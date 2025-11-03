Denny’s Corporation Reports Results for Third Quarter 2025

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's") today reported results for its third quarter ended September 24, 2025 and provided a business update on the Company’s operations.

Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our third quarter progress on strategic initiatives demonstrates our ability to remain agile and focused on what is within our control amid a choppy industry backdrop. These achievements are the direct result of our incredible teams and franchisees maintaining their unwavering commitment to our brands and our guests."

"Denny’s is evolving its value offerings to meet the guest where they are, strengthening its brand relevance with an enhanced digital presence, a movie collaboration, and the launch of its highly-anticipated new loyalty program. Keke’s is capitalizing on continued portfolio growth and exceptional guest satisfaction while maintaining its position as a brand leader in the fastest growing segment. We will remain agile and continue working closely with our franchisees to navigate this dynamic consumer environment."

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Total operating revenue was $113.2 million and total operating income was $10.4 million.
  • Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were (2.9%) compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Keke's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** increased 1.1% compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Denny's opened one franchised restaurant.
  • Denny's completed 10 remodels, including two at company restaurants.
  • Keke's opened four new cafes, including three franchised locations.
  • Keke's completed three remodels, including two at company cafes.
  • Adjusted franchise operating margin* was $29.1 million, or 52.0% of franchise and license revenue, and adjusted company restaurant operating margin* was $7.8 million, or 13.5% of company restaurant sales.
  • Net income was $0.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income* and adjusted net income per share* were $4.2 million and $0.08, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $19.3 million.

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Total operating revenue was $113.2 million compared to $111.8 million for the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily driven by additional Keke's company equivalent units and partially offset by the Company's previously communicated strategy to intentionally close lower volume Denny's franchised restaurants to improve the overall health of the brand.

Franchise and license revenue was $55.9 million compared to $59.1 million for the prior year quarter. This change was primarily due to fewer Denny's franchise equivalent units and softer Denny's same-restaurant sales**.

Company restaurant sales were $57.4 million compared to $52.7 million for the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily driven by additional Keke's equivalent units.

Adjusted franchise operating margin* was $29.1 million, or 52.0% of franchise and license revenue, compared to $30.1 million, or 50.9% for the prior year quarter. This margin change was primarily due to fewer Denny's equivalent units and softer Denny's same-restaurant sales**.

Adjusted company restaurant operating margin* was $7.8 million, or 13.5% of company restaurant sales, compared to $6.1 million, or 11.5% for the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily due to a $1.5 million benefit related to excess credit card fees charged by Visa and Mastercard between 2004 and 2019, partially offset by higher occupancy costs and inherent inefficiencies associated with new cafe openings.

Total general and administrative expenses were $22.6 million compared to $19.8 million in the prior year quarter. This change was primarily due to additional incentive compensation and transaction costs, partially offset by lower corporate administrative expenses.

The provision for income taxes was $1.3 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 67.4% for the current quarter, compared to $1.5 million and an effective tax rate of 18.5% in the prior year quarter. The higher effective income tax rate for the current quarter included discrete items related to share-based compensation which were not comparable to the prior year quarter.

Net income was $0.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. Adjusted net income* was $4.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.

The Company ended the quarter with $269.2 million of total debt outstanding, including $259.5 million of borrowings under its credit facility.

Capital Allocation

The Company invested $9.3 million in cash capital expenditures during the current quarter, which included Keke's new cafe development and remodels at both Denny's and Keke's company locations.

Conference Call and Business Outlook

The Company announced today it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a group consisting of TriArtisan Capital Advisors LLC, Treville Capital Group, and Yadav Enterprises, Inc. The merger is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary conditions, including approval by the Company's stockholders and satisfaction of regulatory approvals. Upon completion of the transaction, Denny's common stock will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq.

As customary during the pendency of such a transaction, the Company will not host a conference call or provide financial guidance for fiscal year 2025.

*Please refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as well as the Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the tables below.

** Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Denny's Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of September 24, 2025, the Company consisted of 1,537 restaurants, 1,452 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 85 of which were company operated.

The Company consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of September 24, 2025, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,459 global restaurants, 1,397 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company operated. As of September 24, 2025, the Keke's brand consisted of 78 restaurants, 55 of which were franchised restaurants and 23 of which were company operated.

For further information on Denny's Corporation, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit investor.dennys.com.

Non-GAAP Definition Changes

The Company has evolved its definition of non-GAAP financial measures to provide more clarity and comparability relative to peers. Denny's Corporation management uses certain non-GAAP measures in analyzing operating performance and believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors and analysts with information that is beneficial to gaining an understanding of the Company's financial results. Non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The Company excludes certain legal settlement expenses not considered to be normal and recurring, pre-opening expenses, and other items management does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance from adjusted operating margin*, adjusted net income*, adjusted net income per share*, and adjusted EBITDA*. In addition, the Company no longer deducts cash payments for restructuring and exit costs, or cash payments for share-based compensation from Adjusted EBITDA*.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures are included in the tables of this press release and a recast of historical non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the Company's website, or its most recent investor presentation.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company urges caution in considering its current trends and any outlook on earnings disclosed in this press release. In addition, certain matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which reflect management's best judgment based on factors currently known, are intended to speak only as of the date such statements are made and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual performance of Denny’s Corporation, its subsidiaries, and underlying restaurants to be materially different from the performance indicated or implied by such statements. Words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “hope”, "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from the performance indicated by these forward-looking statements include, among others: economic, public health and political conditions that impact consumer confidence and spending, commodity and labor inflation; the potential impacts of tariffs; the ability to effectively staff restaurants and support personnel; the Company's ability to maintain adequate levels of liquidity for its cash needs, including debt obligations, payment of dividends, planned share repurchases and capital expenditures as well as the ability of its customers, suppliers, franchisees and lenders to access sources of liquidity to provide for their own cash needs; competitive pressures from within the restaurant industry; the level of success of the Company’s operating initiatives and advertising and promotional efforts; adverse publicity; health concerns arising from food-related pandemics, outbreaks of flu viruses or other diseases; changes in business strategy or development plans; terms and availability of capital; regional weather conditions; overall changes in the general economy (including with regard to energy costs), particularly at the retail level; political environment and geopolitical events (including acts of war and terrorism); and other factors from time to time set forth in the Company’s SEC reports and other filings, including but not limited to the discussion in Management’s Discussion and Analysis and the risks identified in Item 1A. Risk Factors contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2024 (and in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K).


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
       
($ in thousands)9/24/25 12/25/24
Assets   
 Current assets   
  Cash and cash equivalents$2,224  $1,698 
  Investments    1,106 
  Receivables, net 16,137   24,433 
  Inventories 2,122   1,747 
  Assets held for sale 891   381 
  Prepaid and other current assets 12,226   10,628 
   Total current assets 33,600   39,993 
 Property, net 123,827   111,417 
 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 5,397   6,200 
 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 135,464   124,738 
 Goodwill 68,532   66,357 
 Intangible assets, net 89,271   91,739 
 Deferred financing costs, net 589   1,066 
 Other noncurrent assets 46,238   54,764 
   Total assets$502,918  $496,274 
       
Liabilities   
 Current liabilities   
  Current finance lease liabilities$1,347  $1,284 
  Current operating lease liabilities 15,215   15,487 
  Accounts payable 23,833   19,985 
  Other current liabilities 54,651   58,842 
   Total current liabilities 95,046   95,598 
 Long-term liabilities   
  Long-term debt 259,500   261,300 
  Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 8,376   9,284 
  Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 132,007   120,841 
  Liability for insurance claims, less current portion 5,904   5,866 
  Deferred income taxes, net 8,731   9,964 
  Other noncurrent liabilities 26,048   27,446 
   Total long-term liabilities 440,566   434,701 
   Total liabilities 535,612   530,299 
       
