NGL (MBbl) 3,597 3,460 10,654 9,567 Natural gas (MMcf) 20,325 20,160 59,975 57,958 Oil equivalent (MBOE)(1) 12,527 12,267 37,687 35,388 Average daily oil equivalent sales volumes (BOE/d)(1) 136,158 133,339 138,046 129,153 Average daily oil sales volumes (Bbl/d)(1) 60,233 59,198 62,405 58,981 Average sales prices(1): Oil ($/Bbl)(2) $ 66.32 $ 76.51 $ 67.82 $ 78.84 NGL ($/Bbl)(2) $ 11.93 $ 12.08 $ 14.62 $ 13.46 Natural gas ($/Mcf)(2) $ 0.45 $ (0.48 ) $ 0.79 $ 0.05 Average sales price ($/BOE)(2) $ 33.50 $ 36.58 $ 36.04 $ 39.73 Oil, with commodity derivatives ($/Bbl)(3) $ 71.15 $ 78.37 $ 73.72 $ 76.75 NGL, with commodity derivatives ($/Bbl)(3) $ 13.64 $ 12.07 $ 15.20 $ 13.34 Natural gas, with commodity derivatives ($/Mcf)(3) $ 1.53 $ 0.45 $ 1.59 $ 0.84 Average sales price, with commodity derivatives ($/BOE)(3) $ 37.87 $ 38.95 $ 40.16 $ 40.04 Selected average costs and expenses per BOE sold(1): Lease operating expenses $ 9.12 $ 8.78 $ 8.64 $ 9.24 Production and ad valorem taxes 1.64 2.22 2.13 2.40 Oil transportation and marketing expenses 0.84 1.01 0.83 0.97 Gas gathering, processing and transportation expenses 0.54 0.38 0.50 0.34 General and administrative (excluding LTIP and transaction expenses) 1.20 1.53 1.48 1.76 Total selected operating expenses $ 13.34 $ 13.92 $ 13.58 $ 14.71 General and administrative (LTIP): LTIP cash $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) $ — $ 0.05 LTIP non-cash $ 0.23 $ 0.28 $ 0.24 $ 0.29 General and administrative (transaction expenses) $ 0.31 $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.02 Depletion, depreciation and amortization $ 14.41 $ 15.25 $ 14.78 $ 14.91

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) The numbers presented are calculated based on actual amounts and may not recalculate using the rounded numbers presented in the table above.

(2) Price reflects the average of actual sales prices received when control passes to the purchaser/customer adjusted for quality, certain transportation fees, geographical differentials, marketing bonuses or deductions and other factors affecting the price received at the delivery point.

(3) Price reflects the after-effects of the Company's commodity derivative transactions on its average sales prices. The Company's calculation of such after-effects includes settlements of matured commodity derivatives during the respective periods.



Vital Energy, Inc.

Consolidated balance sheets (in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,697 $ 40,179 Accounts receivable, net 227,747 299,698 Derivatives 149,332 101,474 Other current assets 29,276 25,205 Total current assets 421,052 466,556 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties, full cost method: Evaluated properties 14,429,480 13,587,040 Unevaluated properties not being depleted 132,800 242,792 Less: accumulated depletion and impairment (10,509,728 ) (8,966,200 ) Oil and natural gas properties, net 4,052,552 4,863,632 Midstream and other fixed assets, net 121,050 134,265 Property and equipment, net 4,173,602 4,997,897 Derivatives 20,960 34,564 Operating lease right-of-use assets 65,669 104,329 Deferred income taxes 5,971 239,685 Other noncurrent assets, net 29,878 35,915 Total assets $ 4,717,132 $ 5,878,946 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 195,566 $ 185,115 Accrued capital expenditures 93,390 95,593 Undistributed revenue and royalties 142,799 187,563 Operating lease liabilities 28,087 73,143 Other current liabilities 81,637 59,725 Total current liabilities 541,479 601,139 Long-term debt, net 2,282,320 2,454,242 Derivatives 25,837 5,814 Asset retirement obligations 76,040 82,941 Operating lease liabilities 29,218 26,733 Other noncurrent liabilities 6,020 7,506 Total liabilities 2,960,914 3,178,375 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized and zero issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 80,000,000 shares authorized, and 38,690,302 and 38,144,248 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 387 381 Additional paid-in capital 3,833,813 3,823,241 Accumulated deficit (2,077,982 ) (1,123,051 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,756,218 2,700,571 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,717,132 $ 5,878,946





Vital Energy, Inc.

