The Korn Group Announces Scott Korn’s Hollywood Debut as Producer on Action-Thriller Tin Soldier

Los Angeles, CA , Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movie Production Company The Korn Group announced today that its founder and CEO, Scott Korn, has made his debut as a producer on the newly released action-thriller Tin Soldier. The project marks a milestone in Korn’s career as he expands into the world of entertainment production.





Scott Korn

Directed by Brad Furman, Executive Produced by Steven Chasman and starring Jamie Foxx, Robert De Niro, and Scott Eastwood Tin Soldier tells the gripping story of an ex-special forces operative who must confront a dangerous cult leader threatening his former comrades. The film blends intense action sequences with powerful emotional depth, showcasing themes of redemption, loyalty, and courage.

"Being part of Tin Soldier has been an incredible experience,” said Scott Korn. “Supporting this exceptional cast and crew has been deeply rewarding. This journey marks a new chapter for me, and I’m excited for what lies ahead.”

In his business career, Korn is known for his leadership in packaging and manufacturing, where he drove innovation, growth, and operational excellence. With Tin Soldier, he brings that same entrepreneurial spirit as a producer.

Tin Soldier was released and is expected to reach global audiences through major theatrical and streaming distribution.

About Scott Korn

Scott Korn is a seasoned entrepreneur and investor whose professional journey has spanned packaging, manufacturing, and venture development. His entry into entertainment production with Tin Soldier reflects a long-held passion for creative collaboration. By leveraging his business acumen and production experience, Korn aims to bridge the worlds of commerce and cinema.

About Tin Soldier

Tin Soldier is an action-thriller directed by Brad Furman, Executive Produced by Steven Chasman and starring Jamie Foxx, Robert De Niro, and Scott Eastwood. The film explores themes of redemption, loyalty, and the enduring spirit of brotherhood among soldiers.

Press inquiries

The Korn Group

https://korngrp.com/

Matt Fall

team@korngrp.com