Shareholders' deficit   
  Common stock 519   513 
  Paid-in capital 6,882    
  Retained earnings (deficit) 929   (2,499)
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (39,429)  (32,039)
  Treasury stock (1,595)   
   Total shareholders' deficit (32,694)  (34,025)
   Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit$502,918  $496,274 
       
Debt Balances
 Credit facility revolver due 2026$259,500  $261,300 
 Finance lease liabilities 9,723   10,568 
  Total debt$269,223  $271,868 


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
      
   Quarter Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)9/24/25 9/25/24
Revenue:   
 Company restaurant sales$57,375  $52,701 
 Franchise and license revenue 55,869   59,058 
  Total operating revenue 113,244   111,759 
Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 50,170   46,820 
Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 26,808   28,999 
General and administrative expenses 22,567   19,831 
Depreciation and amortization 4,434   3,622 
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net (1,129)  746 
  Total operating costs and expenses, net 102,850   100,018 
Operating income 10,394   11,741 
Interest expense, net 5,318   4,571 
Other nonoperating expense (income), net 3,137   (824)
Income before income taxes 1,939   7,994 
Provision for income taxes 1,307   1,478 
Net income$632  $6,516 
      
Net income per share - basic$0.01  $0.12 
Net income per share - diluted$0.01  $0.12 
      
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 52,054   52,148 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 52,175   52,207 
      
Comprehensive income (loss)$(822) $(2,468)
    
General and Administrative Expenses  
 Corporate administrative expenses$15,516  $15,875 
 Share-based compensation 3,249   3,006 
 Incentive compensation 2,028   447 
 Deferred compensation valuation adjustments 682   503 
 Transaction costs 1,092    
  Total general and administrative expenses$22,567  $19,831 


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
      
   Three Quarters Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)9/24/25 9/25/24
Revenue:   
 Company restaurant sales$169,670  $159,391 
 Franchise and license revenue 172,868   178,269 
  Total operating revenue 342,538   337,660 
Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 152,540   142,516 
Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 84,379   89,801 
General and administrative expenses 64,042   61,539 
Depreciation and amortization 12,919   10,938 
Goodwill impairment charges    20 
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 4,482   1,984 
  Total operating costs and expenses, net 318,362   306,798 
Operating income 24,176   30,862 
Interest expense, net 15,120   13,564 
Other nonoperating expense (income), net 2,736   (1,685)
Income before income taxes 6,320   18,983 
Provision for income taxes 2,892   4,208 
Net income$3,428  $14,775 
      
Net income per share - basic$0.07  $0.28 
Net income per share - diluted$0.07  $0.28 
      
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 52,146   52,635 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 52,256   52,739 
      
Comprehensive income (loss)$(3,962) $12,989 
    
General and Administrative Expenses  
 Corporate administrative expenses$45,986  $46,843 
 Share-based compensation 9,016   8,406 
 Incentive compensation 7,044   4,868 
 Deferred compensation valuation adjustments 904   1,422 
 Transaction costs 1,092    
  Total general and administrative expenses$64,042  $61,539 


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful information to investors and analysts to assist in the evaluation of operating performance on a period-to-period basis. However, non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income, and net income per share, or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees. These non-GAAP measures are adjusted for certain items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. These adjustments are either non-recurring in nature or vary from period to period without correlation to the Company's ongoing core operating performance.

