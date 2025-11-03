Lumine Group Inc. Announces Results for the Three And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

 | Source: Lumine Group Lumine Group

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumine Group Inc. (“Lumine Group” or “the Company”) (TSXV:LMN) announces financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. All amounts referred to in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional information about Lumine Group is also available on SEDAR+ and on Lumine Group’s website www.luminegroup.com.

Q3 2025 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 5% to $186.7 million compared to $177.3 million in the same quarter prior year (including -1% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).
  • The Company generated operating income of $65.1 million during the quarter, a 7% increase from $60.7 million in the same quarter prior year.
  • The Company generated net income of $24.8 million during the quarter, a 36% increase from net income of $18.3 million in the same quarter prior year.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased $27.4 million to $46.5 million compared to $19.1 million in Q3 2024, representing an increase of 143%.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders (“FCFA2S”) increased $31.8 million to $42.5 million compared to $10.7 million in Q3 2024, representing an increase of 297%.

Year-to-Date Q3 2025 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 14% to $549.4 million compared to $481.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (including 0% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).
  • The Company generated operating income of $187.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 32% from $141.7 million in the same period prior year.
  • The Company generated net income of $69.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, from net loss of $288.3 million in the same period prior year.
  • CFO increased $103.3 million to $165.0 million compared to $61.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024, representing an increase of 167%.
  • FCFA2S increased $109.7 million to $150.0 million compared to $40.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024, representing an increase of 272%.

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2025 is $186.7 million, an increase of 5%, or $9.4 million, compared to $177.3 million for the comparable period in 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, total revenue was $549.4 million, an increase of 14%, or $68.1 million, compared to $481.3 million for the comparable period in 2024. The increase for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to revenues from new acquisitions. The Company experienced organic growth of 1% and 1%, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 or -1% and 0% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each business in the financial period following acquisition, compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by the Company. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $65.1 million, an increase of 7%, or $4.4 million, compared to $60.7 million for the same period in 2024. Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $187.3 million, an increase of 32%, or $45.6 million, compared to $141.7 million for the same period in 2024. The increase for the three and nine month periods is primarily attributable to improved profitability from strengthening activities of recent acquisitions. Operating income is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $24.8 million, an increase of 36%, or $6.5 million, compared to net income of $18.3 million for the same period in 2024. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $69.2 million compared to net loss of $288.3 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in net income for the three month period is primarily attributable to improved profitability from strengthening activities of recent acquisitions. The increase in net income for the nine months ended is primarily attributable to the mandatory conversion of preferred and special securities on March 25, 2024 such that no further preferred and special securities expense was booked in the current period.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, CFO increased $27.4 million to $46.5 million compared to $19.1 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 143%. The increase for the three months is mainly driven by lower non-cash operating working capital of $20.9 million and higher operating income of $4.4 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, CFO increased $103.3 million to $165.0 million compared to $61.7 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 167%. The increase for the nine months is mainly driven by lower non-cash operating working capital of $69.2 million and higher operating income of $45.6 million, partly offset by $14.9 million higher income taxes paid.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, FCFA2S increased $31.8 million to $42.5 million compared to $10.7 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 297%. The increase in the three months ended September 30, 2025 is driven by higher CFO compared to the same periods in 2024 and lower interest paid on bank indebtedness. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, FCFA2S increased $109.7 million to $150.0 million compared to $40.3 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 272%. The increase in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 is driven by higher CFO compared to the same period in 2024, higher interests received on bank deposits, and lower interest paid on bank indebtedness. FCFA2S is a non-IFRS Measure. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Non-IFRS Measures

Operating income (loss) refers to net income (loss) before income tax expense, amortization of intangible assets, redeemable preferred and special securities expense, gain on bargain purchase, and finance costs and other expenses (income). The Company believes that operating income is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the profitability of Lumine Group related to its core operations. Operating income (loss) is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that operating income (loss) should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss).

