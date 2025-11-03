Douglas Dynamics Acquires the Assets of Venco Venturo Industries LLC

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America’s premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Venco Venturo Industries LLC, a well-established and highly-regarded provider of truck-mounted service cranes and dump hoists.

Mark Van Genderen, President and CEO of Douglas Dynamics, noted, “This acquisition represents a meaningful first step in the execution of our Activate strategic pillar, which is focused on acquiring complex attachments to diversify and balance our portfolio. Led by three generations of the Collins family, the Venco Venturo team has built a tremendous reputation for its commitment to quality and reliability. When combined with Douglas Dynamics’ attachment expertise and experience at scale, we believe there is significant opportunity to drive profitable growth in the years ahead.”

Founded in 1952, Venco Venturo Industries LLC has been privately-owned and operated by the Collins family for more than 70 years. The firm provides a full line of electric light-duty cranes, electric-hydraulic cranes, hydraulic cranes, and conversion/dump hoists for work trucks. Located in Sharonville, a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio, Venco Venturo Industries LLC employs 70 people in two facilities serving customers across the United States.

The acquisition of the Venco Venturo Industries LLC assets is expected to be modestly accretive to earnings per share and free cash flow positive before synergies in 2026. Venco Venturo Industries LLC will operate as a division of the Work Truck Attachments segment reporting to Chris Bernauer, President, Work Truck Attachments.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Hanley, Hamill, Thomas, Inc. and D.A. Davidson & Co. served as financial advisors, and Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal advisor to Douglas Dynamics.

About Douglas Dynamics

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 75 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment, regulation, product demand, the payment of dividends, and availability of financial resources. These statements are often identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "continue," "should," "could," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "will" and similar expressions and include references to assumptions and relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, weather conditions, particularly lack of or reduced levels of snowfall and the timing of such snowfall, our ability to manage general economic, business and geopolitical conditions, including the impacts of natural disasters, labor strikes, global political instability, adverse developments affecting the banking and financial services industries, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, increases in the price of steel or other materials, including as a result of tariffs, necessary for the production of our products that cannot be passed on to our distributors, our inability to maintain good relationships with our distributors, our inability to maintain good relationships with the original equipment manufacturers with whom we currently do significant business, lack of available or favorable financing options for our end-users, distributors or customers, increases in the price of fuel or freight, a significant decline in economic conditions, the inability of our suppliers and original equipment manufacturer partners to meet our volume or quality requirements, inaccuracies in our estimates of future demand for our products, our inability to protect or continue to build our intellectual property portfolio, the effects of laws and regulations and their interpretations on our business and financial condition, including policy or regulatory changes related to climate change, our inability to develop new products or improve upon existing products in response to end-user needs, losses due to lawsuits arising out of personal injuries associated with our products, factors that could impact the future declaration and payment of dividends, or our ability to execute repurchases under our stock repurchase program, our inability to effectively manage the use of artificial intelligence, our inability to compete effectively against competition, our inability to successfully implement our new enterprise resource planning system at Dejana, our inability to achieve the projected financial performance with the assets of Venco Venturo Industries LLC, which we acquired in 2025 and unexpected costs or liabilities related to such acquisition, as well as those discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequent Form 10-Q filings. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation, except as required by law, to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available in the future.

