Silverback Technologie GmbH Marks 21 Years With Global Expansion And Purpose-Driven Growth

STUTTGART, Germany, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silverback Technologie GmbH celebrates two decades of engineering bicycles that serve riders and communities worldwide. The family-owned company now operates across 49 countries with an annual growth rate of 45 percent.​

Founder Deon Retief built the Stuttgart-based manufacturer on principles that diverge from standard industry practices. Rather than allocating budgets to professional rider sponsorships and trade show exhibitions, Silverback channels resources directly into product quality and social programs.​

"We focus on People & Purpose, rather than Profit," Retief said. "Our mission is to do good and show love for humanity through beautiful, functional, and accessible bicycles."​

The company has delivered tangible results from this philosophy. Silverback has provided food and shelter to 3,554 individuals, and this investment continues to grow on a monthly basis.

Furthermore, securing a global design and innovation award, patented pending technology, and a highly distinguished German brand award.

The company secured awards for design and innovation, as well as global brand recognition for groundbreaking designs, including asymmetric frame design and frame flexstay technology, and achievements stemming from reinvested marketing budgets. The Signo -Technica model introduced mixed wheel sizes years before competitors recognized the advantage. The Starke electric bicycle was the first to feature USB-C charging, a feature that other manufacturers only adopted later, earning it inclusion among the 100 Best Bikes of All Time.​

Silverback serves markets throughout Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Africa through strategic partnerships. The company's My Dreambike ® customization program enables customers to select colors, components, and configurations at affordable price points.​

The company adopted a green approach to design, utilizing more sustainable processes in its operations and product applications, such as using water-based paints and laser decal technology, and removing harmful adhesives from production, while reducing costs. Customers receive bicycles with enhanced finishes, meticulous attention to detail, and more forward-thinking features at lower prices.

"Cycling represents more than transportation. It connects people to healthier, happier lives,"​ Retief noted.

The company operates a flagship experiential center at its headquarters in Stuttgart, where engineers gather direct customer feedback. This methodology has generated product improvements that address the genuine needs of riders, rather than catering to marketing trends.​

Silverback plans to release a patented "Science of Comfort" frame design developed through years of research and customer input.​

Ethical practices are high on the Corporate agenda, as Silverback meticulously partners with factories that comply with the BSCI code of conduct, which encompasses human rights, occupational health and safety, and ethical business conduct.

About Silverback Technologie GmbH

Silverback Bicycle Technology Company, based in Stuttgart, Germany, was founded in 2004 with a mission to do good and show love for humanity with beautiful, better, functional and affordable bicycles — further enhanced with a focus on sustainable design thinking and a culture of giving back.

Silverback aims to inspire everyone through its “Pedal with Purpose” initiative to lead a more active lifestyle, improve quality of life, and seek happiness through adventure and outdoor activities. Ride a Bike and pedal in life with a purpose.

Contact Information

Company name: Silverback Technologie GmbH

Website: https://silverbackbikes.de/

Address: Ohmstraße 18

Address:72622 Nürtingen

Country: Germany

Contact number: +4970229777818

Email Address: info@silverbacklab.com

