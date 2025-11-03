ALPHAMIN ANNOUNCES CAD $0.04 PER SHARE SECOND INTERIM FY2025 DIVIDEND / FILES Q3 2025 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A

Grand Baie, MAURITIUS, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX)( “Alphamin” or the “Company”) announced today the declaration of a second interim FY2025 dividend and the filing of its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2025 on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Second Interim FY2025 Dividend Declared

The Board has declared a second interim FY2025 cash dividend of CAD$0.04 per share on the common shares (approximately US$37 million in the aggregate) (the “Dividend”). The Dividend will be payable on December 8, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 21, 2025.

The Company intends to make a Final FY2025 dividend decision in April 2026 to align with the timing of holding the annual general meeting of Alphamin Bisie Mining SA (ABM), the Company’s DRC operating subsidiary, to approve ABM’s annual financial statements and to consider the declaration of a dividend for distribution to its shareholders.

