Cell Counting Market Size to Worth USD 22.87 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell counting market size is calculated at USD 9.75 billion in 2024, grows to USD 10.62 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 22.87 billion by 2034, grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 to 2034. The market is growing due to rising research in cell biology, increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, and advancements in automated cell counting technologies.

North America dominated the cell counting market with a revenue share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By product, the consumables & accessories segment led the market with the largest revenue share in 2024.

By product, the instruments segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By application, the complete blood count (CBC) segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By application, the stem cell research segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By end user, the research & academic institutes segment held the highest market share in 2024.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

What is Cell Counting?

Cell counting is the process of determining the number of cells in a sample to assess cell growth, viability, and concentration in biological research and clinical applications. The market is growing due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing biopharmaceutical and biotechnology research activities, and the growing demand for cell-based therapies. Advancements in automated and AI-powered cell counting technologies are improving accuracy and efficiency, further driving market adoption. Additionally, expanding applications in cancer research, drug discovery, and regenerative medicine are contributing to the increasing need for reliable and high-throughput cell analysis solutions.

For Instance, In May 2024, Merck KGaA introduced its M-Trace Electronic Test Record Software to improve microbial quality control by digitizing sterility testing, enhancing data traceability, minimizing errors, and ensuring better compliance and process safety.



Cell Counting Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 10.62 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 22.87 billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends Segments covered Product, Application, End use, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait Key companies profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Merck KGaA; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; PerkinElmer; BD; Danaher Corporation; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; GE HealthCare; DeNovix Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Types of Automated Cell Counters

Automated cell counters fall into three main categories:

Electrical Impedance-Based Cell Counters Flow Cytometers Image Cytometers



Each type is manufactured by various companies and is suited for specific applications—ranging from academic research to cGMP manufacturing of pharmaceuticals. The optimal choice depends on factors such as total cost, performance, and convenience, as well as whether the device will be used for on-line, at-line, or off-line measurements.

Principles of Automated Cell Counters

1. Electrical Impedance

Electrical impedance-based counters operate on the principle that cells have different conductivity than the surrounding electrolyte solution. Suspended cells pass one by one through a narrow aperture flanked by two electrodes. As each cell passes, it causes a change (impedance) in electrical conductivity, which is recorded as a count.

Advantages:

No need for cell staining.

Excellent for measuring cell size (impedance is proportional to cell volume).

Limitations:

Coincidence events may occur when multiple cells pass simultaneously.

Backflow may cause double counting.

Only suitable for clean suspension samples, as the method is non-specific to cells.



Solutions:

Adjusting aperture size or diluting the sample reduces counting errors.

2. Flow Cytometers

Flow cytometers assess cells based on their optical and fluorescent characteristics using light scattering. The system comprises a fluidics, optical, and electronics setup. Cells flow in a narrow stream and interact with a laser beam; the scattered light is then collected and analyzed.

Forward Scatter (FSC): Determines cell size and viability.

Side Scatter (SSC): Reveals internal cell complexity.

Flow cytometry enables quantitative and qualitative analysis, including cell counting, organelle assessment, and surface marker detection. It also serves as the foundation for fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS).

Advantages:

Highly accurate for heterogeneous or rare cell populations.

Provides rich cellular data (e.g., protein, DNA content).

Limitations:

Requires daily cleaning and regular maintenance.

Fluidic clogs and calibration issues may occur, requiring skilled operation.

Higher operational costs.



3. Image Cytometers

Image-based cytometers use digital microscopy, advanced cameras, and machine learning algorithms to count cells. Samples are placed on a slide or cassette, imaged, and analyzed to determine cell count, viability, and size.

Staining:

Trypan Blue: Stains dead cells (visible under brightfield microscopy).

Fluorescent dyes (e.g., AO and DAPI): Used for more complex or mixed samples to distinguish live and dead cells via fluorescence.

Advantages:

Minimal maintenance (no complex fluidics).

Compact and user-friendly.

Offers visualization of actual cell images for verification.

Customizable algorithms for different cell types or aggregation levels.

Limitations:

Dependence on algorithm accuracy.

Multiple protocol options may complicate operation.

Requires staining (unlike impedance-based systems).



What are the Primary Growth Drivers of the Cell Counting Market?

The market includes the increasing focus on cell-based research, rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, and growing applications in cancer and stem cell research. Technological advancements in automated and image-based cell counting systems, along with expanding use in drug discovery and diagnostics, are further fueling market growth by improving accuracy, efficiency, and scalability in laboratory workflows.

For Instance,In January 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the Gibco CTS Cellmation Software, a validated platform that streamlines cell therapy manufacturing by automating processes, enhancing workflow integration, ensuring compliance, and improving overall operational efficiency across its instrument portfolio.



What are the Key trends in the Cell Counting Market in 2024?

