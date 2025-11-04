GEVORKYAN stock analysis: Target price +53% up to 330 CZK

"Applying standard valuation multiples to the annualized H1 2025 results, the fair value of the share is estimated to range between 310 CZK and 330 CZK, indicating that the current market price does not fully reflect the company’s intrinsic value," according to Gafrik Research.

GEVORKYAN, a.s. announces an update to the independent analytical coverage of its shares. Gafrik Research continues to cover GEVORKYAN shares and published its report following the release of the company's strong results for the first half of 2025 on September 17, 2025: GEVORKYAN Quarter Report H1 2025.

According to an updated report by Gafrik Research, GEVORKYAN, a.s., reported revenues of EUR 42.15 million (+10.97% YoY) and EBITDA of EUR 13.77 million (+15.2% YoY) with a margin of 32.7% in the first half of 2025, significantly exceeding the industry average. Net profit reached EUR 2.95 million (+17.85% YoY), demonstrating high operational efficiency and successful cost control.

The analysis also points out that the company's shares are trading below their intrinsic value, with the fair value of the shares estimated at 310 CZK to 330 CZK, or approximately 1.4 to 1.5 times the market price as of June 30, 2025. This estimate reflects the company's strong fundamentals, high profitability, and continued investment in automation, robotization, and ESG projects, which analysts believe strengthen long-term value for shareholders.

About GEVORKYAN

GEVORKYAN is a leading European company in the field of powder metallurgy, a global supplier to large multinational companies, and one of the most innovative companies in this industry worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.gevorkyan.sk/en.

About Gafrik Research

Gafrik Research is an independent research and analytical platform focused on the Czech and Slovak markets. It provides detailed information on companies, markets, and strategic sectors and delivers clear, data-driven analysis to aid investment and business decisions. For more information, visit https://www.gafrikresearch.sk/.

Disclaimer

This information relates to an independent stock research report prepared by Gafrik Research, which was not commissioned or influenced by GEVORKYAN, a.s. The target price and opinions contained in the report represent the independent opinions of Gafrik Research and do not constitute investment advice or recommendations by GEVORKYAN, a.s. The company bears no responsibility for the content of the analytical report.

Contact information:

Investors: Maxim Platonov, investor.relations@gevorkyan.sk

Financial matters: Andrej Bátovský, andrej.batovsky@gevorkyan.sk

Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