Consolidated statements of operations Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Oil sales $ 367,511 $ 416,668 $ 1,155,448 $ 1,274,119 NGL sales 42,929 41,807 155,714 128,752 Natural gas sales 9,206 (9,724 ) 47,175 3,150 Sales of purchased oil — 8,986 — 8,986 Other operating revenues 1,180 1,497 4,296 2,937 Total revenues 420,826 459,234 1,362,633 1,417,944 Costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 114,259 107,686 325,494 327,156 Production and ad valorem taxes 20,525 27,244 80,106 84,937 Oil transportation and marketing expenses 10,527 12,445 31,296 34,477 Gas gathering, processing and transportation expenses 6,774 4,602 18,910 12,066 Costs of purchased oil — 9,331 — 9,331 General and administrative 25,046 22,005 71,517 74,934 Organizational restructuring expenses — — 4,627 — Depletion, depreciation and amortization 180,516 187,063 556,840 527,468 Impairment expense 419,955 — 1,005,242 — Other operating expenses, net 6,280 1,754 10,456 5,365 Total costs and expenses 783,882 372,130 2,104,488 1,075,734 Gain (loss) on disposal of assets, net 685 839 2,050 1,005 Operating income (loss) (362,371 ) 87,943 (739,805 ) 343,215 Non-operating income (expense): Gain (loss) on derivatives, net 56,069 226,553 169,233 82,064 Interest expense (49,994 ) (40,119 ) (150,228 ) (124,230 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt, net — — — (66,115 ) Other income (expense), net 999 1,247 2,215 5,921 Total non-operating income (expense), net 7,074 187,681 21,220 (102,360 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (355,297 ) 275,624 (718,585 ) 240,855 Income tax benefit (expense) 1,775 (60,324 ) (236,346 ) (54,984 ) Net income (loss) (353,522 ) 215,300 (954,931 ) 185,871 Preferred stock dividends — — — (652 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (353,522 ) $ 215,300 $ (954,931 ) $ 185,219 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (9.35 ) $ 5.75 $ (25.32 ) $ 5.08 Diluted $ (9.35 ) $ 5.73 $ (25.32 ) $ 4.97 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 37,801 37,459 37,714 36,472 Diluted 37,801 37,580 37,714 37,370





Vital Energy, Inc.

Consolidated statements of cash flows

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (353,522 ) $ 215,300 $ (954,931 ) $ 185,871 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Share-settled equity-based compensation, net 3,160 3,813 9,997 11,248 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 180,516 187,063 556,840 527,468 Impairment expense 419,955 — 1,005,242 — Mark-to-market on derivatives: (Gain) loss on derivatives, net (56,069 ) (226,553 ) (169,233 ) (82,064 ) Settlements received (paid) for matured derivatives, net 54,757 29,013 155,002 10,751 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net — — — 66,115 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (2,575 ) 59,855 233,714 52,278 Other, net 9,915 7,179 29,785 19,608 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 14,737 153 71,479 13,815 Other current assets (5,517 ) (60 ) (8,585 ) (7,667 ) Other noncurrent assets, net (1,504 ) (2,385 ) (5,813 ) (836 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 37,441 (4,414 ) 10,451 (21,281 ) Undistributed revenue and royalties (29,616 ) (35,861 ) (44,764 ) (19,593 ) Other current liabilities 21,939 18,951 22,957 (1,432 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (7,065 ) (5,889 ) (22,263 ) (11,125 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 286,552 246,165 889,878 743,156 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties, net — (826,546 ) (1,636 ) (831,225 ) Capital expenditures: Oil and natural gas properties (268,099 ) (215,573 ) (756,640 ) (633,279 ) Midstream and other fixed assets (2,757 ) (7,452 ) (7,432 ) (16,630 ) Proceeds from dispositions of capital assets, net of selling costs 10,770 2,561 33,059 2,741 Other investing activities (374 ) (824 ) 766 (1,776 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (260,460 ) (1,047,834 ) (731,883 ) (1,480,169 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on Senior Secured Credit Facility 85,000 1,035,000 450,000 1,440,000 Payments on Senior Secured Credit Facility (125,000 ) (265,000 ) (625,000 ) (715,000 ) Issuance of senior unsecured notes — — — 1,001,500 Extinguishment of debt — — — (952,214 ) Stock exchanged for tax withholding (10 ) (113 ) (3,966 ) (3,533 ) Payments for debt issuance costs — (1,453 ) — (21,738 ) Other, net (1,579 ) (1,137 ) (4,511 ) (3,871 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (41,589 ) 767,297 (183,477 ) 745,144 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (15,497 ) (34,372 ) (25,482 ) 8,131 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 30,194 56,564 40,179 14,061 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 14,697 $ 22,192 $ 14,697 $ 22,192

Vital Energy, Inc.

