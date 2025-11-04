The Jewel Collector’s Dream: The Rare Gemstone Company Unveils a 9-Carat Flawless Tsavorite Masterpiece





Photo: 9.12 Carat Tsavorite

Courtesy of The Rare Gemstone Company

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Africa's leading authority on rare colored gemstones, The Rare Gemstone Company, unveils one of its most exceptional pieces in its five-decade history–the rare 9.12 carat flawless vivid intense green Tsavorite . This unique gemstone, now part of the company's prestigious Legacy Collection, represents one of the finest tsavorite specimens ever offered to the market.

Exceptional Rarity in the Gemstone World

Tsavorite garnet is among the world's rarest colored gemstones, found exclusively in a narrow geological belt spanning parts of Kenya and Tanzania in East Africa. The mineral's scarcity becomes exponentially more pronounced in larger sizes, with fine-quality specimens over 2 carats being exceptionally uncommon in the global marketplace. A flawless 9.12-carat, top color piece represents an extraordinary rarity.

Originally mined in the 1980s and carefully preserved as a rough crystal in the company's vault until its recent cutting, Tsavorite establishes new standards for tsavorite excellence. Its exceptional nature lies in its remarkable size, flawless clarity, and vivid, intense green color, characteristics that are extraordinarily difficult to find in tsavorites of any size.





Photo: 9.12 Carat Tsavorite before cutting weighing 5.69 grams

Courtesy of The Rare Gemstone Company

According to Antony Zagoritis, CEO of The Rare Gemstone Company, “Tsavorites of this caliber are seldom seen in the market. Having the opportunity to steward this crystal from discovery to a finished gem has been extraordinary. This stone’s journey from a rough mined decades ago to a finished masterpiece reflects our mission of preserving rare treasures and presenting them at their highest potential.”

A Testament to Master Craftsmanship

The unveiling of this Tsavorite reinforces The Rare Gemstone Company's reputation for sourcing and cutting the world's finest colored gemstones. Based at the source in East Africa since 1974, the company has built its reputation on maintaining direct relationships with mining communities and employing master cutters with over 100 years of combined experience.

The company's blockchain-based Provenance Gem Tracking system provides complete transparency regarding the gemstone's journey from mine to masterpiece, offering collectors unprecedented documentation of their acquisition's authenticity and ethical sourcing. This 9.12-carat tsavorite has comprehensive certification documenting its natural origin, cutting specifications, and complete chain of custody.

"This Tsavorite represents everything we stand for as a company," Zagoritis reflected. "It embodies our commitment to patience, expertise, and preserving nature's rarest treasures. For the collector who acquires this gemstone, they're not just purchasing a beautiful object—they're becoming the custodian of a piece of geological history that took millions of years to form and decades of human expertise to perfect."

The 9.12 carat Tsavorite is now available exclusively to discerning collectors through The Rare Gemstone Company’s Legacy Collection. Please visit the website for more information.

About The Rare Gemstone Company

Founded in 1974, The Rare Gemstone Company is a leading authority in rare colored gemstones, specializing in ethically sourced African gems, including Tanzanite, Tsavorite, and Aquamarine. Based at the source in East Africa, the company maintains direct relationships with mining communities and employs master craftsmen with over 100 years of combined experience.

Recently recognized by the Financial Times as one of Africa's fastest-growing companies, The Rare Gemstone Company pioneered blockchain-based gemstone tracking and offers comprehensive custom design services through its innovative platform.

