QUANEX CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Quanex Investors of the Upcoming November 18th Deadline in Filed Class Action

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Quanex (NYSE:NX) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Quanex between December 12, 2024 and September 5, 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Quanex Building Products Corporation (“Quanex” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NX) in the United States United States District Court Southern District of Texas Houston Division on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Quanex securities between December 12, 2024 and September 5, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 18, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company’s procedures and policies regarding tooling and equipment maintenance in its Tyman Mexico facility were significantly “underinvested”; (2) as a result, the Company’s tooling and equipment conditions had significantly degraded to near “catastrophic” levels; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to incur significant costs, “pushing out the timing” of expected benefits from the Tyman integration; (4) that Quanex had previously identified the foregoing issues; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Quanex shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country.

