Quantexa Makes Its Decision Intelligence Platform ‘Agent Ready’ to Solve the Hardest Problems in AI: Data Fragmentation & Context

LONDON, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major leap forward for enterprise AI, Quantexa, a global pioneer in Decision Intelligence, has unveiled Quantexa AI, the next evolution of its flagship Decision Intelligence Platform, now fully agentic ready.



As organizations accelerate their use of large language models (LLMs) and smaller, purpose-built and domain-trained models, many are discovering a common limitation: when AI interacts with fragmented or untrusted data, it can amplify inaccuracies, make flawed decisions, and create costly feedback loops. Whether using general models or specialized ones, enterprises can only achieve accurate, explainable, and auditable outcomes when AI is grounded in trusted, contextualized data that reflects the complete view of the business.

Securely accessing and contextualizing enterprise data for AI has prompted many organizations to rethink their AI deployments and their broader data and operating models. The breakthrough with Quantexa AI lies in its ability to democratize and operationalize contextualized enterprise data that can interact bidirectionally with both LLMs and task-specific models using open industry standards.

This innovation enables humans and AI agents alike to converse with data in context, combining the reasoning power of LLMs with the precision of specialized models, so they can act and decide confidently and responsibly in real time. It represents the next evolution in helping organizations leverage AI safely and effectively to serve customers better, mitigate risk, and drive operational efficiency.







Caption: Quantexa AI connects every layer of intelligence, from foundational data unification to reasoning and action, in one governed environment.



Introducing Quantexa AI: Trusted, Contextual, and Agentic

Unlike conventional analytics tools or model platforms that can operate in isolation, Quantexa AI connects every layer of intelligence, from foundational data unification to reasoning and action, in one governed environment. Quantexa AI leverages NLP pipelines, predictive analytics, graph machine learning, and agentic AI to deliver explainable insights and fully auditable decision-making.



“The future of successful enterprise AI deployments will be decided by those who can solve the data problem,” said Vishal Marria, Founder & CEO of Quantexa. “Enterprises cannot build trustworthy AI on fragmented data. Our Decision Intelligence Platform delivers the foundation to make AI not only powerful, but responsible, grounded in context, governed by design, and explainable at every decision point.”



Agent Gateway: Grounding Agentic Systems in Contextual Data

Building and managing agentic systems can be complex and risky when data lacks trust. Quantexa’s new Agent Gateway addresses this challenge with a secure orchestration and integration layer that enables agent-to-agent collaboration, enforces governance, and ensures explainability across distributed systems.

Enterprises can use LLMs from providers such as OpenAI, Claude, Mistral, and Gemini, or bring their own, integrating seamlessly with existing enterprise stacks. The Agent Gateway, powered by Quantexa’s MCP Server, standardizes how agents interact with enterprise systems and data securely and at scale.



Agent Gateway Key Features Include:

An agnostic approach connecting data, context, and leading LLMs through one trusted platform

Governance, lineage, and compliance enforced at every step

Secure multi-agent coordination at scale

Support for open standards such as MCP and A2A for interoperable, decision-ready ecosystems



“Without context, AI decisions are vulnerable,” said Dan Higgins, Chief Product Officer at Quantexa. “Our Agent Gateway provides the connective tissue between trusted data and intelligent agents, enabling enterprises to operationalize AI safely, transparently, and at scale.”



With Agent Gateway, Quantexa is building on open standard-based frameworks with partners such as Microsoft, Google, Accenture, and KPMG to ensure enterprises can operate AI safely, moving beyond insight delivery to decision execution.



Q Assist™ Workspace: AI that Understands All of Your Data

Q Assist Workspace builds on Quantexa’s agentic copilot capabilities, expanding the data and context available to users and enabling them to converse with and be guided by their data.

Key Capabilities Include:

Contextual understanding across data, applications, and industry-specific use cases

Grounded, explainable, and auditable outputs and recommendations

Seamless embedding into workflows for investigations, risk, and customer operations



Q Assist turns AI into a trusted collaborator, helping humans think, decide, and act faster—with confidence and control.



Building for an Agentic Future

These platform enhancements mark the next evolution in Decision Intelligence, empowering enterprises to democratize data, govern AI, and create measurable business value. In 2026, Quantexa will introduce a new generation of capabilities for domain-specific agents; spanning financial crime, compliance, customer intelligence, and public sector missions, bringing contextual expertise to every decision and fundamentally changing how work gets done.

Availability

The agentic ready Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform, featuring Q Assist and Agent Gateway, is available globally today. For more information, visit https://www.quantexa.com/platform/ai-innovation/

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data, analytics, and AI software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to help organizations make confident decisions with contextual data. Using the latest advancements in AI, our Decision Intelligence Platform transforms siloed data into connected, contextual insights to empower the shift from a data-driven to a decision-centric organization. Our customers use Quantexa technology to protect, optimize, and grow by solving complex challenges across the entire organization through modern data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial and economic crime, risk, fraud, and security.



The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. An independently commissioned Forrester TEI study found that customers achieved a 228% ROI over three years. Founded in 2016, Quantexa has over 900 employees and tens of thousands of users globally, working with billions of data points across the world. For more information, visit www.quantexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd516693-764b-4c22-b8ff-dd04d2047879