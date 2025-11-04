Camfil Canada Highlights Critical Role of Advanced Air Filtration in Protecting Museums and Cultural Heritage Sites

Toronto, ON, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil Canada, a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, has released a comprehensive guide detailing how superior air filtration systems are essential for protecting Canadian museums, galleries, and cultural heritage sites from increasing environmental threats. The guide addresses growing concerns about wildfire smoke, urban pollution, and climate-related challenges that pose serious risks to irreplaceable artifacts, archives, and artworks across the country.

Canada's changing climate brings more frequent and intense wildfires, extended seasons of poor air quality, and urban pollution containing harmful gases and particulates. These environmental factors threaten cultural artifacts, historic buildings, and museum collections through corrosion, discolouration, and material degradation. Camfil Canada's guide demonstrates how advanced particulate and molecular air filtration can control these threats and preserve Canada's cultural heritage for future generations.

"High-quality air filtration is a crucial consideration for protecting displays and artifacts," says Camfil IAQ specialist Phillip Ilijevski. "Canada's changing climate, with more frequent and intense wildfires, longer-lasting seasons, and urban pollution containing gases like ozone and sulphur dioxide, as well as particulates such as dust and soot, poses a threat to cultural artifacts, historic buildings, and museums."

Regional Challenges Call for Tailored Air Quality Solutions

From Vancouver to Hallifax, each Canadian city faces unique challenges:

Western Canadian cities near wildfire zones require enhanced smoke infiltration protection.

near wildfire zones require enhanced smoke infiltration protection. Eastern and Central Canadian cities must manage rapid temperature and humidity fluctuations during harsh winter heating cycles.

must manage rapid temperature and humidity fluctuations during harsh winter heating cycles. Urban centres across the country contend with vehicle exhaust and industrial emissions that accelerate corrosion and material degradation.

The guide outlines specific filtration solutions for Canadian institutions, including high-efficiency air filters rated MERV 13A or higher for particulates, HEPA systems for highly sensitive areas, and specialized molecular filtration to remove corrosive gases. Camfil's CamCarb product line, featuring activated carbon technology, targets pollutants like sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and ozone that standard ventilation filters cannot capture. To determine which solutions are the best fit for your facility’s specific needs, Camfil’s experts recommend getting an IAQ audit.

Real-Life Examples of Air Filtration Savings: Preserving Collections and Reducing Costs

The guide covers case studies from internationally renowned institutions, including the Germanisches Nationalmuseum in Nuremberg and the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, demonstrating measurable improvements in air quality and artifact preservation through Camfil's filtration systems. These solutions not only protect invaluable collections but also reduce operational costs through energy-efficient designs that lower total cost of ownership by up to 35 percent.

