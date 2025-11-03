Antalpha to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

SINGAPORE, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antalpha Platform Holding Company (NASDAQ: ANTA) ("Antalpha" or the "Company"), a leading institutional digital asset financing platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 before the U.S. market open on November 10, 2025. The Company’s management team will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Novemebr 10, 2025 (or 9:00 P.M. Singapore Time on November 10, 2025) to discuss the financial results.

To attend, please register in advance at:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6e80fd2e26144070a2a883f680c352fb

Upon registration, you will receive a calendar invite email that includes dial-in number, passcode, and your unique access PIN.

A live webcast can be assessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eopwhsws. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.antalpha.com.

About Antalpha

Antalpha is a leading fintech company specializing in providing financing, technology, and risk management solutions to institutions in the digital asset industry. Antalpha offers Bitcoin supply chain and margin loans through the Antalpha Prime technology platform, which allows customers to originate and manage their digital assets loans, as well as monitor collateral positions with near real-time data.

Contacts

Investor Contact: ir@antalpha.com