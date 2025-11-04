Hedge & Sachs Unveils Innovative Investment Platform to Drive Global Market Growth

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hedge & Sachs announces the launch of a cutting-edge investment platform that combines advanced financial engineering with robust regulatory compliance to unlock new opportunities.

Hedge & Sachs, a UAE-based investment platform regulated by the Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA), has officially launched a new platform aimed at changing the way global investors engage with financial markets. The platform provides access to curated investment strategies and structured advisory models driven by innovative financial engineering, providing both institutional and retail investors access to asset-linked, performance-oriented opportunities.





Reinventing Investment Models with Advanced Financial Engineering

In a departure from traditional investment approaches, Hedge & Sachs is leveraging sophisticated financial engineering to create innovative products that optimize portfolio performance. These include forex-linked debenture funds, real estate-backed securities, and subscription-based investment programs. The company’s key differentiator lies in its ability to transform liabilities into productive assets, offering investors a higher degree of security and profitability compared to conventional financial models.



“We are engineering outcomes, not relying on speculation,” said Shivansh Rachit, Founder & Chairman of Hedge & Sachs. “By combining strategy, intelligence, and careful structuring, we provide investors with opportunities that go beyond traditional asset management approaches.”

This forward-thinking philosophy has been designed to align with the evolving needs of investors, placing a strong emphasis on maximizing returns through a disciplined, structured approach that is driven by real-world assets.

Global Reach with Local Compliance

A critical feature of Hedge & Sachs’ new platform is its ability to operate across multiple jurisdictions while adhering to the highest standards of local regulatory compliance. The firm holds a Category 5 Financial Consultancy & Analysis license from the Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA) in the UAE, ensuring full compliance with the region's stringent financial regulations. This local regulatory compliance is paired with the flexibility to scale globally through collaborating with affiliated international structures in Luxembourg and the Cayman Islands, each governed by its respective regulatory framework, providing investors with an optimal combination of regulatory trust and offshore scalability.

“Our platform blends onshore regulatory integrity with offshore market agility,” Rachit explained. “This allows us to offer institutional-grade solutions that cater to a diverse, global investor base.” By providing both institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals with scalable, transparent, and compliant investment opportunities, Hedge & Sachs aims to become a trusted partner for those looking to navigate the complexities of global financial markets.

Transparent, Asset-Linked Investment Opportunities

Hedge & Sachs distinguishes itself by offering asset-linked strategies designed to provide transparent exposure to real-world sectors such as real estate and forex. The platform spans diverse asset types, including forex-linked products, private real estate projects, and multi-asset global funds. Investors benefit from tangible assets that offer full visibility into the performance of their investments, creating a greater sense of security compared to traditional financial instruments.

“Each of our investment strategies is anchored in real-world assets,” said Rachit. “Whether it’s a real estate-linked security or a forex yield-linked note, our investors can see exactly where their capital is deployed and how it generates outcomes.”

This focus on tangible investments ensures a more transparent and accountable investment process, offering clients the confidence that their money is working in real-world, value-generating opportunities.

Harnessing AI and Data-Driven Insights to Optimize Returns

Hedge & Sachs is integrating artificial intelligence and data analytics into its investment strategies, providing clients with smarter, data-driven decision-making capabilities. By partnering with Valura.AI, the firm is able to leverage advanced predictive modeling and risk management tools to optimize investment performance. The use of AI-driven quantitative strategies helps the firm reduce uncertainty and refine its portfolio construction, offering institutional investors a higher level of confidence in their decision-making process.

“Our use of AI and machine learning provides unparalleled insights that drive smarter investment strategies,” said Rachit. “We are using technology to enhance predictability and minimize risk, ensuring that our clients’ investments perform in line with their expectations.”

This combination of cutting-edge technology and disciplined financial engineering aims to deliver superior risk-adjusted outcomes across a variety of asset classes, positioning Hedge & Sachs as a leader in the future of investment management.

Designed for the Future of Investment Access

Looking beyond the present, Hedge & Sachs is focused on building financial platforms that anticipate the needs of the next generation of investors. From AI-integrated fund management to subscription-based investment programs, the company is creating flexible investment ecosystems that can evolve with market trends. By thinking ahead, Hedge & Sachs is positioned to be a key player in shaping the future of global capital markets.

“Our vision is not just to serve today’s markets, but to design frameworks that define the future of investment,” said Rachit. “We are building a platform that is structured, compliant, and intelligent, positioning us to lead the way as global investment trends continue to shift.”

About Hedge & Sachs

Hedge & Sachs is a Dubai-based, Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA)-regulated investment and asset-management platform that blends sophisticated financial engineering with global compliance standards. The firm operates across multiple jurisdictions, including the UAE, Luxembourg, and the Cayman Islands, offering advisory and analytical solutions through international fund structures in Luxembourg and the Cayman Islands. These structures, governed by their respective regulatory frameworks, allow investors to access insight-driven, transparent, and performance-oriented investment frameworks in compliance with regional regulations. The firm’s focus on regulatory integrity, data-driven decision-making, and asset-linked investments positions it as a leader in the future of global capital markets.

For more information, visit www.hedgeandsachs.com .

Media Contact



Noorina Saifullah,

Executive Assistant

Hedge & Sachs

Email: noorina@hedgeandsachs.com

Website

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Hedge & Sachs. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility . Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37f8f821-0e69-489a-a4e8-c7960e6e28a4