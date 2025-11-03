MariMed To Launch Hemp-Derived THC Products, Introducing Its Top-Selling Brands to New Markets and Customers

NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed,” “the Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, today announced manufacturing and distribution agreements that enable the Company to launch their market leading beverage and edibles brands, including Vibations™ and Betty’s Eddies™, into the rapidly growing hemp-derived THC market.

This initiative is part of MariMed’s broader Expand the Brand strategy to extend its award-winning portfolio into new categories and markets nationwide.

A hemp-derived THC version of the Company’s Vibations hydrating drink mix is expected to be the first product available to consumers, with anticipated distribution in Rhode Island by the early first quarter of 2026. According to BDSA and Lit Alerts, Vibations is a top 10 selling cannabis beverage brand in Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, and Delaware.

The Company is also developing distribution plans in additional markets for Vibations and Betty’s Eddies, which consistently rank among the top-selling cannabis edibles in all of MariMed’s core markets.

The agreements announced today establish a strong, end-to-end hemp THC supply chain for the Company. According to BDSA, the hemp beverage space alone generated $3.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to nearly double by 2029. To capture share of the market, MariMed has partnered with proven leaders for manufacturing, wholesale distribution, and marketing:

DeHydr8, known for its advanced technology for rapid onset and shelf stability of cannabis products;



Countermeasures, a national sales and marketing firm best known for its successful partnerships with Poppi soda, Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila and many other well-known and respected brands, will provide Market Sales Reps, National Account Coverage and Market Expansion Services; and



Craft Collective Homegrown, the leading hemp beverage distributor in Rhode Island.



“We intend to own top-selling, national cannabis brands within the next five years, and the regulated hemp THC space provides a great opportunity to support that goal by introducing our brands to the masses,” said MariMed CEO Jon Levine. “As always, we are taking a financially disciplined approach to our entry, carefully investing in our entry and working with respected leaders in the space to help drive this new revenue channel for the Company.”

The Company has established a new business unit, MMA Hemp Inc., to operate its hemp-derived THC activities.



ABOUT MARIMED

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, Vibations™, InHouse™, and Nature’s Heritage™, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com .

