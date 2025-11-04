To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 4 November 2025

Announcement 94 /2025





Jyske Realkredit’s auctions for 1 January 2026 refinancing



Jyske Realkredit plans to carry out the auctions Monday 17th of November through Friday 21st of November 2025 for loans in cover pool E.

The refinancing amount and bonds to be offered are specified in the table below:

Open Close Alloc. Name ISIN Amount mill. LCR Monday 17 November 09:30 10:00 10:05 1% 321.E.ja.27 IT1



DK0009416703



4400m 1B Tuesday 18 November 09:30 10:00 10:05 1% 321.E.ja.27 IT1



DK0009416703



4400m 1B Wednesday 19 November 09:30 10:00 10:05 1% 321.E.ja.27 IT1



26 IT1



DK0009416703



4400m 1B Thursday 20 November 09:30 10:00 10:05 1% 321.E.ja.27 IT1



26 IT1



DK0009416703



4400m 1B Friday 21 November 09:30 10:00 10:05 1% 321.E.ja.27 IT1



26 IT1



DK0009416703



4400m 1B

Auction terms appear in the appendix.

Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Jyske Realkredit, Lars Hasløv, Director, Head of mortgage ALM tel. (+45) 89 89 92 19 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Director, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.



The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.



Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit



Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevail.

Appendix - Auctions terms

Refinancing principles adjustable rate mortgage loans

Jyske Realkredit offers fixed-rate non-callable bonds for adjusting interest rates on the loans.

When adjusting the interest rates, the bonds are sold at one or more auctions. The price is determined as a weighted average of the prices obtained at the auctions.

Type of auction

The auction of bonds in capital centres E will be conducted on Bloomberg's auction system.

Bids

Bids for the offered bonds must be made in terms of amount and price.

For bonds maturing within 14 months, bids must be made correct to three decimals. For other bonds, bids must be made with an accuracy of two decimals.

For all bonds bids must be made in multiples of DKK 1,000,000

Conditional offer for bonds with interest rate triggers

For the bonds offered with an interest rate trigger, it is a condition for the final completion of the sale (allotment) that there is no increase in interest rates of more than 5 percentage points. Reference is made to the Act on Mortgage Loans and Mortgage Bonds, etc.

Allotment

All bids above the cut-off price will be settled in full at the cut-off fixing spread. For bids at the exact cut-off price, proportional allocation may be used. No bids below the cut-off price will be settled.

All trades concluded will be published through Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Allotment at the auction will take place as soon as possible, and not later than 5 minutes after closing.

Value date

All bonds will be subject to long settlement. The value date of all trades executed at the auction will be 1st of January 2026.

Reverse facility

As the bonds traded will be subject to long settlement, Jyske Realkredit offers a reverse facility to auction participants whose bids have been accepted and who require the bonds after only two days.

By means of the reverse facility, Jyske Realkredit offers to sell the allotted bonds subject to the conventional two settlement days and subsequently repurchase them with 1st of January 2026 as the value date.

The size of the reverse facility will be determined on an individual basis but cannot exceed the amount allotted to each individual bidder.

The reverse facility can be made conditional on the investor providing a corresponding amount of Jyske Realkredit covered bonds (SDO) or mortgage bonds (RO) maturing on 1st of January 2026 or a corresponding amount of DKK SDO/SDRO level 1B AAA rated covered bonds issued from another Danish mortgage institutions maturing on 1st of January 2026.

Reverse facilities will be arranged on an individual basis by contacting Jyske Realkredit

Credit Ratings

All auctioned bonds issued through Capital Centre E are rated AAA by S&P.

Reservations regarding auctions

If, contrary to expectations, technical problems should prevent Jyske Realkredit from conducting an auction through Bloombergs auction system, a stock ex-change announcement will be issued containing the practical details of the auction.

Other terms

Jyske Realkredit is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter.

On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. If a sale of bonds has to be cancelled, the market will be notified immediately by a stock exchange announcement.