The following table reconciles operating income to net income:

(Unaudited)Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
September 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024 
 ($ in millions)($ in millions)
       
Net income (loss)24.8 18.3 69.2 (288.3)
Adjusted for:      
Amortization of intangible assets27.6 29.6 79.9 81.6 
Redeemable preferred and special securities expense0.0 0.0 0.0 317.4 
Gain on bargain purchase0.0 0.0 (2.5)0.0 
Finance costs and other expenses2.0 8.9 14.5 18.9 
Income tax expense10.7 3.9 26.2 12.1 
Operating income65.1 60.7 187.3 141.7 


Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, payment of lease obligations, interest, dividends and other proceeds received, and property and equipment purchased net of proceeds from disposal. The Company believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Lumine Group does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While the Company could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, the Company’s objective is to invest all of its FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet the Company’s hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

(Unaudited)Three months ended
September 30,		Nine months ended
September 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024 
 ($ in millions)($ in millions)
Net cash flows from operating activities:46.5 19.1 165.0 61.7 
Adjusted for:    
Interest paid on lease obligations(0.1)(0.1)(0.3)(0.4)
Interest paid on other facilities(3.7)(5.7)(11.4)(13.3)
Credit facility transaction costs(0.1)0.0 (0.2)(1.9)
Payment of lease obligations(0.9)(1.6)(4.1)(4.6)
Interest, dividends and other proceeds received1.3 0.1 3.1 0.5 
Property and equipment purchased, net of proceeds from disposal(0.6)(1.1)(2.2)(1.7)
Free cash flow available to shareholders42.5 10.7 150.0 40.3 


Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Lumine Group or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Lumine Group Inc.

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows, vertical market software businesses in the communications and media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

For further information:

David Nyland
Chief Executive Officer
Lumine Group
investors@luminegroup.com
+1-437-353-4910

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of USD)

Unaudited   
 September 30, 2025
 December 31, 2024
 
    
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash$232,469 $210,983 
Accounts receivable, net 142,943  158,048 
Unbilled revenue 52,546  35,982 
Inventories 654  693 
Other assets 61,969  47,183 
  490,581  452,889 
Non-current assets:   
Property and equipment 7,476  7,457 
Right of use assets 6,301  6,949 
Deferred income taxes 11,033  9,536 
Other assets 13,568  12,467 
Intangible assets and goodwill 754,632  797,888 
  793,010  834,297 
Total assets$1,283,591 $1,287,186 
    
Liabilities and Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$106,473 $107,861 
Due to related parties, net 1,160  2,972 
Current portion of bank indebtedness 1,192  3,190 
Deferred revenue 106,987  88,442 
Provisions 34  156 
Acquisition holdback payables 10,016  17 
Lease obligations 3,156  4,249 
Income taxes payable 10,982  10,278 
  240,000  217,165 
Non-current liabilities:   
Deferred income taxes 109,195  107,044 
Bank indebtedness 156,089  275,443 
Lease obligations 4,233  3,621 
Other liabilities 7,187  5,191 
  276,704  391,299 
Total liabilities 516,704  608,464 
    
Equity:   
Capital stock 490,669  490,669 
Contributed surplus 185,142  185,142 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,389  (13,612)
Retained earnings (deficit) 85,687  16,523 
  766,887  678,722 
    
Total liabilities and equity$1,283,591 $1,287,186 


Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss)
(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts)

Unaudited     
 Three months ended September 30,Nine months ended September 30,
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
      
Revenue     
License$16,984 $12,798 $41,027 $36,205 
Professional services 31,851  32,780  99,295  86,622 
Hardware and other 2,637  6,589  14,654  11,332 
Maintenance and other recurring 135,233  125,167  394,376  347,099 
  186,705  177,334  549,352  481,258 
Expenses     
Staff 90,072  89,929  261,472  250,662 
Hardware 1,488  3,657  7,889  6,595 
Third party license, maintenance and professional services 10,047  8,575  31,847  28,981 
Occupancy 1,008  2,246  2,976  4,117 
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 9,480  4,152  27,397  23,660 
Professional fees 4,553  2,637  12,076  11,124 
Other, net 3,354  3,011  12,139  7,467 
Depreciation 1,615  2,473  6,305  6,925 
Amortization of intangible assets 27,605  29,616  79,941  81,648 
  149,222  146,296  442,042  421,179 
      
Redeemable Preferred and Special Securities expense       317,362 
Gain on bargain purchase     (2,494)  
Finance and other expenses 1,959  8,898  14,481  18,868 
  1,959  8,898  11,987  336,230 
      
Income (loss) before income taxes 35,524  22,140  95,323  (276,151)
      
Current income tax expense 2,519  13,572  29,780  31,127 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 8,173  (9,710) (3,621) (18,982)
Income tax expense 10,692  3,862  26,159  12,145 
      
