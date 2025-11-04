Tomo Mizutani Honored with Tire Industry Hall of Fame Induction for Four Decades of Innovation and Leadership

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nitto Tire U.S.A. Inc. proudly announces that advisor and former Chairman and CEO Tomoshige “Tomo” Mizutani has been inducted into the Tire Industry Hall of Fame, one of the highest honors in the tire business. The induction will be celebrated in Las Vegas hosted by the Tire Industry Association (TIA) and coinciding with the 2025 SEMA Show (November 4–7).

With more than forty years in the industry, Mizutani is credited with transforming Nitto Tire U.S.A. Inc. from a struggling operation in the early 1990s into a billion-dollar brand—one now synonymous with innovation, performance, and enthusiast culture.

“Our 2025 inductees embody the spirit of innovation and service that defines the tire industry,” said Dick Gust, CEO of the Tire Industry Association. “Their contributions have improved safety, expanded opportunity, and shaped the way we do business worldwide.”

Mizutani’s success began with a bold vision—identifying opportunities others overlooked. By connecting with young car enthusiasts and later the off-road market, he repositioned Nitto as a brand deeply rooted in passion and community. Known for taking calculated risks, he credits his achievements to “never giving up” and “meeting the right people.”

Through enthusiast-driven product development and early adoption of digital and social media marketing, Mizutani helped redefine how consumers connect with tire brands—ultimately building a community of more than 13 million social media followers and establishing Nitto as one of the most engaged automotive brands online. “When new game-changing innovations would arise,” tells Mizutani, “we viewed them as huge opportunities instead of risks.”

A sought-after speaker at major universities and industry events, Mizutani has shared his experience and philosophy with future generations of business leaders—emphasizing creativity, resilience, courage and to “never ever give up.”

“This honor is beyond my dreams,” Mizutani said. “I’ve been privileged to meet and learn from industry legends who inspired me since my first day in America. I am deeply grateful for the incredible people who have guided, challenged, and supported me throughout my journey.”

Nitto Tire U.S.A. Inc. extends its heartfelt congratulations to Tomo Mizutani for this well-deserved recognition, celebrating his vision, leadership, and lasting contributions to the tire industry.

