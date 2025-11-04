Zelluna ASA: Disclosure of large shareholding

In accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 4-3, Inven2 AS ( “Inven2” ) hereby notifies that its ownership interest in Zelluna ASA (“Zelluna”) has fallen below the 10% threshold following the share capital increase in Zelluna through the private placement on November 3rd 2025.

Previous shareholding : 10,79%

New shareholding : 9,01%

Total number of shares held: 2,207,034

The reduction in ownership is due to dilution as result of the private placement. Inven2 has not sold any shares.

This notification is submitted pursuant to section 4-3 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Osl rule Book II – Issuer Rules.



