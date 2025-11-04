FISERV ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Fiserv, Inc. on Behalf of Fiserv Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Fiserv (FI) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fiserv, Inc. (“Fiserv” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FI) on behalf of Fiserv stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Fiserv has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On May 6, 2025, after the U.S. Senate confirmed Fiserv's then-CEO and Chairman Frank Bisignano as the Commissioner of the Social Security Administration, the company announced the appointment of Michael Lyons as its new CEO and Doyle Simmons as its non-executive Chairman.



On October 29, 2025, Fiserv shocked investors when it reported a sequential decline in Q3 2025 adjusted revenue, slashed organic revenue growth expectations to just 3.5%-4%, and similarly slashed EPS outlook to $8.50-$8.60. The company also said its chief financial officer was leaving and it was shaking up its board of directors, replacing Simmons as well as the head of the audit committee (Kevin Warren) effective January 1, 2026.



Fiserv's new CEO explained during the earnings call that during Q3 the company conducted a "rigorous analysis of the company's operations, technology, financials and forecasting," recalibrated the "optimistic growth assumptions in the original guidance" set by prior leaders on April 24, 2025 and deprioritized "short term revenue and expense initiatives." Lyons also said the analysis revealed several initiatives were found to be "short-term driven" used to achieve prior targets. "As I got a more fulsome understanding of those, that obviously prompted some dissatisfaction with the way we do the process, and we've made leadership changes around that," Lyons told analysts on the earnings call.



The market swiftly reacted, sending the price of Fiserv shares down over $59 during intraday trading, and wiped out $32 billion of shareholder value in a single day.



