Karolinska Development's portfolio company Modus Therapeutics receives approval for second part of phase 2 study in chronic kidney disease with anemia

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN November 4, 2025. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company, Modus Therapeutics, has received regulatory approval to initiate the second part of the phase 2 study with sevuparin as a treatment of chronic kidney disease with anemia. The study will be initiated in Q4 2025, in line with the company’s development timeline.

Modus Therapeutics, listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, has received approval from regulatory authorities in Italy to initiate the second part of the company’s phase 2 study with sevuparin in patients with chronic kidney disease with anemia.

Three doses of sevuparin will be evaluated in the second part of the clinical study, based on single-dose data from the initial part, where data shows that sevuparin was well-tolerated.

”This regulatory approval is a great milestone that enables Modus Therapeutic to maintain its planned timeline for the clinical development of sevuparin. We look forward to continue following the progress and see clinical results in due course," says Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Developments’ ownership in Modus Therapeutics amounts to 54 percent direct and 1 percent indirect via KDev Investments.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