 Quarter Ended Three Quarters Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)9/24/25 9/25/24 9/24/25 9/25/24
Net income$632  $6,516  $3,428  $14,775 
Provision for income taxes 1,307   1,478   2,892   4,208 
Goodwill impairment charges          20 
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net (1,129)  746   4,482   1,984 
Other nonoperating expense (income), net (1) 3,137   (824)  2,736   (1,685)
Share-based compensation expense 3,249   3,006   9,016   8,406 
Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments 682   503   904   1,422 
Interest expense, net 5,318   4,571   15,120   13,564 
Depreciation and amortization 4,434   3,622   12,919   10,938 
Non-recurring legal settlement expenses 91   (10)  409   2,165 
Pre-opening expenses 473   209   1,827   766 
Other adjustments (2) 1,123      1,186   2,640 
Adjusted EBITDA$19,317  $19,817  $54,919  $59,203 
        
Net income$632  $6,516  $3,428  $14,775 
Losses and amortization on interest rate swap derivatives, net 913   194   2,051   502 
Costs of discontinued refinancing 3,709      3,709    
Goodwill impairment charges          20 
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net (1,129)  746   4,482   1,984 
Non-recurring legal settlement expenses 91   (10)  409   2,165 
Pre-opening expenses 473   209   1,827   766 
Other adjustments (2) 1,123      1,186   2,640 
Tax effect (3) (1,603)  (72)  (3,894)  (1,793)
Adjusted net income$4,209  $7,583  $13,198  $21,059 
        
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 52,175   52,207   52,256   52,739 
        
Net income per share - diluted$0.01  $0.12  $0.07  $0.28 
Adjustments per share 0.07   0.03   0.18   0.12 
Adjusted net income per share$0.08  $0.15  $0.25  $0.40 


(1)Other nonoperating expense (income), net for the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 24, 2025 includes costs of discontinued refinancing.
(2)Other adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 24, 2025 include transaction costs and leadership transition costs. Other adjustments for the year-to-date period ended September 24, 2024 include a distribution to franchisees related to a review of advertising costs.
(3)Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 24, 2025 reflect effective tax rates of 30.9% and 28.5%, respectively. Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 25, 2024 reflect effective tax rates of 6.3% and 22.2%., respectively


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain other non-GAAP financial measures are useful information to investors and analysts to assist in the evaluation of restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations. However, non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income, and net income per share, or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses restaurant-level operating margin, company restaurant operating margin and franchise operating margin internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees.

Restaurant-level operating margin is the total of company restaurant operating margin and franchise operating margin and excludes: (i) general and administrative expenses, which include primarily non-restaurant-level costs associated with support of company and franchised restaurants and other activities at their corporate office; (ii) depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which is related to company restaurant-level assets, because such expenses represent historical sunk costs which do not reflect current cash outlays for the restaurants; (iii) special items, included within operating (gains), losses and other charges, net, to provide investors with a clearer perspective of its ongoing operating performance and a more relevant comparison to prior period results.

Company restaurant operating margin is defined as company restaurant sales less costs of company restaurant sales (which include product costs, company restaurant level payroll and benefits, occupancy costs, and other operating costs including utilities, repairs and maintenance, marketing and other expenses) and presents it as a percent of company restaurant sales. Adjusted company operating restaurant margin is defined as company restaurant operating margin less certain items such as legal settlement expenses, pre-opening expenses, and other items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance.

Franchise operating margin is defined as franchise and license revenue (which includes franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams such as initial franchise and other fees, advertising revenue and occupancy revenue) less costs of franchise and license revenue and presents it as a percent of franchise and license revenue. Adjusted franchise operating margin is defined as franchise operating margin less certain items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance.

Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin is the total of adjusted company restaurant operating margin and adjusted franchise operating margin and is defined as restaurant-level operating margin adjusted for certain items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. These adjustments are either non-recurring in nature or vary from period to period without correlation to the Company's ongoing core operating performance.