In October 2024, BD, in collaboration with Hamilton, introduced its first robotics-compatible reagent kits to automate single-cell research, simplify laboratory workflows, and enhance efficiency in genetic sequencing for oncology and immunology studies.

and immunology studies. In August 2024, DeNovix introduced the CellDrop FLi Automated Cell Counter, featuring upgraded hardware and expanded applications. The device uses advanced machine-learning algorithms to deliver precise cell analysis across diverse sample types.

What is the Emerging Challenge in the Cell Counting Market?

An emerging challenge in the market is maintaining high accuracy and consistency across diverse cell types and sample conditions. Additionally, the high cost of advanced automated instruments, limited standardization of protocols, and the need for skilled professionals to operate complex systems pose significant hurdles to widespread adoption and market growth.

Segmental Insights

By Product Insights

What made the Consumables & Accessories Segment Dominant in the Cell Counting Market in 2024?

In 2024, the consumables & accessories segment dominated the cell counting market as these products are essential for maintaining accuracy and reliability in daily laboratory operations. The continuous need for replacement items such as counting chambers, reagents, and slides supports consistent workflow efficiency. Additionally, expanding biopharmaceutical production and the growing adoption of automated cell analysis systems further fueled the demand for consumables and accessories.

The instruments segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of advanced automated and image-based cell counters that offer higher accuracy, speed, and efficiency. Technological advancements such as AI integration, improved imaging systems, and user-friendly interfaces are enhancing research productivity. Additionally, rising demand for high-throughput analysis in drug discovery, cancer research, and bioprocessing is driving the rapid adoption of modern cell counting instruments.

By Application Insights

How did Complete Blood Count (CBC) Segment Dominate the Cell Counting Market in 2024?

In 2024, the complete blood count (CBC) segment dominated the market as it remains a fundamental test in clinical diagnostics for evaluating overall health and detecting a wide range of medical conditions. Its high utilization in preventive health checkups, emergency care, and pre-surgical assessments has sustained strong demand. Additionally, advancements in automated haematology analyzers have improved testing efficiency and accuracy, further boosting the segment's market share.

The stem cell research segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to the expanding use of stem cells in drug development, toxicity testing, and tissue engineering. The increasing number of clinical trials and research projects focused on regenerative treatments is boosting the need for precise cell qualification. Moreover, technological innovations in automated counting systems are enhancing accuracy and efficiency in stem cell analysis, driving segments growth.

By End User Insights

Why the Research & Academic Institutes Segment Dominated the Cell Counting Market in 2024?

In 2024, the research & academic institutes segment dominated the market as these organizations play a crucial role in advancing cellular and molecular biology research. The growing emphasis on fundamental studies, coupled with collaborations between universities and biotech firms, has increased the use of cell counting technologies. Furthermore, the availability of skilled researchers and improved access to modern laboratory infrastructure have supported the widespread adoption of advanced cell analysis tools in the market.

The pharmaceutical biotechnology companies segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the rising use of cell analysis in vaccine development, precision medicine, and clinical testing. Increasing collaborations with research institutions and adoption of advanced analytical technologies are improving workflow efficiency. Additionally, the expanding pipeline of biologics and biosimilars is creating a greater need for reliable cell counting systems in quality assurance and process optimization.

Regional Analysis

How is North America contributing to the Expansion of the Cell Counting Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the market due to its strong presence of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, advanced research infrastructure, and high healthcare expenditure. The region’s early adoption of automated and AI-based technologies, along with growing investments in cell-based research and clinical diagnostics, further strengthened its market position. Additionally, supportive government funding and increasing demand for precision medicine contributed to North America’s leading share in the global cell counting market.

How is Asia-Pacific Accelerating the Cell Counting Market?

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure and a growing focus on clinical research. Increasing collaborations between global and local biotech firms, along with expanding academic research activities, are fueling market expansion. Moreover, the region’s large patient population, supportive regulatory reforms, and rising adoption of modern laboratory instruments are further driving the growth of the cell counting market in Asia-Pacific.

Top Companies in the Cell Counting Market

Recent Developments in the Cell Counting Market

In October 2024, ChemoMetec completed a tender agreement to acquire Belgium-based Ovizio Imaging Systems SA after thorough due diligence. Through this acquisition of all Ovizio shares, ChemoMetec aims to enhance its capabilities and expand its presence in advanced imaging technologies.

In June 2024, Bio-Rad introduced the ddSEQ Single-Cell 3’ RNA-Seq Kit along with Omnition v1.1 software to advance single-cell gene expression studies. The new tools provide cost-effective, efficient solutions and streamlined workflows for a wide range of research applications.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the cell counting market.

By Product

Instruments Spectrophotometers Flow Cytometers Hemocytometer Automated Cell Counters Microscopes Others

Consumables & Accessories Reagents Microplates Others





By Application

Complete Blood Count Automated Cell Counters Manual Cell Counters

Stem Cell Research

Cell Based Therapeutics

Bioprocessing

Toxicology

Others

By End Use

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Research & Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



