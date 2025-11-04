SEALSQ, WISeKey and Swiss Armed Forces Advance Quantum-Secure Satellite Security

Geneva, Switzerland, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, together with its parent company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading Swiss cybersecurity, AI, and IoT company, and WISeSat.Space which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, today provided an update on the evolution of its collaboration with the Swiss Armed Forces (SAF). This partnership, initiated in 2022, continues to advance Switzerland’s sovereign space and cybersecurity infrastructure by combining secure IoT satellites with trusted digital identity and post-quantum cryptographic technologies.

Recent coverage by WIRED revealed a stark vulnerability in the global satellite communications ecosystem: with just a few hundred dollars’ worth of off-the-shelf equipment, researchers intercepted unencrypted calls, texts, and sensitive military and corporate data being broadcast via geostationary satellites. (wired.com) The article underscores how many satellite “backhaul” links, especially those serving remote or critical infrastructure, remain unprotected, exposing vital information to trivial interception.

In direct response to such threats, WISeSat.Space’s work with the SAF supports the development of secure, sovereign satellite-based communications, reconnaissance, and navigation systems for military organizations. These initiatives aim to reduce reliance on foreign providers and intergovernmental projects, thereby enhancing national resilience, operational autonomy, and cybersecurity.

Since the signing of the initial agreement, WISeSat.Space and the SAF have jointly conducted research, development, and mission testing on small-satellite and secure communications capabilities, including Low Earth Orbit IoT (LEO-IoT) and Internet of Battlefield Things (IoBT) applications. The collaboration has now evolved to integrate SEALSQ’s post-quantum semiconductors and WISeKey’s Swiss Root of Trust, ensuring quantum-resilient encryption and authentication for satellite-to-ground and inter-satellite communications. These quantum-secured WISeSat satellites directly address the vulnerabilities exposed in the WIRED report, creating a zero-trust orbital network that guarantees encryption from end to end.

This operational partnership also supports the SAF’s goal of ensuring secure satellite-enabled mobile communications, which has been already made public in August 2023 with the new strategy for the reinforcement of defense capabilities. Additionally, on October 8, 2025, the overall conception for the build-up of SAF’s space-based capabilities has been published by the Department of Defense after its handling by the Government.

Ludovic Monnerat, designated commander of the new Space Command of the Swiss Armed Forces, commented: “To close their capability gaps in space, the SAF are pursuing a strategy focused on partnerships aiming to work with national industrial companies and universities to build operational capabilities with dual use characteristics and thus strengthen our defense capabilities. The Swiss Armed Forces need a regular to permanent coverage with narrowband to broadband connections for networking people and objects, with a security allowing its use in every situation. Our operational partnership with WISeKey during the last 3 years has been playing a key role in preparing the integration of post-quantum encryption to Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity in the near future, while giving our partners a technical and tactical support allowing the development of solutions tailored for military needs worldwide. This security level could also apply to other space-based capabilities, especially the steering of space systems. This collaboration with WISeKey give us the perspective to reach the necessary level of security and sovereignty, which then must be implemented via our procurement process after the necessary decisions at the Government and Parliament level.”

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ, added: “Our partnership with the Swiss Armed Forces has evolved from a visionary initiative into a solid, long-term collaboration anchoring Switzerland’s leadership in secure space technologies. By merging cybersecurity, cryptography, and satellite innovation, we are helping ensure Switzerland’s digital and spatial independence.”

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space is a joint venture between WISeKey and its subsidiary, SEALSQ, focused on deploying the world’s first truly secure IoT satellite constellation. Leveraging WISeKey’s trusted root of digital identity and SEALSQ’s post-quantum secure semiconductors, WISeSat.Space is creating a trusted space-based ecosystem for governments, enterprises, and critical infrastructure providers.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.