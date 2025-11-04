Kimco Realty® Announces $750 Million ATM Equity Offering Program and $750 Million Stock Repurchase Program

JERICHO, N.Y., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) (the “Company” or “Kimco”) today announced the establishment of an “at the market” continuous offering program, pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, with an aggregate gross sales price of up to $750,000,000 through BofA Securities, Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, BTIG, LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Jefferies LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Nomura Securities International, Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Regions Securities LLC, Scotia Capital (USA) Inc., TD Securities (USA) LLC, Truist Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, (except in the case of Nomura Securities International, Inc.) as sales agents (in such capacity, “Sales Agents”) and/or (except in the case of BTIG, LLC) forward sellers acting as sales agents for the respective Forward Purchasers (as defined below) (in such capacity, “Forward Sellers”). Sales of the shares of common stock may be made from time to time, as needed, in negotiated transactions, transactions that are deemed to be “at the market” offerings as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), by means of ordinary brokers’ transactions at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, including sales made directly on the New York Stock Exchange, or sales made to or through a market maker and sales made through other securities exchanges or electronic communications networks. Substantially concurrent with Kimco’s entry into the Agreement, the Company terminated its existing equity sales agreement, dated September 15, 2023, between Kimco Realty Corporation and the agents and forward purchasers party thereto, in accordance with the terms of the previous equity sales agreement.

In addition to the issuance and sale of shares of its common stock through the Sales Agents, the Company may enter into forward sale agreements (each, a “Forward Sale Agreement” and, collectively, the “Forward Sale Agreements”) with Bank of America, N.A., Barclays Bank PLC, Bank of Montreal, BNP PARIBAS, The Bank of New York Mellon, Citibank N.A., Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, Jefferies LLC, JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Nomura Global Financial Products, Inc., Regions Securities LLC, Royal Bank of Canada, The Bank of Nova Scotia, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Truist Bank and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association or their respective affiliates, each in their capacity as forward purchasers (the “Forward Purchasers”). In connection with each such Forward Sale Agreement, the applicable Forward Purchaser or its affiliate will, at the Company’s request, attempt to borrow from third parties and, through the relevant Forward Seller, sell a number of shares of common stock equal to the number of shares underlying such forward purchase agreement to hedge such Forward Sale Agreement. The Company will not initially receive any proceeds from any sale of shares of common stock borrowed by a Forward Purchaser or its affiliate and sold through the relevant Forward Seller. The Company currently expects to fully physically settle each Forward Sale Agreement, if any, with the relevant Forward Purchaser on one or more dates specified by the Company on or prior to the maturity date of such Forward Sale Agreement, in which case the Company would expect to receive aggregate net cash proceeds at settlement equal to the number of shares of the Company’s common stock specified in such Forward Sale Agreement multiplied by the relevant forward price per share, as adjusted pursuant to the terms of such Forward Sale Agreement.

The Company intends to use any net proceeds from the program and the settlement of any Forward Sale Agreement for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, the funding of future acquisitions, the funding of development and redevelopment costs, the redemption, from time to time, of depositary shares representing one or more class or series of the Company’s preferred stock and the reduction, from time to time, of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness, including borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facility.

In addition, the Company today announced that its Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program for up to $750 million of the Company’s common stock (the ”Share Repurchase Program”), which supersedes and replaces the Company’s prior share repurchase program.

Under the Share Repurchase Program, repurchases can be made from time to time using a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, all in accordance with the SEC and other applicable legal requirements. The specific timing, price and size of purchases will depend on prevailing stock prices, general economic and market conditions, and other considerations. The Share Repurchase Program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of its common stock, and the Share Repurchase Program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion.

About Kimco

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States. The Company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and Sun Belt cities. Its tenant mix is focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991 and included in the S&P 500 Index, the Company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value-enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 65 years. With a proven commitment to corporate responsibility, Kimco is a recognized industry leader in this area. As of September 30, 2025, the Company owned interests in 564 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 100 million square feet of gross leasable space.