Supplemental reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures

Non-GAAP financial measures

The non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income, Consolidated EBITDAX, Net Debt and Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDAX, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures of liquidity or financial performance, but rather should be considered in conjunction with GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss or cash flows from operating activities.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) before net changes in operating assets and liabilities and transaction expenses related to non-budgeted acquisitions and the Company's pending merger with Crescent, less capital investments, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs. Management believes Adjusted Free Cash Flow is useful to management and investors in evaluating operating trends in its business that are affected by production, commodity prices, operating costs and other related factors. There are significant limitations to the use of Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a measure of performance, including the lack of comparability due to the different methods of calculating Adjusted Free Cash Flow reported by different companies.

This release also includes certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures. Due to the forward-looking nature of such measures, no reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their respective most directly comparable GAAP measure are available without unreasonable efforts. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various reconciling items that would impact the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure, that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, such reconciliations are excluded from this release. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 286,552 $ 246,165 $ 889,878 $ 743,156 Less: Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 30,415 (29,505 ) 23,462 (48,119 ) General and administrative (transaction expenses) (6,866 ) (220 ) (6,866 ) (567 ) Cash flows from operating activities before net changes in operating assets and liabilities and transaction expenses related to non-budgeted acquisitions 263,003 275,890 873,282 791,842 Less capital investments, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs: Oil and natural gas properties(1) 253,693 233,818 759,152 652,604 Midstream and other fixed assets(1) 3,782 8,109 8,019 17,233 Total capital investments, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs 257,475 241,927 767,171 669,837 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ 5,528 $ 33,963 $ 106,111 $ 122,005

_____________________________________________________________________________

(1) Includes capitalized share-settled equity-based compensation and asset retirement costs.



Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net income or loss (GAAP) plus adjustments for mark-to-market on derivatives, premiums paid or received for commodity derivatives that matured during the period, organizational restructuring expenses, impairment expense, gains or losses on disposal of assets, income taxes, other non-recurring income and expenses and adjusted income tax expense. Management believes Adjusted Net Income helps investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure and compare the Company's performance to other oil and natural gas companies by excluding from the calculation items that can vary significantly from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets and other non-operational factors.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (353,522 ) $ 215,300 $ (954,931 ) $ 185,871 Plus: Mark-to-market on derivatives: (Gain) loss on derivatives, net (56,069 ) (226,553 ) (169,233 ) (82,064 ) Settlements received (paid) for matured derivatives, net 54,757 29,013 155,002 10,751 Organizational restructuring expenses — — 4,627 — Impairment expense 419,955 — 1,005,242 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (685 ) (839 ) (2,050 ) (1,005 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt, net — — — 66,115 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,775 ) 60,324 236,346 54,984 Operating lease termination expense 4,309 — 4,309 — General and administrative (transaction expenses) 6,866 220 6,866 567 Adjusted income before adjusted income tax expense 73,836 77,465 286,178 235,219 Adjusted income tax expense(1) (16,244 ) (17,042 ) (62,959 ) (51,748 ) Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 57,592 $ 60,423 $ 223,219 $ 183,471 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (9.35 ) $ 5.75 $ (25.32 ) $ 5.08 Diluted $ (9.35 ) $ 5.73 $ (25.32 ) $ 4.97 Adjusted Net Income per common share: Basic $ 1.52 $ 1.61 $ 5.92 $ 5.03 Diluted $ 1.52 $ 1.61 $ 5.92 $ 4.91 Adjusted diluted $ 1.52 $ 1.61 $ 5.91 $ 4.91 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 37,801 37,459 37,714 36,472 Diluted 37,801 37,580 37,714 37,370 Adjusted diluted 37,816 37,580 37,772 37,370

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) Adjusted income tax expense is calculated by applying a statutory tax rate of 22% for each of the periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.



