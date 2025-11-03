Denny’s Corporation Cancels Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's") today announced that it will no longer hold its third quarter earnings conference call originally scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today in light of the announced transaction with TriArtisan Capital Advisors LLC, Treville Capital Group and Yadav Enterprises, Inc.

Denny’s will release third quarter financial results after the stock markets close today.

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant brands based on number of restaurants. As of June 25, 2025, the Company consisted of 1,558 restaurants, 1,474 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 84 of which were company operated.

The Company consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of June 25, 2025, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,484 global restaurants, 1,422 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company operated. As of June 25, 2025, the Keke's brand consisted of 74 restaurants, 52 of which were franchised restaurants and 22 of which were company operated.