 Quarter Ended Three Quarters Ended
($ in thousands)9/24/25 9/25/24 9/24/25 9/25/24
Operating income$10,394  $11,741 $24,176 $30,862
General and administrative expenses 22,567   19,831  64,042  61,539
Depreciation and amortization 4,434   3,622  12,919  10,938
Goodwill impairment charges        20
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net (1,129)  746  4,482  1,984
Restaurant-level operating margin$36,266  $35,940 $105,619 $105,343
        
Restaurant-level operating margin consists of:       
Company restaurant operating margin (1)$7,205  $5,881 $17,130 $16,875
Franchise operating margin (2) 29,061   30,059  88,489  88,468
Restaurant-level operating margin$36,266  $35,940 $105,619 $105,343
Adjustments (3) 564   199  2,236  5,571
Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin$36,830  $36,139 $107,855 $110,914


(1)Company restaurant operating margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization; less franchise and license revenue.
(2)Franchise operating margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization; less company restaurant sales.
(3)Adjustments include non-recurring legal settlement expenses, pre-opening costs, and other adjustments the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. Adjustments for the year-to-date period ended September 25, 2024 include a $2.6 million distribution to franchisees related to a review of advertising costs.


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Operating Margins
(Unaudited)
       
    Quarter Ended
($ in thousands)9/24/25 9/25/24
Company restaurant operations: (1)     
 Company restaurant sales$57,375100.0% $52,701100.0%
 Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization:     
  Product costs 14,62325.5%  13,61125.8%
  Payroll and benefits 21,69837.8%  19,83837.6%
  Occupancy 5,4829.6%  4,4438.4%
  Other operating costs:     
   Utilities 2,1373.7%  1,9593.7%
   Repairs and maintenance 7991.4%  9641.8%
   Marketing 2,0373.6%  1,8593.5%
   Legal settlements 3300.6%  1520.3%
   Pre-opening costs 4730.8%  2090.4%
   Other direct costs 2,5914.5%  3,7857.2%
 Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization$50,17087.4% $46,82088.8%
 Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2)$7,20512.6% $5,88111.2%
   Adjustments (3) 5641.0%  1990.4%
 Adjusted company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2)$7,76913.5% $6,08011.5%
         
Franchise operations: (4)     
 Franchise and license revenue:     
 Royalties$27,74549.7% $29,10149.3%
 Advertising revenue 18,60433.3%  20,17234.2%
 Initial and other fees 1,7723.2%  1,6392.8%
 Occupancy revenue 7,74813.9%  8,14613.8%
 Total franchise and license revenue$55,869100.0% $59,058100.0%
         
 Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:     
 Advertising costs$18,60433.3% $20,17234.2%
 Occupancy costs 4,8978.8%  5,2568.9%
 Other direct costs 3,3075.9%  3,5716.0%
 Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization$26,80848.0% $28,99949.1%
 Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2)$29,06152.0% $30,05950.9%
         
Total operating revenue (5)$113,244100.0% $111,759100.0%
Total costs of operating revenue (5) 76,97868.0%  75,81967.8%
Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP) (5)$36,26632.0% $35,94032.2%
         
(1)As a percentage of company restaurant sales.
(2)Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin and adjusted operating margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(3)Adjustments include non-recurring legal settlement expenses, pre-opening costs, and other adjustments the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance.
(4)As a percentage of franchise and license revenue.
(5)As a percentage of total operating revenue.


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Operating Margins
(Unaudited)
       
    Three Quarters Ended
($ in thousands)9/24/25 9/25/24
Company restaurant operations: (1)     
 Company restaurant sales$169,670100.0% $159,391100.0%
 Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization:     
  Product costs 43,92025.9%  40,55425.4%
  Payroll and benefits 64,66338.1%  60,80538.1%
  Occupancy 15,7229.3%  13,6878.6%
  Other operating costs:     
   Utilities 5,6603.3%  5,3093.3%
   Repairs and maintenance 2,4821.5%  2,9771.9%
   Marketing 6,4513.8%  5,3393.3%
   Legal settlements 1,1260.7%  1,8091.1%
   Pre-opening costs 1,8271.1%  7660.5%
   Other direct costs 10,6896.3%  11,2707.1%
 Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization$152,54089.9% $142,51689.4%
 Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2)$17,13010.1% $16,87510.6%
  Adjustments (3) 2,2361.3%  2,9311.8%
 Adjusted company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2)$19,36611.4% $19,80612.4%
         
