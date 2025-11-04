150,000 Daily Users Since Launch in July: Agnes AI Surpasses Key Milestone





SINGAPORE, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agnes, a conversational agent platform with personal memory and live web search capabilities, reached 150,000 daily active users within four months. The Singapore-based company achieved rapid adoption across Southeast Asian markets, where professionals, educators, and research teams adopted the platform for its ability to maintain conversation continuity and deliver context-aware responses. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) is growing exponentially and is expected to surpass $10 million soon.

Agnes distinguishes itself through a hybrid architecture that fuses retrieval-based search with memory-powered reasoning. Unlike traditional chatbots that treat each interaction as an isolated input, the platform recalls past queries, adapts to user preferences, and maintains dialogue threads across extended periods of time.

Co-founder Bruce attributes the growth to solving a persistent problem teams face daily. "Most messaging tools force you to repeat context every single time. We built Agnes to remember what matters so teams can actually build on previous conversations instead of starting over," Bruce explained.

The platform handles real-time collaboration through conflict-free editing features. Multiple users can comment on shared documents simultaneously while pages remain unlocked during feedback cycles. Slides lock with a single click to prevent overlapping edits, creating a workspace where distributed teams can coordinate without friction from version control.

Agnes AI’s mobile platform offers AI-powered productivity tools, including Search, Research, AI Slides, alongside their newest feature, Group Chat for seamless collaboration and multimodal content creation, AI Design for images and videos, and users can explore up-to-date news generated with Agnes AI. A community feature will launch soon.

The company will present multiple research projects at major academic conferences in 2025. The Agnes-R1 (DSPO, Dynamic-filter Sequence-level Policy Optimization) paper has been submitted to ICLR 2025. Two papers have been accepted at ICIS 2025 in Nashville: one on the AOS-Agentic Office System and another on Effective AIGC. Agnes-R1 focuses on policy optimization through DSPO (Stable and Efficient Policy Optimization for Agentic Search and Reasoning) and will be presented at ICLR 2025.

Additional research on the AOS-Agentic Office System will be showcased at ICIS 2025 in Nashville, demonstrating how multi-agent workspaces can handle productivity and coordination through ADR-driven development. The company also developed work on generated content for marketing applications.

"Our research isn't separate from what users experience daily. The academic work directly feeds the platform's capabilities," Bruce said.

The platform competes with established players, including Lovart, Genspark, and Manus, but differentiates through its emphasis on conversation memory and multi-user collaboration features designed specifically for distributed teams.

Agnes is a conversational AI platform that combines live web search, personal memory, and natural language understanding to deliver context-aware responses for professionals, researchers, and creative teams. The platform handles complex research questions, document summarization, and content generation, maintaining conversation threads over time.

Founded in Singapore, Agnes serves users across Southeast Asia and is redefining how people work and create with AI.