Consolidated EBITDAX

Consolidated EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure defined in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facility as net income or loss (GAAP) plus adjustments for share-settled equity-based compensation, depletion, depreciation and amortization, impairment expense, organizational restructuring expenses, gains or losses on disposal of assets, mark-to-market on derivatives, accretion expense, interest expense, income taxes and other non-recurring income and expenses. Consolidated EBITDAX provides no information regarding a company's capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures, working capital movement or tax position. Consolidated EBITDAX does not represent funds available for future discretionary use because it excludes funds required for debt service, capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, franchise taxes and other commitments and obligations. However, management believes Consolidated EBITDAX is useful to an investor because this measure:

is used by investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;

helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of the Company's operations from period to period by removing the effect of the Company's capital structure from the Company's operating structure; and

is used by management for various purposes, including (i) as a measure of operating performance, (ii) as a measure of compliance under the Senior Secured Credit Facility, (iii) in presentations to the board of directors and (iv) as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.





There are significant limitations to the use of Consolidated EBITDAX as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect the Company's net income or loss and the lack of comparability of results of operations to different companies due to the different methods of calculating Consolidated EBITDAX, or similarly titled measures, reported by different companies. The Company is subject to financial covenants under the Senior Secured Credit Facility, one of which establishes a maximum permitted ratio of Net Debt, as defined in the Senior Secured Credit Facility, to Consolidated EBITDAX. See Note 7 in the 2024 Annual Report for additional discussion of the financial covenants under the Senior Secured Credit Facility. Additional information on Consolidated EBITDAX can be found in the Company's Eleventh Amendment to the Senior Secured Credit Facility, as filed with the SEC on September 13, 2023.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP) to Consolidated EBITDAX (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (353,522 ) $ 215,300 $ (954,931 ) $ 185,871 Plus: Share-settled equity-based compensation, net 3,160 3,813 9,997 11,248 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 180,516 187,063 556,840 527,468 Impairment expense 419,955 — 1,005,242 — Organizational restructuring expenses — — 4,627 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (685 ) (839 ) (2,050 ) (1,005 ) Mark-to-market on derivatives: (Gain) loss on derivatives, net (56,069 ) (226,553 ) (169,233 ) (82,064 ) Settlements received (paid) for matured derivatives, net 54,757 29,013 155,002 10,751 Accretion expense 972 1,046 2,983 3,102 Interest expense 49,994 40,119 150,228 124,230 Loss extinguishment of debt, net — — — 66,115 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,775 ) 60,324 236,346 54,984 Operating lease termination expense 4,309 — 4,309 — General and administrative (transaction expenses) 6,866 220 6,866 567 Consolidated EBITDAX (non-GAAP) $ 308,478 $ 309,506 $ 1,006,226 $ 901,267



The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) to Consolidated EBITDAX (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 286,552 $ 246,165 $ 889,878 $ 743,156 Plus: Interest expense 49,994 40,119 150,228 124,230 Organizational restructuring expenses — — 4,627 — Current income tax (benefit) expense 800 469 2,632 2,706 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities (30,415 ) 29,505 (23,462 ) 48,119 Operating lease termination expense 4,309 — 4,309 — General and administrative (transaction expenses) 6,866 220 6,866 567 Other, net (9,628 ) (6,972 ) (28,852 ) (17,511 ) Consolidated EBITDAX (non-GAAP) $ 308,478 $ 309,506 $ 1,006,226 $ 901,267



Net Debt

Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure defined in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facility as the face value of long-term debt plus any outstanding letters of credit, less cash and cash equivalents, where cash and cash equivalents are capped at $100 million when there are borrowings on the Senior Secured Credit Facility. Management believes Net Debt is useful to management and investors in determining the Company's leverage position since the Company has the ability, and may decide, to use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt.

(in thousands) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (unaudited) Total senior unsecured notes $ 1,600,578 $ 1,600,578 Senior Secured Credit Facility 705,000 880,000 Total long-term debt $ 2,305,578 $ 2,480,578 Less: cash and cash equivalents 14,697 40,179 Net Debt (non-GAAP) $ 2,290,881 $ 2,440,399



Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDAX

Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure defined in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facility as Net Debt divided by Consolidated EBITDAX for the previous four quarters, which requires various treatment of asset transaction impacts. Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDAX is used by the Company’s management for various purposes, including as a measure of operating performance, in presentations to its board of directors and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.