Franchise operations: (4)     
 Franchise and license revenue:     
 Royalties$84,67349.0% $88,42149.6%
 Advertising revenue 57,16733.1%  59,09833.2%
 Initial and other fees 7,4504.3%  5,9033.3%
 Occupancy revenue 23,57813.6%  24,84713.9%
 Total franchise and license revenue$172,868100.0% $178,269100.0%
         
 Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:     
 Advertising costs$57,16733.1% $59,09833.2%
 Occupancy costs 14,7028.5%  15,4828.7%
 Other direct costs 12,5107.2%  15,2218.5%
 Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization$84,37948.8% $89,80150.4%
 Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2)$88,48951.2% $88,46849.6%
 Adjustments (3) %  2,6401.5%
 Adjusted franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2)$88,48951.2% $91,10851.1%
         
Total operating revenue (5)$342,538100.0% $337,660100.0%
Total costs of operating revenue (5) 236,91969.2%  232,31768.8%
Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP) (5)$105,61930.8% $105,34331.2%
         
(1)As a percentage of company restaurant sales.
(2)Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin and adjusted operating margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(3)Adjustments include non-recurring legal settlement expenses, pre-opening costs, and other adjustments the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. Adjustments for the year-to-date period ended September 25, 2024 include a $2.6 million distribution to franchisees related to a review of advertising costs.
(4)As a percentage of franchise and license revenue.
(5)As a percentage of total operating revenue.


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Statistical Data
(Unaudited)
                
 Denny's Keke's
Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales (1)Quarter Ended Three Quarters Ended Quarter Ended Three Quarters Ended
(Increase (decrease) vs. prior year)9/24/25 9/25/24 9/24/25 9/25/24 9/24/25 9/25/24 9/24/25 9/25/24
 Company Restaurants (1.4%)  (0.4%)  (0.8%)  (2.0%)  5.2%  (1.7%)  2.9%  (2.4%)
 Domestic Franchise Restaurants (3.0%)  (0.1%)  (2.5%)  (0.6%)  0.2%  (0.9%)  2.8%  (3.2%)
 Domestic System-wide Restaurants (2.9%)  (0.1%)  (2.4%)  (0.7%)  1.1%  (1.0%)  2.8%  (3.1%)
                  
Average Unit Sales       
($ in thousands)               
 Company Restaurants$765 $771 $2,312 $2,288 $432 $423 $1,278 $1,323
 Franchised Restaurants$463 $465 $1,393 $1,395 $441 $439 $1,431 $1,368
                  
(1)  Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.


Restaurant Unit ActivityDenny's Keke's
     Franchised     Franchised  
   Company & Licensed Total Company & Licensed Total
Ending Units June 25, 202562  1,422  1,484  22  52  74 
 Units Opened  1  1  1  3  4 
 Units Reacquired           
 Units Refranchised           
 Units Closed  (26) (26)      
  Net Change  (25) (25) 1  3  4 
Ending Units September 24, 202562  1,397  1,459  23  55  78 
              
Equivalent Units           
 Third Quarter 202562  1,411  1,473  23  54  77 
 Third Quarter 202462  1,470  1,532  11  50  61 
  Net Change  (59) (59) 12  4  16 
              
Ending Units December 25, 202461  1,438  1,499  14  55  69 
 Units Opened  10  10  7  8  15 
 Units Reacquired1  (1)   5  (5)  
 Units Refranchised      (3) 3   
 Units Closed  (50) (50)   (6) (6)
  Net Change1  (41) (40) 9    9 
Ending Units September 24, 202562  1,397  1,459  23  55  78 
              
Equivalent Units           
 Year-to-Date 202561  1,424  1,485  22  49  71 
 Year-to-Date 202463  1,485  1,548  10  50  60 
  Net Change(2) (61) (63) 12  (1) 11 
  


 

            











        

            

            
