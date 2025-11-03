Caribou Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, today announced management will participate in the following investor conferences:

2025 Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium, New York

November 6, 2025

8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference, Coral Gables, FL

December 2, 2025 with fireside chat at 8:45-9:05 AM ET

Webcast





For more information and links to webcasts, please visit the Events page on Caribou’s website. Webcasts will be available on the Caribou website for at least 30 days after the event.

About Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Caribou Biosciences is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for patients with devastating diseases. The Company’s genome-editing platform, including its Cas12a chRDNA technology, enables superior precision to develop cell therapies that are armored to potentially improve activity against diseases. Caribou is focused on vispacabtagene regedleucel (vispa-cel) and CB-011 as off-the-shelf CAR-T cell therapies that have the potential to provide broad access and rapid treatment for patients with hematologic malignancies.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. contact:

Peggy Vorwald, PhD

media@cariboubio.com

investor.relations@cariboubio.com