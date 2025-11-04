Asyad Group Demonstrates Logistics Excellence for Energy Sector at ADIPEC 2025

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asyad Group, the global integrated logistics provider, will set the agenda for energy logistics at ADIPEC 2025 in Abu Dhabi, that is held in Abu Dhabi from 3-6 November. The Group will showcase a comprehensive model of its logistics ecosystem and the pivotal role it plays in enabling energy supply chains and global trade.

At ADIPEC 2025, Asyad Group presents an integrated operational model that demonstrates the capability of its logistics infrastructure to ensure the safe, efficient, and sustainable flow of energy globally. The Group will showcase the scale and sophistication of its global logistics network, which connects more than 200 ports across 40 countries through a diversified fleet of over 90 vessels, supported by advanced infrastructure including deep-water ports, free zones, and regional warehouses, all operating seamlessly to provide smart transport solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency and support global trade stability.

Juma Al-Maskari, Director at Asyad Logistics, said: "Today's energy companies demand comprehensive logistics solutions that go beyond basic services. They need ports operating around the clock, advanced storage facilities, streamlined customs clearance, seamless land connectivity, real-time shipment visibility, and rigorous accountability in emissions management. These capabilities are what truly distinguish Asyad Group in the market."

Al-Maskari added: "Our presence at ADIPEC 2025 demonstrates our unwavering commitment to energy sector clients and partners as a strategic ally throughout the entire energy value chain. Whether it's traditional fuels or the next generation of energy sources—including green hydrogen and low-carbon alternatives—we deliver intelligent cost and risk management, rapid and efficient market access, and uncompromising environmental compliance."

Within the ADIPEC conference program, Muhsin Al-Rustom, Group Chief Financial Officer – Asyad Group, will join a high-level panel on financing models for port and transport infrastructure and their role in building the logistics backbone for the future energy sector. In addition, Captain Khalil Al-Hooti, Vice President of Marine at Asyad Shipping, will speak on maritime security and the resilience of shipping operations amid complex geopolitical dynamics, underscoring how secure supply routes are integral to energy security.

Through its presence at ADIPEC 2025, Asyad Group reaffirms its role as a trusted logistics partner for the global energy sector, strengthening supply security and continuity, connecting Oman as a global logistics hub to regional and international markets.