Net income (loss)$24,832 $18,278 $69,164 $(288,296)
      
Weighted average shares outstanding:     
Basic 256,620,388  256,620,388  256,620,388  199,991,663 
Diluted 256,620,388  256,620,388  256,620,388  255,529,839 
      
Earnings (loss) per share:     
Basic and diluted$0.10 $0.07 $0.27 $(1.44)
      


Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss)
(In thousands of USD)

Unaudited      
 Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
       
Net income (loss)$24,832 $18,278 $69,164 $(288,296)
       
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):      
       
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other (1,226) 7,082  19,001  2,482 
       
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax (1,226) 7,082  19,001  2,482 
       
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period$23,606 $25,360 $88,165 $(285,814)


Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In thousands of USD)

Unaudited         
Nine months ended September 30, 2025         
 Capital stock Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
 Retained earnings Total equity 
          
Balance at January 1, 2025$490,669 $185,142 $(13,612)$16,523 $678,722 
          
Total comprehensive income for the period:         
Net income       69,164  69,164 
          
Other comprehensive income:         
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other     19,001    19,001 
Total other comprehensive income for the period     19,001    19,001 
          
Total comprehensive income for the period     19,001  69,164  88,165 
          
Balance at September 30, 2025$490,669 $185,142 $5,389 $85,687 $766,887 


Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In thousands of USD)

Unaudited      
Nine months ended September 30, 2024      
 Capital stock Contributed surplus
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss
 Retained deficit
 Total equity
 
       
Balance at January 1, 2024$ $(1,015,661)$(6,296)$(2,820,478)$(3,842,435)
       
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:      
Net loss       (288,296) (288,296)
       
Other comprehensive income:      
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other     2,482    2,482 
Total other comprehensive income for the period     2,482    2,482 
       
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period     2,482  (288,296) (285,814)
       
Settlement of Preferred and Special Share Dividends in Subordinate Voting Shares 87,368        87,368 
Mandatory Conversion of Preferred and Special Shares 403,301  1,200,803    3,095,910  4,700,014 
       
Balance at September 30, 2024$490,669 $185,142 $(3,814)$(12,864)$659,133 


Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands of USD)

Unaudited    
 Three months ended September 30,Nine months ended September 30,
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
     
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income (loss)$24,832 $18,278 $69,164 $(288,296)
Adjustments for:    
Depreciation 1,615  2,473  6,305  6,925 
Amortization of intangible assets 27,605  29,616  79,941  81,648 
Contingent consideration adjustments 750  (1,357) 1,225  (399)
Preferred and Special Securities expense       317,362 
Gain on bargain purchase     (2,494)  
Finance and other expense 3,270  9,022  17,591  19,392 
Income tax expense 10,692  3,862  26,159  12,145 
Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations (13,316) (34,203) (1,932) (71,121)
Income taxes paid (8,953) (8,641) (30,944) (15,957)
Net cash flows from operating activities 46,495  19,050  165,015  61,699 
     
Cash flows (used in) from financing activities:    
Interest paid on lease obligations (70) (105) (272) (388)
Interest paid on bank indebtedness (3,688) (5,702) (11,387) (13,304)
Proceeds from issuance of bank indebtedness   15,000    155,500 
Repayments of bank indebtedness (87,000) (17,976) (123,319) (18,464)
Transaction costs on bank indebtedness (114) (25) (160) (1,874)
Payments of lease obligations (919) (1,560) (4,145) (4,594)
Net cash flows (used in) from financing activities (91,791) (10,368) (139,283) 116,876 
     
Cash flows (used in) from investing activities:    
Acquisition of businesses (13,654)   (20,461) (144,325)
Cash obtained with acquired businesses 6,331    6,331   
Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (4,136) 5,685  (2,560) 4,706 
Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 1,311  124  3,110  524 
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 52    123   
Property and equipment purchased (602) (1,058) (2,311) (1,689)
Other investing activities (48) (720) 4,209  (984)
Net cash flows (used in) from investing activities (10,746) 4,031  (11,559) (141,768)
     
Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents (1,162) 72  7,313  (2,959)
(decrease) Increase in cash (57,204) 12,785  21,486  33,848 
     
Cash, beginning of period 289,673  167,572  210,983  146,509 
Cash, end of period 232,469  180,357  232,469  180,357 