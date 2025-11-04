Eurocastle announces Director resignation

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Nicole Barnes

Tel: +44 1481 752957

Eurocastle Announces Resignation of Mr. Constantine (Dean) Dakolias from Board of Directors

Guernsey, 4 November 2025 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) today announces that Mr. Constantine (Dean) Dakolias retired as a non-independent director of the Company, effective 3 November 2025. The Board extends its sincere gratitude for Mr. Dakolias’ valuable contributions to the Company as it launched its new investment strategy. The Board is currently in the process of considering a replacement for Mr. Dakolias.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company. On 8 July 2022, the Company announced the relaunch of its investment activity and is currently in the early stages of pursuing its new strategy by initially focusing on opportunistic real estate in Greece with a plan to expand across Southern Europe. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.