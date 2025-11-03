NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that Tim Taylor has been appointed vice president of engineering, technology and design at its Newport News Shipbuilding division.

Taylor, a U.S. Navy veteran, has served NNS for 29 years in positions of increasing responsibility, including work control, submarine ship’s safety and sea trial coordination. He currently serves as director of nuclear test engineering. Taylor holds a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering from Excelsior College and an MBA from Strayer University.

“Tim’s extensive experience in waterfront operations will serve our team well, especially as we become more deliberate in the coming year about capturing efficiencies in our business by incorporating AI into the important work that we do,” NNS President Kari Wilkinson said.

Taylor will assume the role January 1, upon the retirements of Dave Bolcar, NNS vice president of engineering and design, and Brian Fields, NNS vice president and chief technology officer (CTO). In Taylor’s new position, the chief technology officer role will become embedded within engineering and design, in order to best focus on waterfront support and technology.





An image accompanying this release is available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-names-tim-taylor-as-vice-president-of-engineering-technology-and-design-at-newport-news-shipbuilding/.

“The contributions Dave and Brian have made to nuclear shipbuilding are well respected,” Wilkinson said. “I am incredibly grateful for having had the opportunity to learn from them — from the history of our incredible shipyard to the newest technologies in our industry — and I am most certainly better for knowing both of these dedicated shipbuilders.”

Bolcar began his career at NNS in 1988 as an engineer in the Los Angeles-class submarine design division. He went on to lead engineering efforts across nuclear-powered submarine and aircraft carrier programs.

Fields joined NNS in 1990, also as an engineer in the Los Angeles-class submarine program. He then served in leadership roles across the shipyard, including championing the shipyard’s move into digital shipbuilding.

