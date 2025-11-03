FORTINET CLASS ACTION: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Fortinet Investors to Contact the Firm Regarding Their Rights Before November 21st

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Fortinet (FTNT) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fortinet, Inc. (“Fortinet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Fortinet common stock between November 8, 2024 through August 6, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 21, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

The Fortinet class action lawsuit alleges that: (i) defendants knew that the refresh cycle would never be as lucrative as they represented, nor could it, because it consisted of old products that were a "small percentage" of Fortinet's business; (ii) defendants misrepresented and concealed that they did not have a clear picture of the true number of FortiGate firewalls that could be upgraded; and (iii) while telling investors that the refresh would gain momentum over the course of two years, Fortinet misrepresented and concealed that it had aggressively pushed through roughly half of the refresh in a period of months, by the end of the second quarter of 2025.





The Fortinet class action lawsuit further alleges that on August 6, 2025, Fortinet revealed during its earnings call that Fortinet was already "approximately 40% to 50% of the way through the 2026 upgrade cycle at the end of the second quarter [of 2025]." The complaint also alleges that defendants: (i) admitted that "it's hard[] for us to predict" the total number of FortiGates requiring an upgrade; (ii) suggested customers had "excess [firewall] capacity from [purchasing firewalls in] prior years" and therefore did not need to upgrade; and (iii) revealed that the refresh could not have had "much business impact" as it consisted of only a "small percentage" of Fortinet's business because the products were "12 to 15 years" old and had been sold at a time when Fortinet's business was 5-10 times smaller, meaning that the total number of FortiGates eligible for an upgrade was inherently limited. On this news, the price of Fortinet common stock fell more than 22%, according to the complaint.



Next Steps:

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

