Cabot Corporation Appoints Robert Rist as Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Planning

BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced that Robert Rist has been appointed Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Planning. The transition will take place over the course of the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. In this expanded role, Rist succeeds Steve Delahunt, who will continue with the company as Vice President of Treasury.

Rist joined Cabot in 2007 and has held a variety of leadership positions across the organization. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Corporate Planning. His prior roles include senior-level positions within the company’s Reinforcement Materials segment and finance organizations, where he played a key role in advancing the company’s strategic and financial initiatives.

In his new role, Rist will lead Cabot’s engagement with the investment community, articulating the company’s financial performance, strategic direction, and long-term growth plans. He will play a key role in ensuring transparency in investor communications.

“We are committed to creating shareholder value every day as we focus on our core capabilities, capital discipline and productivity. Rob’s expertise will be valuable in communicating our progress and further strengthening relationships with analysts and investors around the world,” said Erica McLaughlin, executive vice president, chief financial officer and head of corporate strategy. “I also want to thank Steve Delahunt for his many contributions to the Investor Relations function over the past nine years. His leadership has been instrumental in building a strong foundation for our engagement with the investment community.”

Rist holds a bachelor’s degree in international business and economics from the University of New Hampshire and an MBA with a concentration in corporate finance from Boston College.

